Which gothic home decor is best?

Decorating a home in gothic influences exudes regality and imposes an aura of mystery on guests. Life is too fleeting to only indulge in the mundane. Embrace eerie interests and show them proudly with home decor.

Start off small and simple with Vickiss Flameless Candles Set of 9, which gives off a gothic ambiance without overpowering the room. The faux candles have a wax outer shell, adding the perfect touch of gothic home decor without any of the risks of real candles.

What to know before you buy gothic home decor

Gothic furniture can make a bold statement, and embodying the style is a dramatic choice in home decorating. Features associated with the gothic style are unorthodox compared to modern design, and there are specific fabrics and woods that make these decorations unique. Finding a classic candelabra would be a constructive first step in selecting gothic home decor.

Characteristics of gothic style

Gothic home decor draws most of its inspiration from architectural works. In effect, most gothic pieces will have geometric and symmetrical designs. Gothic style is often associated with luxury as well as furniture and decorative items are large and heavy in size. Keep in mind that gothic style furniture persisted throughout multiple centuries, meaning its design is not concretely one way or another. Rather, it has room for interpretation, due to the many changes incurred over hundreds of years.

Common fabrics and materials

Depending on the period it was inspired by, most gothic style furniture will be made of either woods or metals. Pieces inspired by the 12th century Gothic period will be made of woods such as oak, chestnut and walnut. In contrast, home decor inspired by the 19th century Gothic Revival will be mostly made of iron and steel. Satin, brocade and velvet are popular fabrics due to their lavish quality.

Colors

Throughout the evolution of gothic style, the colors remain stagnant. Black is the most obvious choice, but gothic home decor also includes rich and deep colors, as well as darker earth tones. Wood stains are exclusively dark and fabric shades do not deviate from the aforementioned bold colors.

What to look for in quality gothic home decor

Gothic home decor is personified by ornate carvings. It should exude elegance befitting both traditional and modern interior design styles alike. To truly mirror authentic gothic period furniture, avoid minimalistic inspired furniture designs and instead opt for items that are large and elaborate.

Ornate Carvings

Gothic home decor was initially embellished by paintings but was later carved and sculpted. With this in mind, the best gothic home decor is styled with medieval motifs and geometric patterns. Ornamental flower patterns, religious symbols and feudal accents are key to creating a gothic interior.

Luxury

Traditional gothic furniture was built to evoke a sense of extravagance. Stick to items made with dark woods, irons and fabrics that emulate the home décor of a medieval noble. Mundane objects such as wax candles and tchotchkes are classic accessories to an ostentatious style.

Durable

Authentic gothic decor is naturally heavy duty and long lasting. Items made of iron and stone will endure in a way that less reliable materials do not. A quality piece of gothic decor will not be made with plastic or cotton.

How much you can expect to spend on gothic home decor

Most home accessories will cost between $25-$80. Large furniture, such as armchairs, rugs, tables and chests, will cost upwards of $500. Antique purchases will be in the thousands.

Gothic home decor FAQ

What decorations are gothic style?

A. Eerie candelabras, gargoyles and old-fashioned art pieces are often elements of gothic style.

Can I do gothic home decor on a budget?

A. Even if you can’t afford high-end home decorations, gothic home decor can be emulated with budget friendly alternatives. If you can’t find a home accessory that exudes gothic allure, try starting a DIY project. Using a dark wood stain on an old coffee table is a promising start.

What’s the best gothic home decor to buy?

Top gothic home decor

Vickiss Flameless Candles Set of 9

What you need to know: This value pack of nine battery powered wax candles are powered by a remote.

What you’ll love: These LED candles come in various sizes and give off light like real candles. The candles can be set to “flicker” and can be dimmed and brightened. A timer can be set to preserve the batteries.

What you should consider: They will melt if placed in direct sunlight, since they are made with real wax. They are not real candles and do not give off a fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gothic home decor for the money

Design Toscano Dragon 6 Piece Coaster with Holder

What you need to know: This resin coaster holder with two dragons on either side includes six coasters engraved with Celtic knots.

What you’ll love: The resin coaster holder and coasters are hand cast and painted in a stone gray finish. It protects your tabletop and serves as a gothic decorative piece.

What you should consider: Some people claim that drinks do not balance well on the Celtic knot design. The coasters are heavy duty and the protective pads on the bottom might not be large enough to keep them from scuffing the table.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

SunArtGlassGallery Gothic Suncatcher

What you need to know: This stained glass suncatcher with a circular bats and moon design.

What you’ll love: A handmade product using the Tiffany stained glass method. The seller offers custom colors and sizes, if requested.

What you should consider: Since all products are handmade, your product may be slightly different than the advertised photo. Custom orders will take more time to ship.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

