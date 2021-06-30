How to develop a healthy morning routine for you and your kids

Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali would start each day by reading positive affirmations in the hope that it would change his beliefs and eventually his thoughts and actions.

Healthy morning routines for kids

If you’re a parent, you know that mornings can be chaotic. Not only do you have to get up and out of bed to prepare for work or the rest of your day, you need to wrangle your kids and get them moving as well. Unfortunately, they don’t always cooperate.

Not only is a family morning routine ideal to help things run smoothly, but by getting organized, you and your family can lower stress, increase your productivity, boost your energy and even improve your relationships.

Start by sitting down with the entire family and coming up with a schedule that allows everyone the proper amount of time to get what they need done and walk out the door happy, excited and eager to start the day.

Helpful tips for creating a healthy morning routine

Start preparing the night before

Before you go to bed, pick out clothes that you and your kids will wear the next day, and prepare all of your food options, so you won’t be left scrambling at the last minute.

Stock up on organizational items

If it’s school you need to get your kids ready for, make sure their backpacks are packed and their lunch boxes are ready to go.

Whether it’s during the school year or over the summer, there are some excellent organizational items below that you can utilize to make sure you and your kids know where their necessary supplies will be before everyone has to be out the door.

Make sure you have the essentials

That means alarm clocks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash and any shower items those in your family will need to stay on track. If you have a lot of products or a large family, consider investing in a shower caddy, so everyone has exactly what they need at arm’s reach.

Avoid the screens

Once everyone is awake and out of bed, make a no TV rule in the morning. That means taking away any video games, iPads and cell phones.

Create a positive atmosphere

Preparing the night before and planning ahead can reduce stress and urgency. Not only will this make things more convenient, but it will free up time to make positive strides in the right direction. Group activities, like meditation, can be a healthy way to get the entire family in the proper mindset.

And if you’re having trouble motivating your kids, it wouldn’t hurt to provide a little extra incentive with a rewards chart.

The best organizational items for a healthy morning routine

Humble Crew Modern Toy Organizer

Give your kids the opportunity to keep their environment tidy with this organizer that is perfect for their height. Having an organized space to wake up in helps start your kids off on the right foot for the morning, while also teaching them to sort and improve their cognitive skills.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

Eslite Toothbrush Toothpaste Holder Stand

Morning hygiene maintenance is an imperative part of a healthy morning routine and this bathroom organizer allows kids to have everything they need to do in the bathroom each morning and evening together. This bathroom caddy can hold five toothbrushes and has holes for toothpaste, combs and cups for water and mouthwash.

Where to buy: Amazon

Chore Chart, Dry Erase Calendar + Bonus Grocery List for Fridge

Help keep everyone in the family organized in the morning with a dry erase calendar, complete with daily to-do’s. This calendar will let kids know what to expect for the day and help them create a healthy routine while laying out all of their tasks.

Where to buy: Amazon

The best food items to promote a healthy morning routine

Rubbermaid Brilliance 22-piece Food Storage Container Set

Plan ahead for your kids’ breakfasts and lunches with these food storage containers that are BPA- free. These 100 percent leak-proof, splatter-resistant and microwave-safe containers easily stack in the refrigerator to keep you organized from morning till night.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond

GoodCook Meal Prep 1-Compartment Food Storage Containers

Prepare 10 meals in advance and keep them neatly packaged in these microwave, dishwasher and freezer-safe containers. Each container is marked with 4 cup volume measurements in the interior, so you can ensure proper portion control.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Bento Box Lunch Containers

Pre-pack healthy, protein-rich breakfasts and lunches for your children in this eco-friendly bento lunch box. The smaller-sized compartments allow all of your kids’ favorite foods to be packed separately for perfect meals that can be eaten whenever their schedule permits.

Where to buy: Amazon

Disney Mickey Mouse Shorts On The Go Lunch Cooler

Your kids will never forget to bring their lunch box to school when it’s this cute! This Mickey Mouse cooler lunch box is insulated to make sure food stays the correct temperature. The outside pockets are just the right size for snacks and non-perishables.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond

The best items for a positive morning atmosphere

Meditation for Kids: 40 Activities to Manage Emotions, Ease Anxiety and Stay Focused

Meditation is an amazing way to start the day with a healthy and positive outlook. This book has options for 40 mediation activities kids can do in the morning to help them remain calm, relaxed and focused.

Where to buy: Amazon

Gaiam Kids Yoga Mat Exercise Mat

Yoga is a positive and healthy activity that can be incorporated into a child’s morning routine. This adorable yoga mat is perfect for kids 5 to 8, and is decorated with a unicorn, lamb and lion. These kids’ yoga mats are non-toxic and free of phthalates, while constructed with a textured surface to reduce slips.

Where to buy: Amazon

Hatch Rest+ Baby Sound Machine, Night Light

This sound machine helps kids to fall asleep and wake up easily. The time-to-rise programs will help them handle the difficult transition from being sound asleep to starting their day. Waking up comfortably and naturally is the ideal first step in any morning routine.

Where to buy: Amazon

Big Red Rooster Sleep Training Alarm Clock

This alarm clock notifies your kids if it’s time to wake up or if more sleep is necessary, helping them to get the ideal amount of sleep. The ball will glow green if it’s time to wake up or red if they should go back to sleep. The hidden parent compartment makes sure that the alarm can’t be adjusted.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.