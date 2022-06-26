Which mirrorless camera is best?

A mirrorless camera is a great option if you are looking to make memories last forever. Photos are cherished for many years, and it is important to get a good, clear photo that best represents the magic of a moment. Mirrorless cameras provide easy use for newer users as well as professional tools for experienced photographers.

When purchasing a mirrorless camera, it is important to consider the type of connectivity, the autofocus functions and the viewfinder. A top choice for anyone looking for a mirrorless camera is the Sony Alpha a7 III 24MP UHD 4K Mirrorless Camera, a favorite among many due to its accurate autofocus, USB connectivity and above-average image quality.

What to know before you buy a mirrorless camera

What is a mirrorless camera?

A mirrorless camera is defined as a compact camera with interchangeable lenses. This type of camera features digital imaging rather than a movable mirror. When using this type of camera, you rely less on the viewfinder because the viewfinder is the screen. Not having a mirror makes the product lighter and more compact, among other benefits.

Viewfinder

One of the biggest differences between mirrorless and DSLR cameras is the viewfinder. Camera models that are not mirrorless feature the classic TTL rather than an EVF viewfinder. This simply means that when taking a photo on a mirrorless camera, the photo will be displayed on the screen. This makes for less of a need to look through a viewfinder.

Autofocus

Mirrorless cameras use contrast detection to measure the contrast between pixels on the sensor. This is slower and more difficult to use in low lighting than other types of cameras. It also is less effective when trying to focus on moving objects. Many new mirrorless cameras feature a hybrid focusing method. If fast autofocus is important to you, consider purchasing a hybrid autofocus camera with an option to manually focus.

Connectivity

Most cameras with Wi-Fi also have an accessible app that allows users to control the camera from a smartphone or tablet. Some cameras allow you to transfer images directly to a smart device from your camera or to a social media site. Near Field Communication allows cameras to tap-to-connect with one another or a smart device to share photos. This is useful when you’re with friends and want to share photos quickly without the hassle of emailing them.

What to look for in a quality mirrorless camera

Silent shooting

Silent shooting is a feature most newer mirrorless cameras have built in. This feature allows for silent photo taking instead of the classic clicking sound of the camera shutter. When taking the photo, you or the people around you will not be able to hear the generic clicking sound. This is great when you’re taking photos at events that require lower volume or are shooting in public.

4k video

A good mirrorless camera allows users to maintain a focus on moving subjects in the frame. Point-and-shoot camera quality does not compare to the 4k video feature present in mirrorless cameras. For one thing, you can control the depth-of-field function and manually focus your shot. This gives you greater control and allows for a clear photo.

How much you can expect to spend on a mirrorless camera

Buyers on a budget will find mirrorless cameras between $400 and $500. Midrange cameras are $600-$700, while premium mirrorless cameras that include all of the best features and additional bells and whistles are $800-$900.

Mirrorless camera FAQ

Do you ever need to clean your camera sensor?

A. You will eventually need to clean the sensor manually because it can contain a buildup of dust and pollen particles over time. When cleaned, the quality of the image will be higher and clearer, leaving you with crisper images.

How do you avoid condensation on your mirrorless lens when shooting both indoors and outdoors?

A. The surefire way to prevent condensation is to remove the air, which is what locks in the extra moisture and humidity. When placed in a space such as a plastic bag with a lack of air, cameras are given time to rid themselves of moisture and lessen the chances of condensation at the next shooting location.

What’s the best mirrorless camera to buy?

Top mirrorless camera

Sony Alpha a7 III 24MP UHD 4K Mirrorless Camera

What you need to know: This mirrorless camera bundle provides everything you need to start capturing those important moments as soon as you open the box.

What you’ll love: It has a compact body that’s packed with power, including a back-illuminated full-frame sensor with enhanced sensitivity, five-axis stabilization, 4D Focus-AF and more so you effortlessly capture both still and moving shots.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricey side but worth every penny if you want the best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mirrorless camera for the money

FujiFilm X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera

What you need to know: The Fujifilm X-T200 is easy to use for beginners and provides steady manual control options.

What you’ll love: Its compact build and swing-out touch screen make it perfect for on-the-go photo opportunities. The autofocus is quick, and the camera supports 4k video.

What you should consider: The battery life is very short, and some of the buttons are too small to easily read.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OLYMPUS OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

What you need to know: This product provides an in-camera charging feature as well as 4k video and great Wi-Fi connectivity.

What we like: This camera features a multi-shot mode for high-resolution capture and has an all-weather compact build for the best on-the-go usage.

What to consider: It uses a dated micro USB charging port.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.