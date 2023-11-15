Vacuums, hair tools and air purifiers are all on sale

Dyson is one of those brands that many people covet — and for good reason. Its products are high quality and made to last, but the price tags generally reflect that. Getting a Dyson vacuum, hair tool or air purifier typically requires saving up and making an investment. Sure, it’s a tool that will work well and last you a long time. But the sticker shock can still be, well, shocking.

That’s why Black Friday is a great time to watch for Dyson deals. And if you’ve always had your eye on a Dyson product, now is the time to buy one from Walmart, where many Dyson products are already up to 40% off ahead of the annual shopping event. Vacuums, air purifiers and hair tools are all on sale, so check out these savings and act fast if you see the Dyson product you’ve always wanted at a discount. These are the best deals you’re likely to see for a while.

If you plan to wait until Black Friday, though, this is a great time to become a Walmart+ member. Members get early access to Black Friday sales. The event starts on Nov. 22, and Walmart+ members can start shopping at noon PT, while everyone else has to wait until 3 p.m.

Walmart’s best early Black Friday deals on Dyson bestsellers

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

The V9 Absolute is one of Dyson’s bestselling and most-loved vacuums. It’s cordless for ultimate versatility and comes with extra accessories that make it easy to switch between carpet and hardwood and tackle furniture, pet hair, detail cleaning and more with ease.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

If you have pets, the V8 Origin+ is the cordless vacuum for you. Its detangling motorbar and hair removal vanes clear long hair and pet hair from its brush heads. The whole-machine filtration removes pet dander from your whole environment as it cleans.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

For Dyson cleaning power in a simpler package, the V8 cordless vacuum gives you plenty of flexibility. It transitions between a stick vac and a handheld vacuum, can clean both carpet and hardwood and easily maneuvers around furniture and into tight corners.

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson’s Outside vacuum is perfect for those with larger homes. It delivers longer cleaning times, a wider cleaning head and a bigger dust bin so you can clean more spaces for longer.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The V12 Detect is Dyson’s most advanced vacuum to date. It uses a laser head to detect invisible dust on floors, plus smart technology that optimizes its power and runtime based on the debris it picks up as you clean.

Dyson TP10 Purifier Cool

Clean the air in your home with Dyson’s most advanced filtration system, which is shown to remove up to 99.97% of particles from the air. Plus, it cools you in the summer.

Dyson TP07 Purifier Cool Connected Tower Fan

Breathe a little easier with the TP07 purifier, which captures up to 99.97% of particles from the air. It also works as an oscillating fan to cool your home.

Dyson Corrale Straightener

Dyson’s Corrale straightener is one of the best flat irons on the market, using flexible plates to mold around your hair to smooth the follicles without heat damage.

