Redecorating a room is a great way to start a new chapter of your life. It helps to combine creativity and function. And that statement is especially true when it comes to minimalist home decor, which focuses on decor according to function over flair. It’s an excellent idea for people who want to declutter and find a positive meaning in minimalism. Whether you want to organize your desk or your entire home, here are some ideas to help structure your desired space in a minimalist way.

What is minimalist home decor?

Minimalist home decor prioritizes function over perceived fashion. Much like the name suggests, its focus is to achieve a minimal look. An easy way to start your journey into minimalism is to organize and declutter obvious surfaces like counters, tables, and desks.

You need a level of balance in order to achieve this look where cleanliness meets actual function. Usually, minimalist home decor has a relatively neutral color palette. However, this isn’t a mandatory rule. The beauty of minimalist home decor is that you have the power to use the theories and practices you like best and incorporate them into your home.

How can I learn more about minimalist home decor?

Luckily, there are several places that offer a better understanding of minimalist home decor. One great resource is to research home decorating magazines like Elle Decor or Architectural Digest. Both magazines provide excellent material about interior decoration concepts.

Other options are home television shows and even online courses. Or, you can take classes online about minimalist interior design, such as the ones provided by Masterclass. There are even free videos online about minimalist decor. Check the validity of the content creator before following their every word, but odds are there is online content that can help you along in your minimalist home decor journey.

Is modern the same as minimalist home decor?

Modern and minimalist home decor is very similar and tends to get confused or interchanged. While these are different, you can intentionally combine these styles together depending on personal preference and style. Modern home decor focuses more on natural items like wood. It also heavily incorporates finding clean lines.

The minimalist style works to avoid clutter and focuses on simple color schemes. The minimalist style also focuses on essential tasks in order to keep design elements to a minimum.

Best minimalist lamps

O’Bright Dimmable LED Cylinder Floor Lamp

O’Bright designed this lamp with a cylindrical design. It reaches a height of 66 inches with 360-degree lighting and only takes about 15 watts of power to use. It comes in three different color options, including gold.

Seaside Village Touch Control Table Lamp Bedside Minimalist Desk Lamp

This minimalist LED lamp has glass and metal features. It has a dimming option. It comes with a 6-watt light bulb, and it turns on and off with a simple tap.

Best minimalist chairs

Alpha Home Dining Room Chair Set

This leather chair comes in black or white and comes in sets of one, two or four. The polyurethane leather is waterproof and spill-friendly, which makes it ideal for eating areas. The gold frame adds a sense of flair, and the product comes with a customer guarantee.

PHI VILLA Outdoor Patio Steel Frame Slat Seat Dining Arm Chairs

These rust-resistant black metallic chairs are great for the patio or the home bar. They are available in a set of two or four, and each seat can hold up to 300 pounds. These chairs come with a 365-day warranty.

Best minimalist desks

HSH Minimalist Desk

This minimalist desk has an industrial look and comes in either 47-inches or 55-inches long. The larger size allows for a more spacious work area. It can hold up to 300 pounds with all the necessary hardware already provided by HSH.

Tribesigns Computer Desk

This is a perfect desk for a minimalist office. It comes in walnut and white and in three different sizes. It weighs just under 50 pounds but can support up to 900 pounds and it also comes with a warranty.

Best minimalist tables

BAMEOS Bamboo Nesting Triangle End Table

These nesting tables come in a set of two and are available in various colors. The tables are made from bamboo and engineered wood. They are ideal for high-touch areas and are easy to spot-clean with a cloth.

EXILOT 2-Tier Side Table

This sleek wooden table comes in white and black options. You can put it together without tools and it’s easy to clean as well. It’s perfect as either a bedside table or an end table.

GreenForest Dining Table Wood Top and Legs Modern Leisure Coffee Table Home and Kitchen

This rectangular minimalist table is made from engineered wood. It’s 44-inches long and 30-inches wide. There is no labor-heavy assembly required for this piece.

Best budget-friendly minimalist options

Household Essentials Ashwood Sofa Table

This minimal rectangular table is almost 30-inches high. It has clean lines and features mixed materials. The table comes in ashwood and white so it goes well with many different color schemes.

Aooshine Bedside Table Lamp

This affordable corded lamp is LED and has a soft linen shade that provides a comforting ambiance to the room. It does not come with a light bulb, so be sure to purchase one. The maximum amount allowed is 60 watts.

