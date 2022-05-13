Which iPhone charging dock is best?

Using your iPhone while it’s hooked up to a charging cable can be awkward. If your phone needs charging but you still want to use it comfortably, a charging dock can help make things easier, as you can charge your iPhone and still comfortably do things such as FaceTime or watch videos.

The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is a top choice if you’re looking for a high-quality charging station. It has a stylish look and can quickly charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously.

What to know before you buy an iPhone charging dock

Pros and cons of wireless charging

A wired charging dock is essentially a stand for holding your iPhone as it charges, while a wireless one uses a pad to charge it without connecting a cable directly to it. Wireless charging is convenient, as it lets you do away with cumbersome cables, but you might not always get the stable connection you would with a wired connection.

Also, a wired connection can charge your phone up to 30% faster than a wireless one, so it’s worth considering going wired if you’re often strapped for time.

Is your iPhone compatible with the dock?

Before purchasing a charging dock, you should ensure your iPhone is compatible. If you have a device older than the iPhone 8, you won’t be able to use wireless charging. Also, many stands only support iPhones with MagSafe technology, which currently are models in the 12 and 13 series. MagSafe is a charging technology that allows quick and efficient energy transfer through a magnetic coil placed around the phone’s battery.

Thick iPhone cases may cause problems

The best wireless stations can hold your phone in place and charge it quickly, even if it has a case. However, the thicker your phone’s case, the more challenging it is for it to catch on to the dock and establish a stable connection. It depends on the dock, but it’s worth noting that if your phone case is particularly thick, you might have to remove it every time you want to charge it.

What to look for in a quality iPhone charging dock

Charges multiple devices

If you want a wireless charging dock and have other devices that support wireless charging, consider getting one that can charge multiple devices simultaneously. Many iPhone users are locked into Apple’s ecosystem of devices, including the Apple Watch and AirPods. Some docks have spaces dedicated to charging additional devices, and while they’re usually more expensive, their convenience makes them worth it for many customers.

Offers Qi charging

MagSafe is faster than Qi charging, but since it’s only supported by iPhone 12 and 13 models, a Qi wireless charging pad might suit your needs better if you have an iPhone 8, X or 11. Also, many Android devices support Qi charging, so you can use it to power them up if you have any of them.

Size and sturdiness

Many docks have sleek designs, making them convenient for effortlessly moving around your home or traveling, but they’re usually not as sturdy. Larger charging stands have a more durable build, and although they might not be as suitable for traveling, they’re sturdier. They’re also more likely to have dedicated charging areas for your phone, earbuds and watch, so you can power them up simultaneously if you wish.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPhone charging dock

The most basic charging docks cost $20-$50, but if you’re looking for something sturdy that works fast and lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously, expect to spend $50-150.

iPhone charging dock FAQ

Do charging docks work if connected to a USB port on a computer?

A. Yes, most docks can charge your phone if connected to a computer. However, in most cases, it won’t charge your phone as quickly as if it were connected to a power adapter.

What if my other devices, such as my smartwatch or wireless earbuds, aren’t Apple brand?

A. While some docks are dedicated charging stations for Apple devices only, many have ports for connecting USB cables to power up your non-Apple devices.

What’s the best iPhone charging dock to buy?

Top iPhone charging dock

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger

What you need to know: This dock has a sleek modern design and can simultaneously charge a phone and AirPods.

What you’ll love: It has a stylish chrome finish and is optimized for iPhone 12 and 13 models. It has a MagSafe alignment feature, comes with a power adapter and lets you charge your phone in portrait or landscape. Also, it’s available in black or white.

What you should consider: Magnetism isn’t as strong without having a MagSafe compatible case on your phone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone charging dock for the money

Apple MagSafe Charger

What you need to know: Apple’s official charging dock has a simple design, but it quickly charges iPhones and other Apple devices equipped with wireless charging.

What you’ll love: This charger has a MagSafe alignment feature, making it ideal for iPhone 12 and 13 models, but it also works well with iPhone 8 or later series. It has a simple design and is easy to use, as phones easily snap into place.

What you should consider: It comes with a USB-C integrated cable, but the AC power adapter is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

What you need to know: It’s on the pricier side, but it’s suitable for a nightstand and has several premium features, making it an excellent all-in-one charging station.

What you’ll love: This dock is compatible with all iPhones still in production and lets you charge your phone, AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously. It has a sleek glass finish for a stylish look, offers fast charging and works with Qi-enabled Android devices.

What you should consider: Some customers reported having trouble connecting phones with thicker cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

