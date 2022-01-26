Which wooden bathroom shelf is best?

People often forget to incorporate simple-to-access storage space into the design of their bathroom, so wooden bathroom shelves are usually an afterthought. But you need wooden bathroom shelves to store small things you need to grab in a hurry, such as razors, toiletries and cosmetics, as well as some decorative items to make your bathroom feel more personalized and homey. The SONGMICS Bamboo Bathroom Shelves adds an organic design touch and is big enough to hold both towels and washcloths.

What to know before you buy a wooden bathroom shelf

How to hang bathroom shelves

Drive screws for the brackets into wall studs to give the bathroom shelves the support they need. The standard spacing for studs is about 16 inches, measured from the center of one stud to another, and the bathroom shelves overlap the studs by at least an inch at both ends, so your minimum shelf length should be 18.5-20 inches if you want to use studs.

You can also use wall anchors, but make sure to use anchors that can support bathroom shelves with heavy items on them. Molly bolts, toggle bolts and other kinds of winged anchors that lock against the back of the wall work well.

Locations for bathroom shelves

The best locations for bathroom shelves include:

The wall above the toilet: The wall space above the toilet is rarely used for anything else but photos. As long as you install the shelves high enough to let you remove the toilet tank lid, they are simple to reach and won’t get in the way.

The wall space above the toilet is rarely used for anything else but photos. As long as you install the shelves high enough to let you remove the toilet tank lid, they are simple to reach and won’t get in the way. Above a towel bar: You can either add a shelf above an existing towel bar or build a bathroom shelf system with an integrated towel bar and remove the old one.

You can either add a shelf above an existing towel bar or build a bathroom shelf system with an integrated towel bar and remove the old one. An unused wall: Place a shelf on any unused wall in a big bathroom with lots of clearance for the shower, toilet and sink.

Place a shelf on any unused wall in a big bathroom with lots of clearance for the shower, toilet and sink. The back wall of the bathtub alcove: Make sure the shelf is painted wood or another material that won’t be damaged by the moisture if you select this location.

What to look for in a quality wooden bathroom shelf

Wall-hung cabinet

Purchase a shallow wooden cabinet with open shelves to serve as a storage rack for toiletries and other small things. This cabinet would usually go over the toilet tank or on the wall next to the bathroom vanity, but it can also serve as your bath storage if you have an open bathtub, such as a claw foot tub.

Hanging system

It’s common to support wood bathroom shelves with brackets screwed or nailed to the studs in the wall. You can also use a hanging system with support brackets that hook into slots in vertical channels. And floating shelves, which rest on fully or partially concealed supports, are another great shelf option for bathrooms.

Floating shelves

A floating shelf is made up of the wooden shelf itself and two to three hangers to hold it, based on the length of the shelf. Any bathroom shelf that’s longer than 30 inches should include three hangers for support.

How much you can expect to spend on a wooden bathroom shelf

Wooden bathroom shelves range in price from about $10-$60 or more, depending on the quality, features, materials and construction of the shelf.

Wooden bathroom shelf FAQ

How high should you place shelves in the bathroom?

A. If you’re placing a shelf or cabinet above a toilet, it should be at about 2 feet above the toilet tank. If you’re hanging it on a wall that’s not above a toilet or sink, then hang it at eye level or about 4 to 5 feet above the floor, much like artwork.

How much space should there be between bathroom shelves?

A. The best rule of thumb is putting 12 inches of space between each shelf, but if you want to enhance the sense of accessibility and exposure, bump that amount of space up to 15 to 18 inches.

What’s the best wooden bathroom shelf to buy?

Top wooden bathroom shelf

SONGMICS Bamboo Bathroom Shelves

What you need to know: These bathroom shelves add an organic design touch and are large enough to hold both towels and washcloths.

What you’ll love: This product offers just under 6 inches of storage space from the front to the back and hangs easily on walls, which creates space while helping you organize all of your bathroom necessities. The shelves are also adjustable.

What you should consider: The shelves don’t have bars on them to keep things from falling off of them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wooden bathroom shelf for the money

Ewei’s Homewares 3 Floating U Shelves

What you need to know: These shelves are sturdy, functional, simple and adaptable for most bathroom designs.

What you’ll love: Each of these shelves can hold up to 10 pounds, which provides excellent storage space for your bathroom basics. It’s also a subtle addition that doesn’t overwhelm your bathroom, and you can select from three different color options.

What you should consider: The instructions for these shelves are neither informative nor necessary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MyGift Torched Wood Bathroom Organizer Rack

What you need to know: This product is customizable, rustic, versatile and composed of real wood.

What you’ll love: You can paint this bathroom organizer rack if you want to change the color, and it’s versatile in that you can use it as a changing station or for storing bathroom products. Many people purchase the product for its unique design, and they’re not disappointed.

What you should consider: The screw holes are not properly aligned on some of these bathroom shelves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.