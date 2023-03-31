Which Natasha Denona product is best?

Natasha Denona products can take you from an elevated day look to an all-out glam aesthetic. With them, you can adorn yourself with glowing highlights, rosy blushes and stunning lip hues. But it’s the brand’s eye palettes that first drew notice for their versatility, vivid payoff and long-lasting pigments.

The Natasha Denona My Dream Eyeshadow Palette is a top pick because its matte element-inspired shades can create elegant day looks, and its highly pigmented chrome shadows add drama for evenings out.

What to know before you buy a Natasha Denona product

About Natasha Denona products

Founded by Croatia-born makeup artist Natasha Denona, the brand emphasizes dramatic smoky eyes, a glowing complexion and a nude lip. It also has gorgeous neutrals, violets and rose palettes that build stunning day-to-night looks that last hours.

Many of Natasha Denona’s collections are cruelty-free, paraben-free and made in Italy. Some are allergen-free and vegan as well.

Natasha Denona product types

There are five Natasha Denona product lines.

Base : Formulas for your face, such as primers and foundations.

: Formulas for your face, such as primers and foundations. Cheeks : Powdered and cream blushes and highlighters.

: Powdered and cream blushes and highlighters. Accessories : Makeup essentials such as brushes and tools.

: Makeup essentials such as brushes and tools. Eyes : Pressed-powder eyeshadows, liquid eyeshadows and eyeliners.

: Pressed-powder eyeshadows, liquid eyeshadows and eyeliners. Lips: Lip solutions such as lipsticks, lip-glosses and lip liners.

Natasha Denona product collections

Natasha Denona has six collections with shades that follow a strategic color story.

My Dream Collection : This combines some of the brand’s best-selling hues with new complementary element-inspired shades.

: This combines some of the brand’s best-selling hues with new complementary element-inspired shades. I Need a Rose : An array of rose-hued lipsticks with lip glosses and pencils.

: An array of rose-hued lipsticks with lip glosses and pencils. Smoke In Vision : An assortment of eyeshadows with eyeliners, crayons and tools to craft the perfect smoky cat eye.

: An assortment of eyeshadows with eyeliners, crayons and tools to craft the perfect smoky cat eye. Mini Love Story : A variety of cheek and eye hues in glowing pinks and purples.

: A variety of cheek and eye hues in glowing pinks and purples. I Need a Nude : This collection has a glowing highlighter with a lipstick and a liner in barely-there shades.

: This collection has a glowing highlighter with a lipstick and a liner in barely-there shades. Bronze: A line of eye, face and lip colors in burnt umbers, bronzes and coppers.

What to look for in a quality Natasha Denona product

Long-wearing

Long-wear cosmetics are the difference between all-day touchups and a day of low-maintenance wear. These items save you the time and hassle of reapplying and last longer, so you don’t have to replenish your stock as often. To ensure that your Natasha Denona makeup will last, look for formulas labeled waterproof, long-lasting or transfer-resistant.

Versatile

Getting an all-glam palette can be an excellent choice if you already have a solid cosmetics supply. However, if you’re building your collection, it’s not the most sustainable choice. Start with a versatile palette that can easily transform your face for any occasion.

For example, you can find an eyeshadow palette that gives you bright, dazzling shades, and as long as it also includes neutrals, you’re far more apt to get your money’s worth. The same is true about bronzers, highlighters and blushes. If you get a kit that mixes blushes with bronzers or highlighters, you have everything you need to transform your look with one item that can quickly become your go-to.

Vivid colors

Cosmetics payoff boils down to how vivid the hue appears once applied to your skin. For example, an eyeshadow with a low payoff can look brilliant in its packaging, but once you add it to your eyelid, it might fail to resemble the color in its pan. To avoid that, look for cosmetics that state they’re highly pigmented, are high-impact or have an ultra-high payoff.

How much you can expect to spend on a Natasha Denona product

Depending on the product type and size, prices range from $15-$130. Smaller items, such as lip liners, mini or small palettes and lipsticks, cost $15-$30, while larger palettes run $48-$130.

Natasha Denona product FAQ

Can you prevent your eyeshadow from creasing?

A. You can; excess oil on your lids often leads to creasing. Try adding a layer of setting powder before applying your eyeshadow.

How can you get your eyeshadow to stay longer?

A. Using an eyeshadow primer can help you prepare your eyelid’s texture for a smoother application and longer-lasting hues.

What’s the best Natasha Denona product to buy?

Top Natasha Denona product

Natasha Denona My Dream Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: This versatile palette comes with 15 vibrant multi-chrome hues.

What you’ll love: It can take you from day to night with a low-key neutral, dramatic smoky cat eye or an evening glam look. Its shade story is vibrant, element-inspired hues with matte, high-impact foil and sparkling finishes. The eyeshadows are also waterproof and long-wearing.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said they felt there were too many matte colors in this palette.



Top Natasha Denona product for the money

Natasha Denona Mini Nude Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: This is a signature pressed palette with nude shades that are universally flattering and go anywhere.

What you’ll love: It is a mini-palette with one chrome, two matte and two metallic neutral shades that are highly pigmented and complement any skin tone. The set is free of parabens, and its compact size makes it an excellent travel companion.

What you should consider: Some people reported that the shimmer faded after a couple of hours.



Worth checking out

Natasha Denona Glam Face And Eye Palette

What you need to know: This cheek and eye palette gives you an intense glow.

What you’ll love: It comes with five flattering go-anywhere eyeshadows, a cream blush and a highlighter. Each formula is highly pigmented, long-wearing and built to give you an illuminating radiance. The makeup is also paraben- and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: Some people reported that the cream blush was a bit too dry.



