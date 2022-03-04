Which Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer is the best?

Picking the right hand sanitizer feels more important than ever before. Aside from its primary job of killing germs, there are a handful of other factors to consider when searching for everyday hand sanitizer. There is nothing worse than drying out your skin for the sake of sanitation. And the last thing you want is for your hands to smell like you dipped them in alcohol.

Known for its massive inventory of skincare products, Bath & Body Works carries fun, functional and effective hand sanitizers. Among these is the Bath & Body Works Spearmint Eucalyptus PocketBac hand sanitizer, a prime go-to that leaves your skin feeling soft, clean and fresh.

What to know before you buy a Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer

Alcohol percentage

The CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. This amount is the most effective at preventing the spread of germs. Luckily, all Bath & Body Works sanitizers contain between 62%-80% ethyl alcohol, keeping your hands free from 99.9% of common germs.

Formula

Besides alcohol, there’s a handful of other elements that contribute to the quality of your hand sanitizer. Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers utilize essential oils, shea extract, vitamin E and aloe. These natural additions directly affect how moisturizing your hand sanitizer will be.

Application methods

Bath & Body Works offers both gel and spray hand sanitizers. Some people find that squeeze or pump applicators give them better overall coverage. On the flip side, sanitizing sprays tend to feel more lightweight. And some claim that spray sanitizer acts more quickly than gel sanitizers, while others claim the gel kills more germs. Ultimately, the overall effectiveness of each method is more or less the same. The most important aspect is to be thorough when applying your hand sanitizer.

Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer features

Different sizes

Whether you’re looking for a household staple for the whole family or something to take on the road, Bath & Body Works offers several sizes. It has a five-pack of 1-fluid ounce containers, singular midsize sprays with 3-fluid ounces and full-size containers with 7.6-fluid ounces of gel.

Fun fragrances

Bath & Body Works categorizes its scents into five main groups: floral, fresh, fruity, sweet and woodsy. Among these are some seasonal gems as well. For those of you who already have a Halloween costume picked out and all your favorite scary movies on cue, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin may be right up your alley. For those longing for an endless summer, Sunshine & Lemons may be more your speed.

Hand sanitizer accessories

Hand sanitizer becomes even more handy and fun when you throw in hand sanitizer holders. Bath & Body Works has a ton of unique holders to choose from. All the holders come equipped with a clip, which you can attach to your purse, backpack or keys. They come in a variety of shapes, styles and colors, ranging from avocados and cats to glittery rose gold and earth tones.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer

Bath & Body Works prices their hand sanitizers based on fluid ounces and size. The average cost is $6-$12 for a full-size container or a five-pack of small containers.

Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer FAQ

Do Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers meet FDA requirements?

A. Yes. In addition to meeting the CDC and FDA requirement of containing at least 60% alcohol, Bath & Body Works also promises their products are methanol-free. Methanol is a dangerous ingredient which users should always try to avoid.

When do Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers expire?

A. The typical shelf life for Bath & Body Works skincare products, including hand sanitizers, is two to three years. As a general rule of thumb, it’s best to keep all skincare products in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

What’s the best Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer to buy?

Top Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer

Bath & Body Works PocketBac Spearmint Eucalyptus

What you need to know: This highly-rated, skin-softening sanitizer has a relaxing, balanced scent. It’s available in a compact size, making it ideal for being on the go. It’s perfect for users who frequently use hand sanitizer and may be prone to dry hands.

What you’ll love: Its enriched, moisturizing formula has essential oils, shea extract, vitamin E and aloe. The combination of refreshing eucalyptus and spearmint makes for an uplifting and neutral fragrance.

What you should consider: It’s only available in gel form, as opposed to other fragrances that come in both gel and spray options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer for the money

Bath & Body Works Crisp Morning Air Full-Size Hand Sanitizer

What you need to know: A highly-rated, affordable option that leaves behind a refreshing, neutral scent. This one is great for less frequent, low-maintenance users who still want to branch out from their standard sanitizer.

What you’ll love: Its unique aroma comes from a combination of fresh pine, juniper and juicy pear. You’ll get the most bang for your buck since this container holds 7.6-fluid ounces.

What you should consider: There’s no mention of aloe in the product description, potentially making it less ideal for those with dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

A Thousand Wishes Handibac Antibacterial Spray

What you need to know: A longstanding fragrance that’s a proven crowd-pleaser. For anyone looking for a unique aroma on the sweeter side, this is definitely worth checking out.

What you’ll love: On top of blending flavors like pink prosecco, crystal peonies and amaretto crème, its alcohol percentage is on the higher side at 72%.

What you should consider: Some people may find it to be a bit too sweet and it may be overwhelming for consistent wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.



Katherine Noland writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.