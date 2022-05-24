Which premium laptop is better?

The Dell XPS 13 and Acer Chromebook Spin 713 represent the best of the best in notebook PCs. They’re each equipped with some of the most capable hardware found in their classes, and sport excellent construction and quality control.

They’re also completely different laptops that run entirely separate operating systems and are good for very different purposes.

If you demand peak performance, the versatile Windows operating system and a top-of-the-line display, it’s hard to argue against the Dell XPS 13. But if you’re OK with the lightweight Chrome OS and want something a little more useful for consuming media on the go, the Acer Spin 713 is an excellent choice.

Dell XPS 13

Experts and users routinely praise all of Dell’s products, especially its monitors and laptops. The XPS 13 may be the best-known notebook PC in history, and it’s commonly sought after in the professional world.

For years, it’s boasted snappy performance, a premium fit and finish, and an above-average typing experience. It’s updated just about every year, so you can rest assured it’s equipped with the most powerful and efficient components available.

Dell XPS 13 pros

Wide selection of hardware: When ordering directly from Dell, you have access to a great variety of components. That includes high-end processors, plenty of system memory and screens with up to UHD+ resolutions.

When ordering directly from Dell, you have access to a great variety of components. That includes high-end processors, plenty of system memory and screens with up to UHD+ resolutions. Optional touchscreen and OLED displays: There are three touch-enabled displays, one of which is a 3.5K OLED screen that looks better than just about all the competition.

There are three touch-enabled displays, one of which is a 3.5K OLED screen that looks better than just about all the competition. Highly functional 3:2 aspect ratio: To make up for its relatively small size, the display is a bit taller than most, which gives users plenty of real estate for getting things done.

To make up for its relatively small size, the display is a bit taller than most, which gives users plenty of real estate for getting things done. Intel Evo certification: All versions of the XPS 13 comply with the Intel Evo standard, which ensures lightning-fast operation, fast charging, advanced wireless connectivity and one-second wake times from sleep mode.

All versions of the XPS 13 comply with the Intel Evo standard, which ensures lightning-fast operation, fast charging, advanced wireless connectivity and one-second wake times from sleep mode. Impressive keyboard feel: Unlike many other laptops, the XPS 13 keyboard has a good tactile response and is especially pleasant to type on.

Unlike many other laptops, the XPS 13 keyboard has a good tactile response and is especially pleasant to type on. High-precision touchpad: The seamless glass touchpad offers feel and performance to rival the best.

The seamless glass touchpad offers feel and performance to rival the best. Long battery life: Due to particularly efficient hardware, the XPS 13 lasts longer than a full workday without needing a recharge. This even applies to the 4K version.

Dell XPS 13 cons

No discrete graphics card options: You won’t find an XPS 13 with an Nvidia GeForce GPU. For that, you’ll have to move up to the XPS 15 or 17.

You won’t find an XPS 13 with an Nvidia GeForce GPU. For that, you’ll have to move up to the XPS 15 or 17. It’s not exactly cheap: The base model isn’t terribly expensive, but the price goes up quickly as you start to opt for more premium specs.

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Ordering straight from Dell lets you pick the perfect specs for your needs, but you can sometimes find a better deal from other online retailers. Sold by Dell and Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Quite a bit different from Windows, Chrome OS uses few system resources and is part of Google’s relatively locked-down ecosystem. Since all of their apps come from the Google Play Store, Chromebooks have a higher degree of security than Windows machines. Plus, while Chrome OS wasn’t always well-designed for use with clamshell notebooks, it’s seen a number of refinements in recent years. It’s now considerably easier to use than in the past.

The Chromebook Spin 713 comes in two flavors. The most readily available model hit the market last year and has more powerful hardware than nearly any other Chromebook. And in 2022, Acer released the Enterprise Edition, with a new 11th-generation Intel processor and additional system memory.

While it might be tempting to shoot for the most high-powered option, most users don’t need to splurge on the most fully equipped model. In reality, 4 gigabytes of RAM and a 10th-generation Intel chipset make for great performance in most common tasks.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 pros

360-degree convertible design: The rotating hinge makes the Spin 713 great for viewing media in tent and tablet mode.

The rotating hinge makes the Spin 713 great for viewing media in tent and tablet mode. Plenty of screen space: Due to its 3:2 aspect ratio, it’s easier to manage onscreen apps than with most other Chromebooks.

Due to its 3:2 aspect ratio, it’s easier to manage onscreen apps than with most other Chromebooks. Multiple well-priced versions: If you’re not dead-set on premium components, you can get a great deal on a modestly equipped Spin 713 Chromebook.

If you’re not dead-set on premium components, you can get a great deal on a modestly equipped Spin 713 Chromebook. Intel Evo certification: It’s on par with the most user-friendly Windows laptops.

It’s on par with the most user-friendly Windows laptops. Above-average battery life: In real-world testing, the Spin 713 manages over 10 hours of use before it needs to be plugged in.

In real-world testing, the Spin 713 manages over 10 hours of use before it needs to be plugged in. Perfect for demanding students: It’s compact, lightweight and reasonably rugged, so it’s great for busy high school and college students.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 cons

Too heavy to use comfortably as a tablet: It weighs a little too much for easy one-handed use, although it’s still highly versatile in tablet mode.

It weighs a little too much for easy one-handed use, although it’s still highly versatile in tablet mode. Top models are pretty expensive: You’ll have to shell out a decent amount of cash for the best-equipped Enterprise Edition.

You’ll have to shell out a decent amount of cash for the best-equipped Enterprise Edition. No customization options: You won’t be able to select specific components such as storage capacity or screen resolution when you order.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

It’s far from the most powerful configuration, but this version is one of the most cost-effective premium Chromebooks. Sold by Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Enterprise Edition

There are few Chromebooks that perform better than the Enterprise Edition, but there are also few that cost more. Sold by Acer and Amazon

Should you get the Dell XPS 13 or Acer Chromebook Spin 713?

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best Windows laptops ever. Similarly, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is one of the top 2-in-1 Chromebooks. They’re both great choices. The right one for you comes down to whether you prefer Windows or Chrome OS.

Professionals who are willing to make the investment and need nearly endless versatility should go with the XPS 13. Anyone looking for a great convertible laptop with good security should consider the Spin 713. If you need to use any programs that aren’t on the Google Play Store, though, avoid the Spin 713 as well as any other Chromebooks.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.