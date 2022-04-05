Which AHCC supplements are best?

An active hexose correlated compound supplement, or AHCC, might help improve your immune system and general health, especially when taken as directed and in combination with a nutritious diet and healthy lifestyle. Although more research about AHCC’s exact health benefits is needed, a supplement such as Quality of Life Premium Kinoko Platinum AHCC Supplement could be worth adding to your daily routine.

What to know before you buy an AHCC supplement

Benefits

AHCC is an all-natural substance that is extracted from certain fungi, specifically a species known as basidiomycetes, and converted into a supplement that people can ingest. One of the most popular types of mushrooms AHCC comes from is the shiitake mushroom.

There have been several animal studies done on the potential benefits of AHCC. And, while these studies are still limited, there’s some evidence that the compound could help treat or even prevent certain types of cancer. In animals, at least, it can also improve the activity of T-cells, which occur naturally in the body and exist to fight against tumor growth, cancer and infections.

At the same time, AHCC could boost the immune system and help modulate natural body function. The herbal supplement can also aid in liver function, which could lower the risk of diabetes and fight against poisonous chemicals. Besides this, it might remove certain existing infections, such as those related to HPV.

More scientific evidence is needed to verify the legitimacy of these benefits on humans, especially in supplement form.

Side effects

As with most other supplements, there could be certain side effects from taking AHCC supplements. The type and severity of the side effect does depend on the dosage and frequency, as well as existing health conditions. Common side effects include fatigue, cramping around the feet, itching and diarrhea. Some people have also reported an increase in body temperature, which could be dangerous in extreme cases.

Additionally, AHCC supplements can interact with prescription medications, such as those that lower immune system activity or ones related to the liver. Since AHCC usually speeds up activity in the immune system and liver, if you’re taking medications that induce an opposite reaction, the two could interfere with one another.

Most people do not experience notable side effects from taking AHCC. However, if you’re not sure how your body will react, speak with a general physician to see what they suggest.

Forms

AHCC supplements exist in several forms, including capsules, liquid extracts and soft gels. It’s generally recommended to take one of these supplements on an empty stomach so your body can absorb it more easily. That said, some manufacturers will suggest taking it with food or water instead. For best results, read the label for instructions before ingesting any new supplement or vitamin.

What to look for in a quality AHCC supplement

Dosage

Supplements, like prescription medications, typically list their dosage in either grams or milligrams. When it comes to AHCC supplements, however, the FDA does not suggest a recommended minimum or maximum dose.

Still, the average adult can take between three and six grams of AHCC daily or approximately 3,000 milligrams to 6,000 milligrams. Most AHCC tablets have a dosage between 750 and 1,000 mg, meaning it’s safe for most people to take three or more capsules a day, depending on the label.

Shelf life

Most supplements, when properly stored in a cool, dry place, will last around two years after the date they’re first produced. If you’re taking a liquid supplement, expect the shelf life to be a lot shorter. Liquids usually last only a few months at most before losing their potency or needing to be replaced. Always check the expiration date before taking any type of supplement, vitamin or medication.

Count

Count refers to the number of capsules or soft gels present in a container. Usually, if a single tablet has a higher dosage, there will be fewer tablets in the bottle. Most AHCC supplements come in a 60 to 120 count.

How much you can expect to spend on an AHCC supplement

The price of these supplements is based on the dosage per capsule and the number of capsules in the bottle. Generally, you can expect to spend $40-$90 on a two-month supply.

AHCC supplement FAQ

Where did AHCC supplements originally come from?

A. AHCC comes from the mycelia of certain fungi, such as shiitake mushrooms. The supplement was originally produced in Japan and is now common in both Japan and China.

What are some other ways to improve my immune system?

A. Besides AHCC, you can also take other vitamins, such as vitamins C and E, to boost your immune system and help fight against infection. Vitamin C is commonly found in certain fruits, including oranges and strawberries, while vitamin E is abundant in nuts and seeds. Alternatively, you can take supplements or a daily multivitamin to help keep your immune system in good shape.

What’s the best AHCC supplement to buy?

Top AHCC supplement

Quality of Life Premium Kinoko Platinum AHCC Supplement

What you need to know: This supplement was made using premium ingredients and is meant to help promote immune and liver health, as well as fight against infection and cancer.

What you’ll love: The bottle includes 60 soft, veggie capsules that should be ingested on an empty stomach. Each capsule has a 750-milligram dosage and is gluten-free.

What you should consider: Some bottles have fewer pills than they should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top AHCC supplement for the money

Papillex AHCC Supplement – Maximum Strength

What you need to know: This maximum strength supplement is a solid choice for adults looking to fight against infection and improve overall immune system response.

What you’ll love: This product includes 60 vegan, gluten-free capsules and meets the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations, as enforced by the FDA. Each pill has a 1,000-milligram dosage; a serving size is two capsules.

What you should consider: Since the tablets have a higher dosage, taking too many at once could increase the risk of side effects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Relentless Improvement Active Hexose Correlated Compound Natural Immune Support

What you need to know: This bottle offers natural immune support and comes with 120 capsules, meaning it will last a long time.

What you’ll love: Meant to be taken on an empty stomach, each capsule has 750 milligrams of AHCC in it. It’s all-natural and is formulated with a unique ratio of different fungi for maximum effect.

What you should consider: Taking too much could cause a migraine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.