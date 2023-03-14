Parch Madness: The best water bottles battle it out to find the champion of quenching your thirst

Written by Jennifer Blair

March Madness pits the best collegiate basketball teams against one another in a single-elimination tournament. This year, BestReviews is borrowing the concept to determine which reusable water bottle is the best of the best.

In Parch Madness, 16 of the most popular water bottles will face off in a bracket-style competition. Each week, we’ll eliminate bottles in head-to-head comparisons until we reveal a single winner. Return to this page for each update.

Thursday, March 16 – Sweet 16: Round 1 winners.

– Sweet 16: Round 1 winners. Monday, March 20 – Elite 8: Round 2 winners.

– Elite 8: Round 2 winners. Monday, March 27 – Final Four: Round 3 winners.

– Final Four: Round 3 winners. Monday, April 3 – Championship – and the best water bottles by category.

To kick things off, check out our eight starting brackets and how each pair of products stacks up.

What makes a great water bottle?

The BestReviews Testing Lab put the 16 water bottles in our Parch Madness competition through rigorous testing to determine how well they perform. Testing focused on seven categories, identifying the most important features in a reusable water bottle.

The best water bottles are leakproof and easy to drink to from. They keep your water cold and easily fit inside your car’s cupholder. For many people, it’s also essential that their water bottle hold up well to wear and tear, so you can take a bottle camping, hiking and more without worrying about damage.

A high-quality water bottle is also easy to clean, so it won’t grow bacteria or mold. The Testing Lab also paid attention to how much each water bottle costs, rating those with a reasonable price a little higher.

HydroJug vs. Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle

These rugged water bottles have a leakproof design that makes them ideal for use on the go. Both bottles are also shatterproof and withstand wear and tear with ease.

HydroJug: Made of durable plastic that’s free of potentially harmful bisphenol A, this water bottle holds up to 64 ounces, so you don’t have to refill it constantly. Its dual-function top is straw-compatible and features a built-in carrying loop. It’s somewhat challenging to clean, though. It retails for $21.99.

Sold by: Amazon

VS.

Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle: With a powder-coated finish, this stainless steel water bottle can take a beating, so it’s ideal for hiking, camping and more. It features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12. Unfortunately, it may be too large for some cup holders. It retails for $26.39.

Sold by: Amazon and Home Depot

Larq Self-Cleaning Water Bottle vs. Hidrate Spark Pro

These high-tech water bottles are designed to make your life easier. The Larq is ideal if you aren’t a fan of scrubbing your water bottles, while the Hidrate Spark reminds you to drink to ensure you’re properly hydrated.

Larq Self-Cleaning Water Bottle: This self-cleaning water bottle features a nontoxic mercury-free ultraviolet-C LED light to clean the bottle’s interior, neutralize bacteria and sanitize your water. You only have to press a button to have clean water in 60 seconds. It’s pretty pricey, though, retailing at $99.

Sold by: Amazon

VS.

Hidrate Spark Pro: With a built-in LED smart sensor puck, this water bottle glows to remind you when to drink. It tracks your water intake throughout the day via Bluetooth and has vacuum insulation to keep water cold for up to 24 hours. The bottle doesn’t always stay connected to the app, though. It retails for $89.99.

Sold by: Amazon

Healthy Human Stainless Steel Water Bottle vs. HydroFlask

These stainless steel water bottles are highly effective at maintaining your beverage’s temperature all day. They’re leakproof and won’t alter the taste of your water.

Healthy Human Stainless Steel Water Bottle: This bottle is available in four sizes, ranging from 16 to 40 ounces. It features copper-coated, double-wall vacuum insulation to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It’s not dishwasher-safe, though. It costs $24.99-$32.99.

Sold by: Amazon

VS.

HydroFlask: This durable water bottle is made of 18/8 stainless steel and has a honeycomb insulated cap to help with temperature retention. It’s also dishwasher-safe, but its top is not very durable. It costs $24.49-$31.

