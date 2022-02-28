Which Spanx leggings are best?

Spanx is best known for their groundbreaking shapewear, but that’s not all they have to offer. There are now several styles of Spanx leggings available, ranging from athletic to dressy styles.

Spanx leggings feature many of the benefits of the brand’s shapewear, including shaping, support and compression. They’re not just your basic black leggings, either. Spanx leggings come in a broad range of colors, materials and patterns. Spanx Faux Suede Legging, a top-selling style, is a perfect example because it comes in two earth-toned colors.

What to know before you buy Spanx leggings

What do Spanx leggings offer?

Like the shapewear, Spanx leggings shape and sculpt the torso and legs. All styles are designed with tummy-control waistbands, which have a compressive effect and create a flattering silhouette. Others focus on lifting or smoothing certain areas, namely the hips, thighs and butt.

Sizing

Spanx leggings are available in sizes XS through 3X. Select styles are also available in petite and tall sizes. When it comes to choosing the ideal size in Spanx leggings, it’s best to try your regular size first. Although they’re designed to run true to size, some wearers feel more comfortable sizing up in certain Spanx styles.

How to style Spanx leggings

Spanx leggings can be worn in countless ways, making them a versatile investment.

Dressy: Because they have a tailored appearance, they’re easily dressed up with blouses, blazers and heels.

Casual: Spanx leggings are also suitable for casual wear, especially when they’re coordinated with cardigans, tank tops or flats.

Sporty: There are also athletic Spanx leggings, many of which are solid and work well with patterned workout tops and sports bras.

What to look for in quality Spanx leggings

Materials

Most Spanx leggings are made with blended nylon and Spandex. The material is ultra-flexible, and it hugs and shapes the tummy and legs. A few dressy Spanx leggings are made with stretch faux leather or suede. While these styles have high flexibility, they’re slightly more structured than nylon and Spandex styles.

Waistband

Spanx leggings have smoothing waistbands that have a light compressive effect without making wearers feel uncomfortable. They also have stay-put designs that prevent them from rolling down during activity or bending. Most Spanx leggings have high waistbands that taper at the smallest part of the waist, and depending on the design, the waistbands measure anywhere between 3 and 5 inches wide.

No center seam

One feature that sets Spanx leggings apart from other premium styles is that it lacks a center seam. Not only does it give the leggings a sleeker silhouette, but it also eliminates uncomfortable chafing and the need for frequent adjustments. Instead, Spanx leggings have seams running down the sides or front of the legs.

How much you can expect to spend on Spanx leggings

Spanx leggings start at $68, which mostly include basic black styles. In the $78-$98 range, you’ll find a variety of Spanx fashion and athletic leggings. The most expensive styles, which run closer to $110, include dressy styles made with faux leather and some maternity styles.

Spanx leggings FAQ

What kind of underwear should I wear with Spanx leggings?

A. Because Spanx leggings hug the body, many wearers opt for seamless or low-profile underwear. Laser-cut panties, for instance, lack bulky seams and offer a discreet appearance beneath form-fitting clothing. Thongs are also an option, as they eliminate noticeable seams around the butt.

Does Spanx offer other clothing besides leggings?

A. Yes. Spanx now has a robust clothing line that includes tops, dress pants, jackets, bras, underwear and maternity clothing. The newest offerings are a men’s collection, which currently includes sculpting under shirts, tanks, T-shirts and boxers, and a children’s legging collection.

How long will Spanx last?

A. Spanx leggings are more durable than most leggings, including many premium styles. If they’re well cared for, which includes washing them properly, they may last for close to two years when they’re worn on a regular basis. However, if they’re only worn occasionally, Spanx leggings may last up to three years.

What are the best Spanx leggings to buy?

Top Spanx leggings

Spanx Faux Suede Legging

What you need to know: The leggings tap into the suede trend and elevate it with a sleek panel design that emphasizes hips and elongates legs.

What you’ll love: It’s a flattering cut, particularly due to the smooth, natural waist and tummy shaping that minimize muffin tops. The faux suede has a luxurious, buttery texture. Because the material is thick and durable, it withstands plenty of wash and wear.

What you should consider: A few wearers would have liked to see the legging available in more colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Spanx leggings for the money

Spanx Look At Me Now Tummy Control Legging

What you need to know: Popular for everyday wear, these Spanx leggings offer all-over shaping while still being comfortable.

What you’ll love: It has a high, wide waistband that smooths the tummy without digging into your sides. The ankle hems are snug and give the legging a tailored appearance. The style also firms and shapes the butt and thighs.

What you should consider: A few wearers indicated they needed to size up for the right fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Spanx Faux Leather Tummy Control Legging

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a pair of going-out leggings, this faux leather style is easy to dress up with fancy tops and heels.

What you’ll love: It has a structured design, making it simple to coordinate with most tops. The faux leather has a chic, subdued shine. The wide waistband won’t roll down, including when you dance or bend. It also has built-in mesh shaping.

What you should consider: Several people felt the legging ran small and that certain areas may stretch out.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

