Which K2 vitamin supplement is best?

There are several types of vitamin K — vitamin K2, for example, is now quite popular, thanks to its numerous health benefits. Vitamin K2 is produced by bacteria and is found in many fermented foods. If you feel you aren’t getting enough vitamin K2 in your diet, taking a K2 supplement is an easy way to get the essential vitamins you need. Now Foods MK-7 Vitamin K-2 Capsules are vegan-friendly, kosher and effective, and there are several other K2 supplements that are just as promising.

What to know before you buy a K2 vitamin supplement

What is vitamin K2?

Vitamin K2, also known as menaquinone, is primarily known for aiding in blood clotting, but it has many other uses. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), vitamin K2 is an essential nutrient that aids in preventing cardiovascular disease. Additionally, K2 vitamins improve calcium transport and bone density. Vitamin K2 is produced naturally by gut bacteria and is found in fermented foods. Due to modern manufacturing processes, most food today has less vitamin K2 than food did in the past, meaning K2 supplements are an excellent way to supplement your vitamin intake.

Menaquinone compounds

Vitamin K2 exists in many different forms, each with its own unique properties. Still, MK-7 and MK-4 are often considered the most important. The MK-7 compound increases bone mineral density and promotes strong bones. On the other hand, MK-4 aids in collagen accumulation and carboxylation, a process that impacts the amount of calcium in your bones. When shopping for vitamin K2 supplements, it’s a good idea to get a supplement with numerous menaquinone compounds, although any supplement with at least MK-4 and MK-7 will be effective.

Vitamin K1 vs. vitamin K2

Vitamin K1 is the K vitamin that makes up most of the human diet. This vitamin is primarily found in leafy green vegetables. Vitamin K1 is similar to vitamin K2, as it helps with blood clotting, calcium and heart health. Although vitamin K1 is more common than vitamin K2, some studies have suggested that your body is likely to absorb vitamin K2 more easily than K1.

What to look for in a quality K2 vitamin supplement

Side effects

Like any supplement, there may be side effects when you take a K2 vitamin supplement. It’s ideal to get a supplement that doesn’t have many side effect complaints in its reviews. Some vitamin K supplements may cause a decreased appetite, shortness of breath, tightness in your chest or dizziness. Still, many users don’t notice any side effects when taking K2 vitamin supplements. If you’re taking any prescription medications, it’s a good idea to check in with your doctor to ensure your medications don’t have a negative interaction with vitamin K2.

Some K2 vitamin supplements may cause your stomach to hurt after use. If you find that your K2 vitamin supplements cause you to have an irritable stomach, try taking them after a meal.

Dietary restrictions

If you have any dietary restrictions, you’ll want to ensure that your K2 vitamin supplement meets your needs. Many K2 supplements are vegan or vegetarian, but some may contain animal byproducts. Some K2 vitamin supplements are made without GMO ingredients and many are even kosher.

Taste and smell

People often find that many supplements have an unpleasant taste or smell, and K2 vitamin supplements are no different. Although most K2 supplements taste fine, some are unusually bitter, making them less pleasant to take daily. When shopping for a K2 vitamin supplement, it’s a good idea to get a supplement that has a tolerable taste and smell.

How much you can expect to spend on a K2 vitamin supplement

Most K2 vitamin supplements are around $10 for a two-month supply.

K2 vitamin supplement FAQ

Can you take K2 vitamin supplements every day?

A. Yes, the average adult can take around 100 to 120 micrograms of vitamin K2 daily. Children need a small dose. Many 10-year-olds only require around 60 mcg daily.

Can vitamin K2 be dangerous?

A. Vitamin K is not harmful in high doses. Still, it’s a good idea to stick to the daily recommended dosage when using K2 vitamin supplements.

According to the NIH, K2 vitamin supplements strongly interact with the blood thinner warfarin. If you take warfarin, you must consume around the same amount of vitamin K2 every day. If you consume significantly less than usual, you’ll experience dangerous bleeding, and if you consume considerably more than usual, you may experience dangerous blood clotting.

What are the best K2 vitamin supplements to buy?

Top K2 vitamin supplement

Now Foods MK-7 Vitamin K-2 Capsules

What you need to know: These easy-to-swallow vitamin K2 supplements are vegan-friendly and kosher.

What you’ll love: Users with loose teeth and sore gums felt that these supplements improved their oral health. Many users felt that these supplements improved their quality of life when paired with vitamin D3.

What you should consider: Some buyers think that these supplements are too expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top K2 vitamin supplement for the money

Doctor’s Best Natural Vitamin K2 MK-7 with MenaQ7

What you need to know: This K2 vitamin supplement is affordable and effective.

What you’ll love: Users felt that this supplement was easy to take. This supplement contains MK-7 sourced from fermented chickpea protein. This supplement is non-GMO, vegan-friendly and soy-free.

What you should consider: You get less vitamin K2 per tablet with this supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

California Gold Nutrition Vitamin K2

What you need to know: This supplement includes menaquinone compounds MK-4, MK-6, MK-7 and MK-9 for the greatest health benefits.

What you’ll love: California Gold Nutrition’s vitamin K2 supplement is non-GMO, gluten-free and soy-free. Much of the MK-7 in this supplement is sourced from naturally-fermented chickpea protein.

What you should consider: Some didn’t like the taste and smell of these capsules.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