Sold by: Amazon

Yeti Rambler vs. Owala FreeSip

These insulated water bottles are excellent if you want to keep your water cold all day. They are easy to clean and come in various vibrant colors.

Yeti Rambler: This 26-ounce water bottle is made of 18/8 stainless steel and features double-wall vacuum insulation that maintains the temperature of hot and cold beverages. The lid can be difficult to open, though. It costs $40.

Sold by: Amazon

VS.

Owala FreeSip: This unique water bottle has a push-button lid that locks and a spout for sipping with a built-in straw or tilting back to chug. It also has a wide opening for adding ice and easy cleaning. It can’t handle hot beverages, though. It costs $21.99-$37.99.

Sold by: Amazon

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle vs. Nalgene Sustain BPA-Free Water Bottle

These BPA-free plastic water bottles are lightweight and durable, making them ideal for everyday use. The Brita features a built-in filter, while the Nalgene is made of recycled materials for an eco-friendly option.

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle: This filtered water bottle uses replaceable filters that remove chemicals, odors and flavors for up to two months. It can hold up to 36 ounces and fits most car cup holders. It isn’t as effective at keeping water cold as other bottles, though. It costs $22.

Sold by: Amazon

VS.

Nalgene Sustain BPA-Free Water Bottle: Weighing less than 7 ounces, this water bottle is easy to take on the go. It can hold cold and hot beverages and has a wide mouth for adding ice and easy cleaning. It scuffs easily, though. It ranges from $16-$17.

Sold by: Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler vs. Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler

These insulated tumblers can keep your water cold and coffee hot all day. They feature double-wall insulation and are made of durable stainless steel.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler: This tumbler comes with a three-position lid and reusable straw for leakproof sipping. It also has a narrow base that fits most cup holders. But it’s pricier than similar water bottles, retailing for $40-$66.

Sold by: Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

VS.

Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler: This water bottle has a flip top and a straw lid, so you can choose how to sip. It is dishwasher-safe and can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It has many nooks and crannies, though, so it can be tough to clean. It retails for $25.99.

Sold by: Amazon

Zulu Swift Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle vs. Contigo Ashland 2.0 Water Bottle

These sports water bottles are ideal for runners, cyclists or gym goers because they’re sturdy enough for regular use. The Zulu is made of durable stainless steel, while the Contigo features crackproof plastic.

Zulu Swift Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle: With double-wall insulation, this water bottle can keep your water cold for up to 24 hours without sweating. It also has a built-in coaster on the bottom. The lid’s locking mechanism doesn’t always work, though. It retails for $15.99-$19.99.

Sold by: Amazon

VS.

Contigo Ashland 2.0 Water Bottle: This lightweight water bottle features one-handed spout operation, so it’s easy to sip from when working out. It’s dishwasher-safe and has fill lines to help you keep track of your water consumption. It’s not as insulated as other bottles, though. It retails for $14.99.

Sold by: Amazon

Bkr Little Smooth Glass Water Bottle vs. W&P Porter Glass Water Bottle

These glass water bottles are eco-friendly and keep your water tasting the way it should. They’re dishwasher-safe, too.

Bkr Little Smooth Glass Water Bottle: This water bottle doesn’t hold onto odors, flavors or stains like plastic water bottles. It also comes with a silicone sleeve that helps improve its durability. It can shatter if dropped, though. It costs $28-$48.

Sold by: Amazon

VS.

W&P Porter Glass Water Bottle: Despite its glass construction, this water bottle is surprisingly lightweight and durable. It comes with a protective sleeve to cushion it if dropped. The lid can sometimes leak, though. It retails for $25-$30.

Sold by: Amazon

What’s next?

This Thursday, return to this page as the BestReviews Testing Lab reveals how each bottle stacks up, with a winner emerging in each of these first eight brackets. The victors will go on to the next round, as we narrow the field further in the quest for the best of the best water bottle.

