The best outerwear for fall music festivals

Outdoor music festivals are tons of fun and certainly not limited to just summertime. By a certain point in the fall, though, it can get just a bit too chilly to enjoy yourself without a little extra layering. This may be a good thing, because adding layers is a great way to express yourself and show off your style. Out of the endless choices of outerwear on the market, some are especially well suited to festival use.

Best blankets for fall festivals

Rumpl: The Original Puffy Blanket

Available in one- and two-person versions, this advanced blanket uses some of the same technology found in high-end hiking and camping gear, so you can be sure it holds in heat well. Possibly the biggest pros of this one are the corner loops and cape clips that let you keep it wrapped around you no matter where you go on the festival grounds.

Sold by: Amazon

Benevolence LA Serape Blanket

Made from a blend of acrylic and cotton, this ultra-durable blanket holds in a good deal of heat and comes in several patterns, each in the style of the classic Mexican blanket. It’s soft and relatively lightweight, but most importantly, it’s highly affordable.

Sold by: Amazon

DII Buffalo Check Throw

This is an extremely low-priced blanket that isn’t the absolute thickest, but can provide just enough warmth to keep you from shivering at a late-night set. It’s available in several simple yet good-looking patterns and crafted from 100% woven cotton.

Sold by: Amazon

Best festival jackets and ponchos

SZTOPFOCUS LED Fur Coat

Few garments say, “I am here to party” like a light-up fur coat. This one is outfitted with over 100 sparkly rainbow LEDs that get remarkably bright and run on six AA batteries that should last the whole weekend without running out. For something so flashy and interesting, it’s actually not too expensive.

Sold by: Amazon

NIWOTA Sequin Super Flash Jacket

If simple LEDs aren’t flashy enough for you, consider this eye-catching jacket that combines high-efficiency lights with bright, metallic sequins. This jacket ensures everyone on the dance floor sees you at every show. There are various colors and lighting modes to choose from and while it’s not exactly cheap, that’s a small price to pay to be able to stand out from the crowd so easily.

Sold by: Amazon

Shopoholic Hippy Jacket

This premium men’s coat is handcrafted in Nepal from pure wool and lined with soft fleece to ensure both comfort and an impressive amount of warmth. It’s available in five sizes and has a dependable zipper that should last for years, just like its durable materials.

Sold by: Amazon

Lacavocor Shawl

No matter what your favorite style is, there’s almost certainly a version of this shawl that will match your wardrobe. It’s made with equal parts acrylic and polyester, and it’s the perfect weight for fending off a cool autumn breeze, while still being easy to carry with you.

Sold by: Amazon

Ferand Hooded Cape

This relatively simple shawl comes in a few colors and has just enough fringe and patterning to make a fashion statement. Possibly most noteworthy is the attached hood, which can do wonders if you decide to take a nap by a side stage as the sun’s going down.

Sold by: Amazon

Gamboa Alpaca Wool Poncho

If you’ve never worn alpaca wool before, you’re in for a treat. It’s remarkably warm yet surprisingly soft and comfortable, with just enough stretch to accommodate a wide range of body shapes. This one from Gamboa isn’t the only great alpaca poncho on the market; this one and this one from Davlina are also excellent choices with slightly different patterns.

Sold by: Amazon

Best scarves and face coverings

Simplicity 3-in-1 Combo

This novel, multifunctional piece of apparel combines a hat, scarf, pair of mittens and a whole bunch of cuteness to deliver one of the most fun ways to stay warm at any outdoor gathering. It comes in a wide array of animals so you can choose your favorite.

Sold by: Amazon

iHeartRaves Neck Gaiter

Enjoy this simple neck gaiter that costs very little and comes in a huge variety of colors and patterns. It’s perfect not only for keeping warm, but also for completing a costume, concealing your face and keeping dust and other foreign particles out of your airway.

Sold by: Amazon

Vitamin Sea Infinity Scarf

There are four classy patterns of infinity scarf here to choose from, and each comes with a matching face mask. Inside the scarf there’s even a hidden pocket for carrying your most important and lightweight festival accoutrements.

Sold by: Amazon

Neelamvar Pashmina

It’s hard to overstate just how luxurious a good pashmina feels when you’re grooving to your favorite jam band in the early hours of the morning. This one comes in a range of bold or pastel colors to suit your personal preferences.

Sold by: Amazon

TECZERO LED Face Mask

Dust, allergens and germs will have a hard time getting past this light-up mask, which incidentally also helps hold in heat. It has seven colors and five flashing modes, plus a USB-rechargeable battery, so you won’t need to supply any of your own.

Sold by: Amazon

Best festival onesies

DELEY Unisex Animal Onesie

You’ll find a truly impressive selection of adult onesies here, including an anglerfish, exotic cat, black-footed mink and even a kangaroo with a cute little baby that fits in the built-in pouch. It doesn’t cost much at all and is the perfect way to express your inward silliness while also fending off cold weather.

Sold by: Amazon

Forever Lazy Pajama Jumpsuit

There are a few colors and patterns of this one-piece pajama set available, but in the spirit of festival season, the tie-dye version is highly recommended. It’s made entirely from soft polyester that resists staining, and it doesn’t have feet, so it’s perfectly compatible with your festival footwear.

Sold by: Amazon

Silver Lilly Pineapple Pajamas

Everybody has that one friend who’s constantly getting separated from the group at a festival. If you happen to be that friend, consider this brightly colored pineapple costume. At the very least, if you still get lost and eventually give up on finding your friends, it’s silly enough that it can help you meet new people.

Sold by: Amazon

Rubie’s Claw Lobster Onesie

When you’re absolutely sick and tired of being serious, don this bright red lobster onesie and go to town dancing. In fact, this eye-catching outfit might actually help you fight through the crowd and get up to the front row.

Sold by: Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.