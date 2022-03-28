Which baby wearable blankets are best?

Wearable blankets keep babies warm while they sleep without the suffocation risk posed by loose blankets. There’s also no chance your baby can uncover themselves and get cold, which can lead to better sleep.

But which should you buy? It should be of an appropriate warmth, be made from quality material and give you easy access for diaper changes. The Burt’s Bees Baby Beekeeper Wearable Blanket is perfect, thanks to its two-way zipper and organic cotton fabric.

What to know before you buy a baby wearable blanket

Long-sleeved vs. sleeveless wearable baby blankets

Wearable blankets for babies — also known as sleep sacks and baby sleeping bags — can either be long-sleeve or sleeveless like a vest. While long-sleeve blankets are good for cool nights, sleeveless ones are more versatile. With sleeveless sleeping bags, you can layer long-sleeve bodysuits underneath if the air is chilly, but on warmer nights you can pair them with short-sleeve bodysuits, vests or nothing at all.

Warmth

Consider the thickness or warmth of a baby wearable blanket before you buy it. You can buy light ones for summer use, midweight ones for spring and fall and quilted ones for winter use.

Sometimes they’re given a warmth rating in TOGs, which stands for “thermal overall grade.” When the room temperature rises above 75-80 degrees, your baby will only need a 0.5 TOG sleeping bag, while on more mildly warm days from around 65-75 degrees, choose something of 1-1.5 TOGs. In most cases, a rating of 2.5 TOGs is fine for winter, but in poorly heated homes, choose a 3.5 TOG sleep sack if the room temperature drops below 15 degrees.

If the blanket you’re considering doesn’t have a TOG rating, don’t worry. Most manufacturers will give you an idea of the warmth and whether it’s suited to summer, winter or year-round use.

Size

It’s important you choose the right size for your baby. If a wearable blanket is too small, your baby won’t fit in it comfortably. On the other hand, if it’s significantly too large, it could ride up and be unsafe. Most come in standard sizes, such as 0-3 months, 3-6 months and 6-9 months so it’s easy to choose the right size for your baby. Usually, the largest size is around 9-12 months, but some are suitable for toddlers up to 24 months old.

What to look for in a quality baby wearable blanket

Colors and prints

You can find baby sleeping bags in a wide range of solid colors, as well as prints. It’s up to you to choose whichever colors and prints you like best, whether they feature stars, dinosaurs, bears, flowers or simple stripes. There are both bold and understated options available.

Two-way zipper

A two-way zipper is a must-have for diaper changes in the middle of the night. You can unzip it down from the top the usual way to get your baby completely out of the blanket, but if you just need quick access to their diaper, you can unzip it upward from the bottom, which is less likely to disturb a sleepy baby.

Machine-washability

With diaper leaks and midnight feedings, it’s easy to get wearable blankets dirty. Always choose one that’s machine washable and either dryer-safe or made from a fabric that air dries quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on baby wearable blankets

You can find wearable blankets for under $10 each, particularly when sold in multipacks, while the most expensive cost up to $40 apiece.

Baby wearable blanket FAQ

Are wearable blankets safe for babies?

A. Yes, they’re safe for babies. In fact, they’re safer than loose blankets, which can pose a suffocation risk, and they’re recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics as an alternative. Of course, you should choose a wearable blanket that’s the right size for your baby and isn’t able to ride up over their face, and you must use it as directed.

Can a newborn sleep in a wearable blanket?

A. Yes, wearable blankets are safe from birth, as long as you choose the correct size for your newborn. That said, it’s trickier to find sleep sacks suitable for premature newborns or other babies born with low birth weight. Check with your baby’s pediatrician or neonatal nurse if in doubt.

What’s the best baby wearable blanket to buy?

Top baby wearable blanket

Burt’s Bees Baby Beekeeper Wearable Blanket

What you need to know: This organic cotton sleep sack is an ideal choice for most babies.

What you’ll love: With a range of cute prints available, your baby will look adorable in this blanket. You can choose from a lightweight version for mild weather and a quilted version for cooler weather.

What you should consider: A couple of users struggled to get the two-way zipper latched, but most people found it easy to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top baby wearable blanket for the money

Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This two-pack of affordable fleece sleeping bags is perfect for parents on a budget.

What you’ll love: The fleece material they’re made from is super soft and cozy. You can choose from three design combinations. The three size options fit babies from ages 0-9 months.

What you should consider: Although soft, the fabric isn’t breathable so babies can get too hot inside in mild weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson Baby Wearable Blanket

What you need to know: With an understated design, these sleep sacks are great for parents who love simplicity.

What you’ll love: The inside and outside are made from organic cotton with a polyester filling between the layers to keep babies warm on chilly nights. The largest size fits toddlers up to 24 months old.

What you should consider: The smallest size is 3-6 months, so it isn’t suitable for newborns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

