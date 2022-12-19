Whether you are looking for a few last-minute gifts or a treat for yourself, there are still many great gifts to be found. We browsed Amazon for great gifts and found an awesome drone, a top-selling espresso machine and much more.

Our list of the best Amazon gifts of the day includes many items that will arrive in time to wrap and place under the Christmas tree. So as you prepare for the fast-approaching holidays, spend a little time this weekend shopping and saving with our latest gifts roundup.

Best gifts to shop on Amazon

Sony A80J 77-Inch Bravia XR OLED TV

With impressive sound, remarkable image quality and speedy smart technology, Sony’s Bravia XR TV takes home entertainment to the next level. The huge 77-inch screen adds to the lifelike quality of your favorite shows, movies and sports, which you can find via built-in Alexa.

Sold by Amazon

Nebula Cosmos Max 4K Projector

The Cosmos Max Projector will turn any room into a home theater thanks to its ability to produce a huge display in 4K resolution. While it’s great for showing old videos, it’s also compatible with top streaming apps for endless entertainment possibilities.

Sold by Amazon

DJI FPV First-Person View Drone Combo

If you’re looking for an awe-inspiring present for the drone enthusiast in your life, you can’t go wrong with a DJI drone. This model offers an outstanding 4K camera that takes amazing photos. It’s fun to fly, too.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iMac

It’s difficult to decide what’s best about the Apple iMac, the immersive 5K Retina display? The awesome memory? Maybe the speedy performance? You don’t have to decide, because this model offers it all, along with a practical 27-inch screen.

Sold by Amazon

Eufy Security EufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System

The EufyCam 2 Pro makes an excellent gift for a new homeowner. The comprehensive system offers four cameras to keep a close watch on a home’s perimeter. It’s easy to set up and pair with a smartphone for intuitive monitoring.

Sold by Amazon

JKing Electric Skateboard

This electric skateboard performs like a pro, hitting speeds up to 26 miles per hour. Safety lights, durable construction and a powerful motor are highlights of the extensive feature set.

Sold by Amazon

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit

Any do-it-yourselfer will love DeWalt’s six-tool combo kit, ideal for home repairs as well as new projects. It comes with a drill/driver, grinder, oscillating multi-tool, an impact driver and circular and reciprocating saws, plus two batteries so the cordless tools are always ready to work.

Sold by Amazon

Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine

Want to impress the espresso connoisseur on your list? The Duo Temp Pro makes flavorful brews with perfectly frothed milk, just like you’d expect from top coffeehouses. It comes well-stocked with essential accessories.

Sold by Amazon

Mevo Start Wireless Live Streaming Camera

From adventurers to influencers, the Mevo live streaming camera is designed for portability and effortless live streaming with versatile connectivity. HD resolution and quality audio deliver pro-level results on top platforms. It’s straightforward to set up and gets long battery life, too.

Sold by Amazon

Sidiz T50 Home Office Desk Chair

Anyone who works from home or spends a lot of time on a computer needs a comfortable chair like this model that features adjustable armrests and lumbar support. The back is made of breathable mesh for added comfort during hours of work or play.

Sold by Amazon

SoundBot Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker

Don’t let the SoundBot’s size and low price fool you, this Bluetooth speaker has a lot to offer in a small package. In addition to clear sound and reliable connectivity, it boasts a water-resistant build so the entertainment doesn’t have to stop in wet conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System

Setting up a home theater is easy with this Logitech 5.1 system that produces surround sound with cinema-like quality. The console sports a sleek, modern design so it fits nicely with existing components.

Sold by Amazon

Ivation 6-in-1 Wine Gift Set

If you always buy a bottle of wine for a wine lover, pair it with this gift set that has a rechargeable electric opener and aerator. What’s more, it includes a vacuum perseverer for fresh, delicious wine every time.

Sold by Amazon

Hover-1 Titan Electric Hoverboard

This sporty hoverboard can travel up to 8 miles with each charge for long-lasting rides. The built-in Bluetooth speaker pairs easily with a smartphone to set ride time to music.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Minecraft Building Kit

Not only will this Lego kit appeal to a young builder, it also features a Minecraft theme young fans will love. It’s appropriate for ages 8 and up, so it’s a good option for kids who have mastered standard Lego building bricks and are ready to discover a more challenging kit.

Sold by Amazon

Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler

Yeti products are rugged and built for adventures, and this cooler is made to be easy to maneuver to the campsite, backyard cookout or beach trip. That’s because it has tough wheels and a strong handle for superior portability. The spacious interior can accommodate as many as 45 cans.

Sold by Amazon

Baby Trend EZ Bouncer

The EZ Bouncer by Baby Trend keeps baby engaged for hours with built-in music, a toy bar and soft, comfortable design. Parents will appreciate the three-point safety harness that will keep a little one safe and secure.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Coffee Center

Sometimes coffee lovers need a full pot, and other times a single cup will do. With the Cuisinart Coffee Center, they can brew coffee their way. There’s a 12-cup carafe on one side and a single-cup brewer on the other, all in one sleek machine.

Sold by Amazon

