Which acacia fiber powders are best?

Soluble fiber is a critical part of a healthy diet. This dietary staple is plant-based and, when consumed in water or food, creates a gel-like substance that has a variety of benefits. Acacia fiber powder, also known as gum arabic and acacia gum, is a soluble fiber that is smooth, tasteless and easy to incorporate into your diet.

For those suffering from digestive upset and even chronic stomach issues, Heather’s Tummy Fiber is designed to dissolve completely in water and help regulate digestion.

What to know before you buy acacia fiber powder

Form

The gut biome has hundreds of trillions of bacteria — some beneficial and some damaging. Acacia fiber powder is a prebiotic that helps nourish healthy bacteria in the gut. This action crowds out unhealthy bacteria to help regulate your digestion.

Prebiotic nourishment with acacia fiber powder is available in tablets, capsules or powder. While powder is more versatile, as it can be included in a variety of soups, smoothies and baked goods, tablets and capsules are convenient for busy people or travelers.

Use

As far as fiber supplements go, some work better in baked goods, while others easily dissolve in clear liquid. The form you choose will depend on how you plan to use it. Acacia fiber powder that easily dissolves in liquid is best if you will primarily take your soluble fiber in water or smoothies. If you are planning on baking or cooking with gum arabic, then a grittier form will work just as well (and may be slightly more economical).

What to look for in a quality acacia fiber powder

Pure acacia Senegal fiber

Although many trees produce gums, acacia fiber is harvested from specific trees. Look for products that are clearly marked as coming from Senegal acacia, not Seyal acacia. The difference between the two is clear:

Senegal is pure white and very fine, while Seyal has a brown tint and gritty feel.

Senegal dissolves easily in liquid, but Seyal stays whole.

Senegal is odorless and tasteless, but Seyal has a smell and a taste (some stronger than others).

The best acacia fiber powder is pure Senegal.

No preservatives, fillers or other additives

The best acacia fiber powder also contains no preservatives, fillers or other additives. Look for an ingredients list with just one ingredient (that also indicates the powder’s origins).

Dissolves easily

If you are planning to add acacia fiber powder as a daily supplement in fluids, make sure to look for one that dissolves easily. You can help it along by mixing with warm water, but high-quality fiber powder should dissolve eventually on its own in any temperature.

How much you can expect to spend on acacia fiber powder

Expect to spend between $10-$17 for a pound of acacia fiber powder.

Acacia fiber powder FAQ

What are the benefits of acacia fiber powder?

A. The main benefit of acacia fiber powder is its action on digestion. Many people with chronic bowel conditions like irritable bowel syndrome report relief of symptoms with daily acacia fiber powder. But that’s not the only benefit.

Other research-based benefits include:

How much should you take daily?

A. Before beginning to take acacia fiber powder, talk to your doctor. They can work with you to address any specific underlying conditions and make sure that you are taking the proper dose.

In general, start by taking half a teaspoon two times a day for a week, gradually adding half a teaspoon per day after that until you are up to two or three teaspoons a day. Once you reach this dose, divide it evenly over the course of your day. For example, if you are taking three teaspoons per day, take one each for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

There are potential side effects with acacia fiber powder, mostly due to inappropriate dosing. These side effects are transient and can include:

Nausea in the morning

Bloating

Diarrhea

Gas

Constipation

Stomach cramping

These side effects generally occur in the first week or so and can be treated by either cutting the dose in half or stopping for a few days. You can also limit the chance of the side effects by taking acacia fiber powder with plenty of water.

Is acacia fiber powder found in other foods?

A. Yes. Acacia fiber powder is often listed as gum arabic in a variety of prepared foods. Because it is a natural thickener, it is used to emulsify things like salad dressings, soup and even ice cream. You can even find acacia fiber powder in candy, soda and medication.

What’s the best acacia fiber powder to buy?

Top acacia fiber powder

Heather’s Tummy Fiber

What you need to know: If you struggle with IBS, this formulation is especially for you.

What you’ll love: The powder is quick-dissolving and causes less gas than other brands of acacia fiber powder. It’s kosher and organic. There are no thickeners in this powder, which makes it safer for people who have difficulty swallowing.

What you should consider: Some people had an increase in intestinal gas with this product.

Where to buy: Amazon and iHerb

Top acacia fiber powder for the money

Anthony’s Organic Acacia Senegal Powder

What you need to know: This batch-tested acacia fiber powder is clean, plant-based and very fine.

What you’ll love: It’s non-GMO and USDA-certified organic. The powder is fine and mixes easily, and there are no additives, fillers, binders or flavorings. Its texture works well in smoothies and baked goods.

What you should consider: The powder takes a long time to dissolve. Use hot water for best results.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Now Foods Acacia Fiber Powder

What you need to know: This company is family-owned and operated and packages its supplements in the US.

What you’ll love: The A-rated GMP certification means this powder has met high-quality standards for processing and packaging. It’s organic and non-GMO. Now Foods is also a founding member of Vitamin Angels, donating vitamins to children in need with eerie purchase.

What you should consider: This package has slightly less fiber powder than the other brands.

Where to buy: Amazon and iHerb

