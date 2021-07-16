Fall trips to the orchard are a great opportunity for an autumnal photoshoot, and the best apple-picking outfits shine on camera and allow you to move easily through the orchard.

Which apple-picking outfits are the best?

There’s little that feels more like fall than enjoying the fiery oranges and reds of foliage while filling baskets with apples at your nearest orchard. Making a photoshoot out of the occasion is, of course, also a yearly tradition. Which leads to the question: what should you wear to pick apples at an orchard?

You want to look stylish for a great fall photo op, but it’s also important to be prepared for all of the elements and the inevitable dirt of an orchard — an all-white outfit is not your friend. Instead, select practical fall fashion that looks great on camera and feels great while trekking through crisp fall air.

What to wear when you go apple picking

Earth tones to match the orchard ambiance

Take some inspiration from the gorgeous browns, deep burnt umber, raw sienna and dark greens, and dress in earth tones at the orchard. You’ll look thematically on point and you’ll feel more festive dressed for the season. Start small with a gorgeous cashmere pashmina, beige cardigan or red neck scarf.

Boots to stay comfortable and warm

While it may be tempting to wear something dressy for a fall orchard photoshoot, instead, wear your favorite pair of supportive boots with good grip. Pair them with thick wool socks.

Orchards tend to be grassy, muddy, rocky and uneven, so don’t wear white sneakers or flimsy shoes. Otherwise, you’ll quickly find it difficult to keep up with walking around and picking apples from trees.

If rain is predicted, opt for tall rain boots to stay warm, dry and comfortable for the duration of your orchard outing.

Gracosy Leather Flat Heel Riding Boots

These are highly fashionable knee-high boots with a zipper enclosure. These boots include a soft accent at the top that looks like a pair of warm fall socks. They are durable, warm and supportive for their price.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lace-Up Combat Boot

These are a great choice for boots that don’t break the bank, feel more expensive than they are and can be dressed up or down for any kind of outing. Be sure to break them in before you hit the orchard to avoid blisters.

Sold by Amazon

Hat or beanie while apple picking

Adding a hat to any outfit is a smart move in the fall. A large brim hat will keep you safe from the sun and will pair gorgeously with any apple-picking outfit. If you’re expecting a chilly day, wear a beanie to feel cozy and cute.

Lanzom Classic Wide Brim Wool Fedora Hat

This is a fashionable and timeless fedora that looks sophisticated and dramatic but feels lightweight and breathable. It’s perfect for any outing that involves a lot of sun and especially well-suited for a brisk but not too cold day picking apples at the orchard.

Sold by Amazon

Tough Headwear Chunky Cable Knit Beanie

This is the perfect beanie to feel warm and stylish through all the cold months, and it’s versatile enough to pair with the outfit of your choice, such as flannel and jeans.

Sold by Amazon

Practical accessories for efficiency and fun

Apple picking is a physical activity with lots of reaching for branches, bending to place apples in baskets and walking around the orchard. Don’t go overboard with accessories. Instead, stick to simple pieces like stud earrings and scarves to stay comfortable and mobile. Remember to stay away from white pieces that are easily stained, as apple orchards can get a bit dirty.

Woven Straw Tote Bag

Basket bags are highly on-trend, and this tote is perfect for holding a reasonable amount of apples and will pair stunningly with your apple-picking outfit for the perfect orchard photoshoot. This bag will also transition seamlessly into warmer months and hold whatever you need on beach days to come.

Sold by Amazon

WearMe Pro Round Retro Sunglasses

Always use sun protection whenever picking apples, even on cloudy days. Add just a little bit of sass to your apple orchard look with these UV protective sunglasses. These sunglasses are vintage-inspired and will keep you feeling stylish and safe from sun rays, so you can look great and stay safe.

Sold by Amazon

Best apple-picking outfit ideas

Sophisticated and timeless

Floerns Long Sleeve Slim Fit Turtleneck

Not only is the black turtleneck the epitome of timeless style, beauty and sophistication, it also couldn’t be more perfectly fall. It’s exactly what you need for days that are neither super hot nor super cold. Everyone should have a black turtleneck in their closet, and this one is flattering, thin and breathable enough to keep you from feeling stuffy during moderate activity.

Sold by Amazon

Tronjori Button-Front Classic Denim Overall Dress

Paired with a turtleneck, this dress creates a classic look. It features adjustable straps and stretchy, form-fitting denim. A denim dress is perfect for layering in cold months to look fashionable while staying warm and can be worn through warm months on top of a T-shirt, too. Try wearing it with one buckle down for a flirty detail and to reveal more of the top underneath your dress.

Sold by Amazon

Dream Pairs Thigh-High Flat Boots

Thigh-high boots are versatile and can be paired with dresses in the fall or worn over jeans in the winter for elegant outfits for all occasions. The flat heel and rubber soles on these boots make them just right for wearing apple picking.

Sold by Amazon

Chic

It’s hard to imagine an outing in which rocking a stylish outfit with boyish details wouldn’t be a highly on-trend fashion move, and apple picking is no exception. Try pairing these basic pieces together to feel super cute and agile on your apple-picking adventure.

Kayamiya Chunky Knit Turtleneck Pullover

This slouchy turtleneck comes in earth tones like brown and leafy orange. The ribbed details and cuff cable knit make this sweater feel much more expensive than it is.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

If you love the vintage cool of mom jeans but aren’t quite there, go for high-waisted straight jeans, which are a bit more on-trend than skinny jeans but still thin and flattering. They are comfortable and lightweight enough to be worn in a layered fall outfit or in warmer weather.

Sold by Amazon

Blundstone Women’s 1351 Chelsea Boot

Blundstones are an investment, but they’re so durable and supportive, they’re well worth the cash. You can wear your Blundstones on the most intense of excursions, like backpacking, camping and hiking, or you can wear them while doing yard work, hitting up the bar with friends or, of course, apple picking. These look especially cute paired with basic pieces, but also shine dressed up with summer dresses.

Sold by Amazon

Effortlessly cool flannel babe

The effortlessly cool look is deceptively hard to achieve. The secret? Pair pieces that make you feel great to embody your best, most comfortable and confident self. What better place to live your best life than in the orchard?

Fancyinn Long Sleeve Plaid Casual Dress

There are few fall occasions that don’t call for a flannel dress, which belongs in the arsenal of all who value coziness and fashion equally. The slouchiness of a flannel dress accomplishes the profile of a boyfriend shirt, and does it in an iconic and feminine plaid pattern. It’s perfect for picking apples or dressed up with heeled boots and jewelry for grabbing drinks in your favorite bar.

Sold by Amazon

Luoyanxi Thick Fleece-Lined Leggings with Tummy Control

A thick-lined pair of leggings will carry you from autumn to winter and work for most occasions. Layer them under a dress with a cardigan to winterize your favorite dress, or simply rock them with an oversized tee for an effortless fall outfit. This pair has a high-waisted elastic waistband for compression without inhibiting mobility.

Sold by Amazon

Vepose Low Heel Chunky Ankle Boots in Brown

This is the perfect fall bootie at a good price. They are great for pairing with casual mid-calf dresses or skinny jeans through the chilly months into early winter.

Sold by Amazon

