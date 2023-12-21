Yes, you can use your FSA or HSA for some beauty products

Maybe a salicylic acid cleanser is part of your nightly skin care routine to keep breakouts at bay. Or perhaps you diligently use an SPF moisturizer during the day because you know sun protection is super important for daily use. But did you know that these beauty products are also eligible for flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA) coverage? You may be surprised to learn exactly how many beauty products qualify for use with your tax-free dollars.

What are FSAs and HSAs?

Let’s back up for a second and go over exactly what FSA and HSA dollars are. They are pre-tax dollars that you can set aside, sometimes directly from your paycheck, to pay for eligible medical expenses, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website. Your employer may offer an FSA or an HSA as a separate account (often with an associated debit card) to pay for these eligible medical expenses.

Which beauty products are FSA- and HSA-eligible?

Before you start filling up your Sephora cart, it’s important to note that not all beauty products are FSA- or HSA-eligible. The key here is that these accounts are for medical expenses, so covered beauty products must contain ingredients proven to treat medical conditions; for example, acne or eczema. Products, such as sunscreen, that can be used to aid in the prevention of skin cancer are also eligible.

According to the FSA store website, the following products may be eligible:

Acne treatments: This includes acne-targeted facial cleansers, spot treatments, pads, pimple patches, bodywashes, sprays, gels and more.

This includes acne-targeted facial cleansers, spot treatments, pads, pimple patches, bodywashes, sprays, gels and more. Treatments for other skin conditions: Over-the-counter topical treatments for eczema, psoriasis, rosacea or another type of skin condition can qualify, including products from brands like Aveeno and Eucerin.

Over-the-counter topical treatments for eczema, psoriasis, rosacea or another type of skin condition can qualify, including products from brands like Aveeno and Eucerin. Sunscreen: Items that may qualify include traditional sunscreen, facial moisturizers with SPF (including tinted products), SPF lip balms and more.

Items that may qualify include traditional sunscreen, facial moisturizers with SPF (including tinted products), SPF lip balms and more. Retinoids: Since prescription and over-the-counter retinoids may be used to treat acne, they may also qualify as FSA-eligible.

Beyond these common skin care categories, many other products may be eligible for FSA and HSA dollars. Consult the FSA store website for a full list of items.

Certain stores that sell FSA- and HSA-eligible beauty products — including Sephora and Amazon — do the work for you by dedicating sections of their websites to beauty products that can be purchased with FSA and HSA money.

Best FSA- and HSA-eligible beauty products

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original

These hydrocolloid-infused stickers can help improve the look of pimples overnight. As you wear them, the pimple gunk is absorbed into the patch. In the morning, they’re easy to remove without redness or irritation.

CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser

This fragrance-free, non-comedogenic facial cleanser contains salicylic acid, which works as an effective exfoliator that removes dead skin cells and promotes radiance. Furthermore, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin D help cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate the skin.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face Serum Sunscreen

This lightweight SPF 60 moisturizing facial serum provides broad-spectrum protection against ultraviolet (UVA and UVB) rays. It’s also formulated with vitamin E, which helps fight against environmental aggressors, such as air pollution. The product is noncomedogenic and nongreasy, and it won’t leave a white cast on skin.

DRMTLGY Universal Tinted Moisturizer SPF 46

Yes, even certain makeup products are covered! This all-in-one sunscreen and foundation provides sheer color coverage, helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and blends naturally to match every skin tone. The reason this item makes the cut: Broad spectrum SPF 46 protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen SPF 30

This lightweight SPF 30 serum is packed with ingredient goodness. Zinc oxide shields skin from damaging ultraviolet rays, while squalane leaves skin appearing softer and smoother. Meanwhile, an antioxidant complex of vitamin E and ethyl ferulate helps protect skin against free-radical damage.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25

Protect your lips from harmful sun rays with this hydrating lip balm. It’s formulated with grapefruit and ginger to refresh and soothe, while shea butter and avocado oil soften and condition lips. Vitamin E, green tea extract and antioxidants further help protect lips from damage caused by free radicals. It comes in five delicious scents.

Soleil Toujours Brightening Eye Cream Mineral SPF 15 with Peptides

Specifically designed for the extra-delicate skin around your eyes, this brightening sunscreen is formulated with peptides, vitamin C and squalane to protect, correct and illuminate the skin.

Nécessaire The Body Acne Wash

This medicated 2% salicylic acid clearing gel body cleanser targets breakouts all over your body while you wash. It also contains 10% glycerin to draw in moisture and replenish the skin barrier, while zinc-pyrrolidone carboxylic acid (PCA) and niacinamide work to regulate sebum and minimize the look of acne-related hyperpigmentation.

