Which Harry Potter posters are best?

Harry Potter is one of the largest fandoms in the world and has a very extensive fan base. From Daigon Alley to the Halls of Hogwarts, even if you’re not familiar with this series, you’ve heard of it.

Fans of Harry Potter vary in knowledge, but most hold specific information from the series close to their hearts. A poster is a great way to fill space on a wall and can look classy with the option of a frame. When purchasing the best Harry Potter poster, consider the print quality, the durability of the poster and whether you would like it to arrive framed.

If you’re looking for a popular print that’s clear and comes with the option to frame, the Harry Potter Hogwarts By Night Print Movie Poster is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Harry Potter poster

Print quality

One of the most important things to consider before you purchase a Harry Potter poster is if it’s properly printed. A poster that features a quality print that’s worth what you’re paying for will be clear and identical to the specific scene that it’s portraying. The quality of the print determines the value of the poster and looks seamlessly clear and even.

Durability

A Harry Potter poster made or coated with durable materials allows your poster to be preserved for a longer time. Many posters are simply made with paper that’s easy to tear. Some posters feature a gloss coating that allows for the poster to look shiny and new while providing added protection.

If you’re curious about the durability of the paper that the poster was made with, you can find this information in the product description where it details if it’s coated with a special substance or if the premium paper was used to make it.

Frame

When purchasing a Harry Potter poster for yourself or a special fan in your life, consider paying the extra money for a frame. Purchasing a frame along with the poster allows for more protection when shipping and hanging. If you purchase a frame, you can keep the poster in top shape when hanging it on your wall. Most websites give you the option of various frames to add to your purchase.

What to look for in a quality Harry Potter poster

Accessories

A quality Harry Potter poster comes with hanging accessories that prevent damage from the poster. For example, a good poster comes with a wall stick adhesive to allow for easy hanging. It’s rare for posters to come with setup equipment, but when they do, you know you’re getting your money’s worth and saving a trip to your local hardware store for supplies.

Characters

Look for a poster that infuses characters or ideals specific to the film. Younger children who are fans of Harry Potter often prefer a poster with a specific character rather than a scene or popular phrase from the series.

Accuracy

Make sure the scene depicted on the poster directly correlates with scenes from the movies and descriptions from the book. The Harry Potter fandom is vast and many can tell if a poster isn’t accurate. An inaccurate scene decreases the value of the poster and makes it a less desirable purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on a Harry Potter poster

The best Harry Potter posters are priced $7-$35. The price varies depending on the presence of a frame, what the poster is made from and the popularity of the scene depicted on the poster.

Harry Potter poster FAQ

What kind of Harry Potter poster should I purchase for a big fan of the series?

A. For the Harry Potter fanatic in your life, purchase a poster that’s central to the theme of the story. For example, the Marauders Map is the plotline of various scenes in the Harry Potter films and will be appreciated by the fanatic that you’re purchasing the poster for.

Before purchasing the poster, find out what book or movie is their favorite and if they have any favorite characters in particular. This will help when to decide what poster to purchase, especially if you’re not familiar with Harry Potter.

How do you store a poster when you’re not using it?

A. To keep a Harry Potter poster in the best condition for display when storing, take it off of the wall gently, remove anything that attached it to the wall and roll up the poster. Make sure there are no creases when rolling the poster, and find a gentle and secure way to keep the poster from unraveling, such as a loose rubber band.

What are the best Harry Potter posters to buy?

Top Harry Potter poster

Harry Potter Hogwarts By Night Print Movie Poster

What you need to know: This poster is 26 by 32 inches and features a depiction of what Hogwarts would look like at night. The website gives users the option to purchase the item with a different style of frame or unframed as is.

What you’ll love: This item ships securely and delivers exact details of the school as seen in the movies. The image is clear and arrives exactly as seen on the website.

What you should consider: If you purchase an unframed version of this poster, it can tear more easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Harry Potter poster for the money

Trends International Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Three Brothers Symbol Wall Poster

What you need to know: This poster features a very important and well-known symbol throughout the Harry Potter series. It looks like a rustic old scroll, but is in new condition. You can buy this item framed for protection and a more distinguishable look.

What you’ll love: This poster is printed on gloss paper for added shine and features a clear photo. It comes with adhesive mounting gear. The poster fits in various spaces around the house and is the size of an average poster.

What you should consider: Some users have experienced the poster and frame arriving damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Trends International Harry Potter Marauders Map – I Solemnly Swear Poster

What you need to know: This poster features words from a popular antidote in the Harry Potter series and you can purchase it unframed or with multiple framing styles.

What you’ll love: It has a clear print, and this item is easy to hang. The poster is made with premium gloss paper and comes in a size that’s simple to fit into any space.

What you should consider: Users have had problems hanging the frame when ordered in a frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

