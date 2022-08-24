Which juice cleanse is best?

Juice cleanses might sound like a New Age phenomenon, but they’re an excellent way to detoxify and promote a healthier lifestyle. There are many factors to consider before buying one, but you should also know the benefits and downsides of a juice cleanse first.

Juice cleanses are short-term fasts that help detoxify your body and optimize your bodily functions, primarily your digestive system. The best cleanses, such as the Smart Pressed Organic Pressed Greens Juice Cleanse, have an enjoyable flavor and promote healthy well-being.

What to know before you buy a juice cleanse

The purpose of a juice cleanse

Most juice cleanses taste great, and while you can chug one down as a snack from time to time, their primary purpose is detoxification. They work by ridding your body of toxins caused by processed foods and are only meant to be taken for two days to a few weeks. Weight loss is a byproduct of most juice cleanses due to the calorie deficit, but they aren’t intended to be used strictly as weight loss supplements.

How juice cleanses work

Juice cleanses offer an easy way to get a healthy dose of essential vitamins and nutrients. They usually come in powder form and you must mix them into water or blend them into a fruit or vegetable smoothie. They cut a lot of the work you would typically spend chopping up produce or cooking other meals, conveniently letting you carry on with your day without getting sidetracked.

Juice cleanse pros

Juice cleanses provide plenty of nutrients and are easy to whip up. Although the human body is naturally efficient when ridding itself of toxins, a juice cleanse can ramp up your metabolism, promote weight loss and even increase lean muscle mass. Many contain high quantities of antioxidants that can also benefit skin health.

Juice cleanse cons

While a juice cleanse is fine if you plan on taking it for short periods, you won’t get the same amount of fiber you would get from whole foods and vegetables. Because of the calorie deficit, you may consume more juice to quell your hunger, raising your blood sugar levels. The calorie deficit also might cause experience irritability, headaches or low energy levels.

What to look for in a quality juice cleanse

Cold-pressed fruits and vegetables

When heated during pasteurization, fruits and vegetables lose many nutrients and vitamins. The best juice cleanses are made with cold-pressed organic foods and vegetables, meaning there’s no oxidization or heating when liquid is extracted.

Organic

Not all foods that call themselves “organic” are approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. It’s a highly regulated food label, so make sure any juice cleanse you get is made with ingredients approved by the highest standard.

Reaction

Juice cleanses can be made with the finest ingredients, but everyone’s body is different, so it may take some trial and error before you find the right one. You may react differently to certain juices, so it’s essential to analyze how you feel.

Stop taking it immediately if you experience discomfort and side effects such as bloating, diarrhea or acne breakouts. However, it may work well for you if you feel increased energy levels, clearer skin, improved digestion, and an overall happier mood.

How much you can expect to spend on a juice cleanse

Most cost $40-$60. However, if you’re looking for a more extensive cleanse that contains a high quantity of superfoods and nutrients, expect to spend up to $150.

Juice cleanse FAQ

Are there any risks to juice cleanses?

A. If you don’t mind the hefty price tag of some juice cleanses and don’t have a medical condition such as diabetes, liver disease or being immunocompromised, there is virtually no risk. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should also avoid juice cleanses.

What can I eat while I’m on a juice cleanse?

A. Eating whole fruits and vegetables such as kale, spinach, celery, apples and beets is best, but you can also drink nut milk and eat gluten-free foods. In any case, avoiding animal products such as cheese and processed foods is crucial.

What’s the best juice cleanse to buy?

Top juice cleanse

Smart Pressed Organic Pressed Greens Juice Cleanse

What you need to know: This award-winning juice blends 22 USDA-approved organic and whole cold pressed greens for a tasty cleanse.

What you’ll love: It’s loaded with healthy probiotics and enzymes and packs just one gram of natural sugar. You’ll get a solid dose of wheatgrass and barley grass, and six times more alkalizing greens than other leading green juice powders.

What you should consider: It has a sweet flavor that can be off-putting for those who want a more organic-tasting juice cleanse.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top juice cleanse for the money

Lemonkind Original Core Juice Cleanse

What you need to know: This detoxing juice tastes great and helps improve digestive processes and overall well-being.

What you’ll love: This juice is focused on getting people to eat more meals in a day without getting too full and provides crucial nutrients every two hours. It’s infused with superfoods and antioxidants to help increase lean muscle mass, speed up metabolism and reduce sugar cravings.

What you should consider: The cucumber taste was too strong for some reviewers, and others found it impractical to drink it every two hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Purity Products Organic Juice Cleanse

What you need to know: This juice cleanse has a terrific flavor and is excellent for those looking to lose weight.

What you’ll love: It’s an excellent dietary supplement, as many customer reviews report weight loss after a short period of consistent use. It can be mixed in water or a smoothie with other fruits for an enhanced flavor, and it contains over 25 superfoods and 5 grams of fiber.

What you should consider: Some users complained about it not mixing well, forming clumps. Others found it unpleasant due to a chalky or gritty texture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

