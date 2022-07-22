Which round mirror is best?

A round mirror blends form and function to spruce up any room in the home. A well-placed mirror can also make a small space look larger by adding an extra dimension. And a round one can break up hard lines and angles.

Mirrors feature different frames, from the simple to the ornate. Round makeup mirrors may even feature lights. If you’re looking for a wall mirror that makes a statement, HBCY Creations Gold Circle Wall Mirror is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a round mirror

Mirror types

Wall mirrors are larger mirrors designed to hang on walls. They can be used as a wall piece in lieu of art or hung in a bathroom above the sink for a more functional purpose.

are larger mirrors designed to hang on walls. They can be used as a wall piece in lieu of art or hung in a bathroom above the sink for a more functional purpose. Decorative mirrors can be small or large, and they feature eye-catching frames. Ornate mirrors serve as accent pieces for a room while also providing a reflective surface to check yourself out.

can be small or large, and they feature eye-catching frames. Ornate mirrors serve as accent pieces for a room while also providing a reflective surface to check yourself out. Vanity mirrors are smaller mirrors used for applying makeup. They can be wall-mounted or tabletop. They often feature lights around the frame and may have a magnifying side.

Size

Round mirrors are measured by their diameter. Wall mirrors range in size from 16 to 48 inches. Vanity mirrors typically measure 8 to 9 inches in diameter, and you can also find smaller decorative ones that size.

Frame vs. frameless

Most round mirrors come with frames for a finished look. Frames come in a wide range of materials, such as plastic, wood, and metal. Mirrors without frames are often less expensive while offering a contemporary look. Look for a frameless mirror with beveled edges.

What to look for in a quality round mirror

Frame style

When choosing a mirror, you want a style that matches or complements your current decor. Frames can be thin and minimal or maximalist and ornate. A thin frame in a neutral color is easiest to match in a room. However, if you’re looking for a statement or accent piece, select a mirror with a thick frame with tiles or a metal, sunburst style. You can also find frames that come in bolder colors, such as turquoise or pink.

Sets

Round mirrors, especially frameless ones or ones with minimal frames, offer a contemporary style. If you have a larger wall space to fill, consider a round mirror set that includes mixed sizes to achieve a trendy look that turns your mirrors into wall art.

Finishes

Metal is the most common frame material and comes in a wide range of finishes, including:

Antique brass

Antique bronze

Antique copper

Antique pewter

Black matte

Brushed bronze

Brushed nickel

Gold

Oiled bronze

Polished brass

Polished chrome

Polished nickel

Rose gold

Satin brass

Satin chrome

Satin nickel

Wood frames

Round mirrors with wooden frames add rustic charm to a room, especially if the wood is distressed or showcases the natural grain. Some wood types are more expensive than others, but you can find affordably priced frames made of engineered wood, acacia, or mango wood. More expensive wooden frames are made of elm or walnut.

Ease of installation

Unless you’re buying a tabletop vanity mirror, a mirror needs to be hung on a wall and requires installation and tools. Most mirrors come with mounting hardware (typically a ring mount, screws, and wall anchors), but larger mirrors may need professional installation if you don’t have the tools or the skills to mount them safely yourself.

How much you can expect to spend on a round mirror

Circular vanity mirrors start at $15 and can cost up to $400. Round wall mirrors also range vastly in price, starting at $35 and costing upward of $500.

Round mirror FAQ

How big a mirror should I get for my wall?

A. The rule of thumb is to buy a mirror that’s two-thirds to three-quarters the size of the furniture over which you’re placing it. However, round mirrors are typically smaller than rectangular ones, so consider a set of circular mirrors if you’re covering a larger wall space.

Are round mirrors considered accent mirrors?

A. Yes. Even one with a minimal frame provides a decorative element because of its shape.

What’s the best round mirror to buy?

Top round mirror

HBCY Creations Gold Circle Wall Mirror

What you need to know: A timeless style, this round gold mirror is simple yet elegant.

What you’ll love: This sturdy mirror is versatile and looks great in the bathroom or over a fireplace. It comes in five sizes, ranging from 16 to 36 inches. It’s easy to hang by yourself, and the customer service is excellent.

What you should consider: A minority of consumers said it’s overpriced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top round mirror for the money

Greyleigh Needville Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror

What you need to know: This affordable round mirror compares to $500 accent mirrors in quality and appearance.

What you’ll love: With 10 sizes and six finishes, you can find the right one to fit your needs and taste. The frame is simple and sleek. The mirror is heavy but easy to hang. It works in both traditional and modern decor.

What you should consider: It comes with only one hook to support its weight, which some say is not strong enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Umbra Hub Modern Vanity Mirror

What you need to know: With its unusual rubber frame, this durable mirror is ideal for busy households.

What you’ll love: This lightweight mirror features a rubber edge that acts as a bumper, so it is kid-proof. It is easy to hang and won’t scratch your walls.

What you should consider: The rubber material isn’t as sophisticated as wood or metal and looks cheap to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

