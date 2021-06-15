Best RV portable waste tank

Portable waste tanks are built with tight, leak-free seals to keep bad smells from escaping. Make sure to check the integrity of the seals and fittings regularly.

Which portable waste tank is best for your RV?

Camping for extended periods in your RV is a great way to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. If you spend more than a couple of days in your RV, you’ll almost definitely have to dump your black and gray tanks.

Portable waste tanks offer a convenient way to empty your waste without the hassle of packing up your entire RV or travel trailer. Portable waste tanks aren’t cheap — before investing in one, you’ll want to take time to understand the differences between them.

Things to know before you buy a portable waste tank

Types of portable waste tanks

The two primary types of portable waste tanks are two-wheeled tanks and four-wheeled tanks.

Two-wheeled tanks are often more affordable and less bulky than four-wheeled tanks. The only major drawback to using a two-wheeled tank is that you have to lift one end of it to hitch it to your truck — many tanks are 20-40 gallons, which can weigh 160-320 pounds when full, so this is no easy task.

Four-wheeled tanks offer more maneuverability than two-wheeled tanks and don’t require you to lift them to connect to your vehicle. The carrying capacity of four-wheeled tanks is often larger than two-wheeled tanks, which can mean the equipment is comparatively sizable.

Other factors to consider

Wheel durability: Because of the enormous weight of the equipment and the nature of what you’re using it to transport, a flat tire is a disaster that you’ll want to avoid at all costs. Wheels made with no-flat material rather than rubber are ideal, but there are capable models with rubber wheels as well.

Inlet port height: The inlet port for your sewer hose may sit higher off the ground on some larger portable waste tanks. Get an idea of how high off the ground the portable tank's inlet is, as well as the height of your RV's outlet.

Portable waste tank cost

A good two-wheeled tank costs $150-$200, depending on the brand and size. Four-wheeled tanks cost around $200-$300 or up to $400 for those that can carry 40 gallons or more.

Other necessary equipment

RV sewer hose: You need a small sewer hose to connect the portable waste tank to your RV. Some portable waste tanks come with small sewer hoses, but many of the included hoses aren’t built to last.

Sewer hose seal: You’ll use a sewer hose with two bayonet fittings when emptying your RV tank into the portable tank, but you still need a sewer seal when you empty the portable tank.

Garden hose: Some portable tanks are sloped inside to ensure that all of the waste drains out, but you should rinse them out regularly.

Best portable waste tanks

Top two-wheeled portable waste tanks

Camco 39000 Rhino Heavy Duty Two-Wheeled Waste Holding Tank

What you need to know: This heavy-duty portable waste tank has durable wheels that won’t go flat and comes with nearly everything you’ll need to empty your tank.

What you’ll love: Camco’s rugged Rhino waste tank has a built-in ladder hook that clamps onto your RV’s ladder for easy transport. The waste tank’s interior is extra-smooth, so it doesn’t trap grime or odor and slopes toward the drain for added convenience. This model does an exceptional job at trapping smells — it even has an additional water inlet that functions as a built-in multidirectional tank rinser. The detachable tow bracket is easy to use.

What you should consider: The cap doesn’t have a bobber to alert you when it’s full. You may be able to find a third-party lid with a bobber that will fit, but Camco doesn’t make one.

Where to buy: 15-gallon, 21-gallon and 28-gallon models at Home Depot or Amazon

Tote-N-Stor Portable Waste Transport

What you need to know: Tote-N-Stor’s capable portable waste tank is compatible with a detachable tow bracket and has a convenient built-in storage area.

What you’ll love: The built-in storage compartment can hold many of the hoses and fittings you need to empty your tank. The tank is durable, and the fittings don’t leak.

What you should consider: The lid doesn’t have a bobber to alert you when it’s full. Although the waste tank itself is sturdy, the included hoses are not. Some customers found this model challenging to empty. The tow bracket is sold separately.

Where to buy: 25-gallon and 32-gallon models on Amazon

Top four-wheeled portable waste tanks

Camco Rhino Heavy Duty Four-Wheeled Waste Holding Tank

What you need to know: It’s no surprise that Camco’s four-wheel waste wagon is the best overall choice; they’re the most well-known and trusted name in RV waste accessories. Their four-wheel model offers the same durability and cleanliness as their two-wheel model, but it’s easier to maneuver.

What you’ll love: This four-wheel portable waste tank offers all the same features as the two-wheeled version, but you don’t have to lift it to hook it up, and it’s easier to steer.

What you should consider: Due to this tank’s large size, the hose intake sits high off the ground. If your tank output is less than 11 inches off the ground, emptying into this tank might not be as easy as you’d like.

Where to buy: The 28-gallon and 36-gallon models are available on Amazon

Barker 4-Wheeled Portable Waste Tank

What you need to know: This sturdy waste tank is equipped with durable rubber wheels and a convenient bobber gauge that tells you when it’s full.

What you’ll love: This tank is easy to hitch to your truck and has up to 42 gallons of storage.

What you should consider: Although the bobber gauge is convenient, it isn’t built to last. This portable waste tank sits low to the ground, which can be frustrating in parks with speed bumps. The tank’s design makes it difficult to empty.

Where to buy: Barker’s 25-gallon, 32-gallon and 42-gallon models can be purchased from Amazon

