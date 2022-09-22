Everything you need to know about the all-new Fire HD 8 tablets

A few months ago, just before Prime Day, Amazon upgraded its popular line of seven-inch tablets, making them thinner, lighter and faster. Yesterday, the company announced it was now taking preorders for its all-new line of Fire HD 8 tablets. These upgraded thinner, lighter and faster versions will be released on Oct. 19. Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s new on the Amazon Fire HD 8?

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is the mid-size model in the company’s line of affordably priced tablets. While the current Fire HD 8 already has many great features — always-ready, hands-free Alexa; 32GB and 64GB options (with up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD); access to books, music, movies, TV shows and more — here are the top three upgrades available on the all-new tablets:

Better design

By using strengthened aluminosilicate glass, the all-new Fire HD 8 tablets are lighter and thinner, but also stronger. According to a press release from Amazon, the Fire HD 8 tablets tested “twice as durable as the iPad Mini in tumble tests.”

Faster processor

One of the general complaints about Fire tablets is they can be a little slow. To address this concern, the all-new model uses a new hexa-core processor that’s 30% faster than the previous generation. Amazon states, you can “utilize the split-screen feature to send an email while joining a Zoom call or look up a recipe while watching your favorite show.”

Longer battery life

The third important upgrade to the Fire HD 8 line is a battery that lasts up to 13 hours. By using the USB-C cable and 5W power adapter, users will be able to fully charge their all-new tablet in roughly five hours.

What’s the difference between Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus?

If you’re considering preordering the Fire HD 8 today but want to know what benefits you’d get by choosing the Fire HD 8 Plus for just $20 more, here are the three key differences:

More RAM

The more RAM you have, the more efficiently your processor can run. The Fire HD 8 has 2GB of RAM, while the Fire HD 8 Plus has 3GB of RAM. This means every action you perform will be just a little bit smoother and faster.

Faster charging

The Fire HD 8 Plus comes with a 9W power adapter, which can cut the charging time down to roughly three hours (instead of five).

Wireless charging

If you’re a fan of wireless charging, the all-new Fire HD 8 Plus is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers. The wireless charging dock (sold separately) also lets you transition to a countertop smart display with hands-free Alexa access in Show Mode.

What’s the difference between Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro?

Since both models cost the same, the differences between the Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro are minor. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet comes in a blue or purple kid-proof case and is better suited for 3- to 7-year-olds. The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet comes in a cyber sky, rainbow universe or hello teal kid-proof case and is better suited for 6- to 12-year-olds. This is likely because the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet also includes access to a digital store so kids can ask their parents to purchase ebooks and apps. Another key difference is the Fire HD 8 Kids has a 32GB and a 64GB model, while the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro only has a 32GB model.

What is the Disney Design bundle?

For $10 more, you can get the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet in a special Disney kid-proof case. The two current case designs are Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess.

All the new Fire HD 8 tablets

All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

This is Amazon’s most affordable 8-inch tablet. It comes with an updated hexa-core processor for faster speeds, 32GB or 64GB of on-board storage and up to 13 hours of battery life.

All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet

The Plus model is a slight step above the Fire HD 8. It has everything the Fire HD 8 has, plus more RAM (for better performance), faster charging times and wireless charging.

All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

This tablet is designed for kids from ages 3 to 7. It comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ and a two-year worry-free guarantee — if the tablet breaks, return it for a free replacement.

All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet (with Disney Case)

This Fire HD 8 Kids tablet comes with a special Disney case. Families have a choice of either a Mickey Mouse or a Disney Princess design.

All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

This tablet has all the same basic features as the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, but it’s better for kids from ages 6 to 12. It includes access to a digital store so kids can ask their parents to purchase apps and ebooks.

