Which portable stove is best for tailgating?

Tailgating is a popular activity in which a group of people gather together around their vehicles, sports arenas, stadiums or other places to socialize and have fun. Many tailgating parties involve cooking or barbecuing food, which makes a portable stove a must-have.

From portable gas stoves to portable electric stoves, there are many stoves and grills available for those who want to participate in tailgating.

Key features of portable stoves

Materials

Many portable stoves are made from stainless steel or other heat-resistant materials. Some models have side coverings or blocks to prevent wind from impacting the preparation of food or blowing out fire. Some stoves are open to the elements, while others have a hinged lid that fully closes.

Fuel

Most modern portable stoves are either gas or electric. A few models use a solid fuel source like charcoal.

Stove types

The most common types of portable stoves for tailgating and other outdoor recreational use are:

Canister: One of the newer types of portable stoves out there, these lightweight stoves use canisters filled with fuel like propane to cook food. They’re easy to use and commonly found at tailgating events.

One of the newer types of portable stoves out there, these lightweight stoves use canisters filled with fuel like propane to cook food. They’re easy to use and commonly found at tailgating events. Liquid fuel: Another popular option for tailgating, liquid fuel stoves are heavier than canister stoves. However, they’re often more durable and safer to use in cold, windy weather.

Another popular option for tailgating, liquid fuel stoves are heavier than canister stoves. However, they’re often more durable and safer to use in cold, windy weather. Solid fuel: These portable stoves may consist of a metal base and an area to hold solid fuel, such as wood or coal. They’re typically smaller than other stoves, which also makes them more affordable. They’re less common at tailgating parties because of their size but are still useful for small dishes.

These portable stoves may consist of a metal base and an area to hold solid fuel, such as wood or coal. They’re typically smaller than other stoves, which also makes them more affordable. They’re less common at tailgating parties because of their size but are still useful for small dishes. Electric: These stoves are usually considered a safe alternative to gas or charcoal-burning options. They’re often less expensive as well. However, they require electricity to operate, making them most common at events with a nearby power source or portable generator.

Best portable stoves and grills

Coleman Triton Propane Camping Stove

With two adjustable burners that reach a cooking power up to 22,000 BTUs, this portable gas stove is great for precision cooking and grilling at high temperatures. Made from alloy steel with a rust-resistant cooktop and chrome-plated grate, this stove is durable and easy to clean. It has built-in panels that block the wind, making it ideal for outdoor use.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill

Capable of cooking up to eight patties at a time, this large portable stove uses charcoal to give meat and vegetables the right texture, color and flavor. It’s made from alloy steel and has a heating surface of 18 inches. Although it’s on the heftier side, this grill is still portable and great for any tailgating party.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Esbit Ultralight Folding Pocket Stove

Small and straightforward in its design, this portable stove is great for boiling 500 milliliters of water or other liquids in less than 8 minutes. Not only that, it’s great for cooking appetizers or smaller meals. This portable stove is highly durable with a galvanized steel structure. It comes with six smokeless fuel tablets for cooking.

Sold by Amazon

Winnerwell Woodlander Large Tent Stove

For overnight camping trips and tailgating parties, this wood-burning portable stove will cook anything you throw at it and warm up the surrounding area. Weighing in at 30 pounds of stainless steel, this large stove is resistant to rust, corrosion and the elements. It comes with a chimney pipe, ash scraper and spark arrestor.

Sold by Amazon

Cusimax Portable Electric Stove

With 1,800W infrared double burners, this electric portable stove top heats up quickly for convenient use. It can handle any type of cookware, including glass, cast iron and copper, as long as they fit on the burners. In addition to being small and portable, this stove is also durable and easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Chef-Master 90011 Portable Butane Stove

This portable gas stove has a single burner convenient for cooking quick, small meals. It’s useful for camping and tailgating parties, but it’s also compact and efficient enough for emergency use. With 10,000 BTUs and four fuel canisters included, this stove is ready for use.

Sold by Amazon

TECHEF Agni Portable Gas Stove

Made from high-quality aluminum, this Korean stovetop is a great nonstick option. It has its own grease and fat draining system, which makes for healthier cooking in the great outdoors. It’s compact enough to be used anywhere.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Dual Fuel 2-Burner Stove

With two 14,000 BTUs burners and up to 2 hours of constant use, this portable gas stove runs on unleaded gasoline or Coleman fuel. The lid has a hinge that keeps it upright when in use and the grate is removable for easy cleaning. Besides that, the stove is durable and has a protective barrier to keep out the wind.

Sold by Home Depot

Accessories for portable stoves

While many portable stoves and grills come with everything they need, there are a few additional accessories to consider getting.

Weber 7447 Compact Rapidfire Chimney Starter

This small alloy steel chimney starter is compatible with several portable stoves and grills, including the Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill. It holds up to 50 briquets and makes lighting charcoal quick and easy.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Kingsford Charcoal Original Briquets

For portable stoves that use solid fuel, this 15.4-pound bag of charcoal briquets leaves an authentic, smoky flavor to food. It’s 100% natural.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Rapicca 16-Inch Leather Gloves

Anyone who uses cast iron when cooking or who plans to barbecue a lot of hot food outdoors should consider these heat-resistant gloves. Made from leather and a sweat-absorbent inner lining, these gloves are extremely durable and can protect the wearer from 662-degree heat.

Sold by Amazon

Lodge 6.5-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

This extra-small cast iron skillet is great for sauteing, searing or frying any type of food. It has great heat retention for even cooking and is durable for outdoor use.

Sold by Amazon

OXO Good Grips 2-Piece Grilling Set

This set includes a 16-inch stainless steel spatula and a pair of tongs. Both have long handles for range and added protection against hot stovetops. Plus, the set is dishwasher-safe, which makes it easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

