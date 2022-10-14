Whether you are looking for a specific product or love to try the latest trending items, chances are you’ll find unbeatable beauty deals during Prime Day. From beautiful makeup to premium skin care and hair care products, we found Prime Early Access Sale bargains that you won’t want to miss.

Lightning deals

Lightning deal 1

Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Mask

Draw out impurities and minimize the appearance of pores with this pink clay mask. It’s formulated with quality ingredients and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive.

Popular mascara and other top makeup deals

Glamnetic Magnetic Eyelashes: 20% off

False eyelashes are in style, so it’s no wonder that mascaras that create a faux-lash look are popular among beauty enthusiasts. (linked brand name) is a fan-favorite for making lashes look bold and fluttery.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare: 33% off

This foundation gives skin a smooth, even appearance for the perfect base for all of your other favorite makeup products. The nourishing formula keeps skin hydrated without feeling oily or heavy. It’s available in numerous shades for a perfect match.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Finish Powder: 30% off

Don’t skip finishing powder, as this will set your look and absorb oil. The mineral-based formula is gentle on skin and produces a soft, flawless finish.

Urban Decay Naked Wild West Mini Eyeshadow Palette: 30% off

With a large selection of stylish colors and pretty finishes, this eyeshadow palette will help you create the looks that are perfect for upcoming holiday events. Each hue is highly pigmented and long-wearing too.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dip Brow Gel: 33% off

Not only does this brow gel define and enhance the shape of brows, but it also provides a beautiful color that lasts all day. It includes a brush applicator that makes it easy to groom brows during application.

Highly effective sunscreen and trending skin care deals

Paula’s Choice Resist Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30: 20% off

A highly-protective sunscreen is a must for preventing skin damage caused by the sun’s rays. A Prime Day discount is an incredible deal for this Paula’s Choice sunscreen that offers SPF 30. The reef-friendly formula absorbs quickly without leaving behind a white residue.

Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream: 20% off

The delicate skin around the eyes is prone to dryness and fine lines, but an eye cream can help. This one is formulated with ingredients that are gentle yet effective at improving skin’s appearance.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence: 40% off

This skin essence is made with ingredients that give it a boost of moisture and leaving the skin with a healthy glow. It is suitable for all types of skin and doesn’t feel sticky or greasy.

Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Glo Lighted Facial Exfoliator: 45% off

At-home beauty gadgets are popular with beauty lovers who like to skip the salon and do their own treatments. Users swear this dermaplaner has the ability to exfoliate and improve the application of makeup. It is also simple to use and only takes minutes to see results.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer: 30% off

Now is a great time to stock up on this popular everyday moisturizer, thanks to the low sale price. It is a quality product that hydrates skin and doesn’t contain harsh additives or artificial ingredients.

Nail polish and other manicure deals

OPI Nail Lacquer: 20% off

This nail polish comes in a wide selection of fashionable shades, including trending colors and soft neutrals. Fans also love it for the long-wearing formula that tends to last for days without chipping.

Beetles 20 Pcs Gel Nail Polish Kit: 41% off

Anyone who likes to do their own gel manicures at home will appreciate this kit that includes polishes, manicure tools and a UV light. It’s a great choice for long-lasting nail looks, no salon necessary.

Utopia Care 15 Pieces Manicure Set: 26% off

All beauty enthusiasts need a quality manicure set. This one comes with the essentials, including files, clippers, scissors and a storage case.

OPI Natural Nail Strengthener Polish Base: 20% off

This nail strengthener helps nails grow strong while preventing breakage. It works well as a base coat to wear under your favorite nail colors.

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit: 51% off

This kit includes everything needed to do a gel manicure at home, including a high-power cure lamp. It’s a nice addition to any nail care collection.

Styling tools and hair care deals

â€‹â€‹Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron Kit: $79.60 off

Premium hair styling systems can be expensive, so the Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect time to invest in one like this comprehensive collection. It includes styling tools that make it possible to create gorgeous looks that will make your friends think you just stepped out of the salon.

Olaplex No 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo: 20% off

This salon-quality shampoo will cleanse and pamper your locks. It is formulated to strengthen and hydrate hair in preparation for creating your favorite styles.

Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream: 20% off

Because it’s made with quality ingredients that are ideal for curls, this cream will make curls and coils bouncy and defined. It also hydrates hair and helps prevent dryness and breakage.

Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer: 49% off

Everyone needs a high-quality hair dryer like this powerful model that’s on sale today. It dries fast and features technology that helps prevent overdrying and frizz. Additionally, it offers versatile settings for creating salon-level blowouts from home.

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: 20% off

A silk pillow case protects hair and keeps styles looking fresh. This one is made of quality silk and is available in a choice of several colors to fit your bedroom decor.

