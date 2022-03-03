Which Pokémon backpacks are best?

Pokémon needs no introduction. By now you may have played the games, watched the TV show or movies, or even bought various Pokémon merchandise. The colorful, cartoonish monsters have deep symbolism for both children and adults, for longtime fans and for newcomers. It’s no wonder that Pokémon backpacks have taken off in popularity.

Out of all the Pokémon backpacks available, we think the best choice is the CUSALBOY Fashion One-Shoulder Backpack. This is a streetwear-style backpack with yellow accents and a hooded Pikachu on the front side.

What to know before you buy a Pokémon backpack

Inspired by the iconic video game

Pokémon is the top-selling media franchise in history. Besides video games, the series has spawned TV shows, trading card games, toys, manga, music, even a theme park. The game follows the main player as he goes on an adventure catching Pokémon, fighting other Pokémon trainers, and exploring the world.

Pokémon backpacks not built for all weather

Most Pokémon backpacks are plush, meaning they are soft and cute, but not meant for all terrain or weather conditions. That means that some backpacks aren’t ideal for use in snow, rain or hail. Your backpack might end up getting soaked and ruined in that case. There are more traditional backpacks that may be waterproof, but for most plush backpacks, keep in mind they are best used as summertime accessories.

The distinct style of Pokémon

Pokémon is short for “Pocket Monsters” and features some of the most adorable and awe-inspiring monster designs. However, there’s no shortage of brands attempting to ripoff or imitate Pokémon by designing their own monsters. With over a thousand official Pokémon, it can be difficult to tell which Pokémon is legit and which aren’t. If you’re looking to get a Pokémon backpack featuring a design of a Pokémon, be sure to Google that actual Pokémon to see what it looks like, or if it’s a genuine Pokémon design. If you’re planning to give the bag as a gift, the last thing you want is to give a fake backpack.

What to look for in a quality Pokémon backpack

Design

Pokémon have unique characteristics, such as vivid coloring, rounded features and animal-inspired designs. If you’re intending to buy a backpack that features a Pokémon, it’s of the utmost importance that the design resembles the original Pokémon. Look out for elements such as color, proportion, expression and size. Then there’s the actual design of the backpack itself. It’s ideal to find a backpack that is an extension of your fashion sense and that you would be proud to wear in public.

Capacity

Backpacks are meant for storing and transporting various items and materials. It goes without saying that a backpack should have significant space for carrying ordinary objects like laptops, notebooks, clothes and other items that you may need to lug around. This is particularly important to keep in mind for oddly shaped backpacks (shaped like plush Pokémon), which may limit the overall storage space.

Branding

Only purchase officially-licensed Pokémon products, period. Pokémon has high standards when it comes to how their intellectual property is represented. Third-party brands will not care about how Pokémon is depicted, which is why you’ll see stretched images of Pokémon or poor imitations.

Comfort

If you’re expecting to wear a backpack for a significant period of time, then it may as well be comfortable to wear. Consider how the back of the bag is padded for comfort, or how the straps are constructed. These elements of the backpack are the ones that rest on your body, so you will need to consider the materials used or the overall assembly to ensure it won’t break easily or hurt your shoulders and back.

How much you can expect to spend on Pokémon backpack

The cheapest Pokémon backpacks start at around $15, with limited capacity and basic designs. The most expensive Pokémon backpacks can go for upwards of $50-$100, depending on the design, rarity and construction.

Pokémon backpack FAQ

How many Pokémon are there?

A. There are currently 898 Pokémon across all the Pokémon games. There are even more that are set to be added once the new generation of Pokémon games releases.

What is the difference between a plush backpack and a regular backpack?

A. As the name implies, a plush backpack features a plush Pokémon; it’s like wearing a giant stuffed doll on your back. A regular backpack has straps that go over both shoulders and simply has a graphic of a Pokémon.

What are the best Pokémon backpacks to buy?

Top Pokémon backpack

CUSALBOY Fashion One-Shoulder Backpack

What you need to know: Inspired by a popular streetwear style of one-shoulder backpacks, this is a combination of style and functionality.

What you’ll love: This one-shoulder features a USB port which can help charge your phone as long as it’s connected to a power source.

What you should consider: As a one-shoulder backpack, this backpack has less storage options than a traditional backpack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokémon backpack for the money

Snorlax Plush Backpack

What you need to know: This backpack resembles Snorlax, one of the biggest and most lovable Pokémon from the first generation of Pokémon.

What you’ll love: There are no pockets or zippers, just a plush design of Snorlax which makes it look like a Pokémon is hanging from your back.

What you should consider: Since it is plush, it may get ruined in heavy rain or snow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Scurrty Xpect Cat Carrier Bubble Backpack

What you need to know: If you’re planning on transporting a dog or cat, this carrier allows you to do it in total style!

What you’ll love: The bubble design allows you to clearly see your furry friend even while they are on your back.

What you should consider: The backpack is only designed for small cats or dogs, and unfortunately big breeds like a German Shepherd won’t be able to fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Leo Herrera-Lim writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.