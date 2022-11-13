Often sporting a turtleneck underneath an ugly Christmas sweater is a great way to bring classic style to the gimmick.

Which men’s ugly Christmas sweater is best?

Ugly holiday sweaters have been around for decades. From Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” to throwing ugly Christmas sweater parties, these festive pullovers have journeyed a long way. Though they are still referred to as “ugly,” holiday sweaters are sought after by those looking to win contests for the tackiest one at the party.

Whether you need an ugly Christmas sweater that is a winner or just looking for a conversation starter, there’s a sweater out there for you. The Forum Novelties All Wrapped Up Christmas Sweater is the best of the best choice if you are looking for something eye-catching and stylishly ugly.

What to know before you buy an ugly Christmas sweater

The right occasion

Consider where and when you plan on wearing your sweater. Location, such as being indoors or outside in front of a bonfire, as well as how long you will need to wear the sweater, may impact your purchasing decision. If the material is slightly itchy or heavy but you just can’t part with it, it may be something you prefer to wear for a drop-in gathering rather than a party that might require a longer time frame.

Correct size

When ordering an ugly Christmas sweater, be sure to refer to the sizing chart that the company provides. If no sizing chart is present, it’s usually best to select the next size up from your normal size to ensure enough room in the arms, length and neck, especially if you plan to layer the sweater over a turtleneck or button-up shirt.

How to coordinate

An excellent way to liven up your ugly sweater is to create a whole ensemble by coordinating the rest of your outfit together. Color schemes along with accessories will add extra creativity and spunk to the look.

What to look for in a quality ugly Christmas sweater

Details

An ugly Christmas sweater with fine details and a creative design is what sets it apart from other bland sweaters. Before buying, check to see if there are details in the stitching, at the collar or cuffs.

Added features

Added features such as bells and lights are exactly what will stand out in a crowd and provide fun times. With a hilarious ugly Christmas sweater, you’ll be the life of the party.

Material

Comfortable material that is not too heavy or irritating to the skin is an absolute must when it comes to a quality ugly Christmas sweater. Stay away from wool or a high percentage of acrylic sweaters. Often the softest, non-itchy material includes cashmere, cotton and linen.

How much you can expect to spend on an ugly Christmas sweater

Depending on brand and style, ugly Christmas sweaters usually run between $17 to $35.

Ugly Christmas sweater FAQ

Does my Christmas sweater have to be ugly?

A. Not all ugly Christmas sweaters are ugly but instead stylish and fun. There are plenty of options for fashionistas who want to turn this tacky, over-the-top idea into something runway-worthy. Consider accessorizing with a tie, scarf, watch, bracelets or hat to rock the look.

Can I wear my ugly Christmas sweater throughout the season?

A. Absolutely. It does not have to be Ugly Christmas Sweater Day (December 18) to sport the terribly tacky sweater. Whether you’re going to a party, hanging out with family members or just running errands â€“ the holidays are all about being festive, so why not rock your ugly Christmas sweater all season long?

Would an ugly Christmas sweater make a good gift?

A. If you give an ugly Christmas sweater, it is best as a gag gift for either a party game or to a friend who shares your sense of humor. If the sweater is more stylish and something that could be worn on several occasions it could be gifted to someone you think would look fashionable sporting the festive look.

What is the best men’s ugly Christmas sweater to buy?

Top men’s ugly Christmas sweater

Forum Novelties All Wrapped Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: A perfectly hideous vintage-influenced ugly Christmas sweater that will be sure to stir up laughter and fun times.

What you’ll love: The sweater’s print features a large bow and holly, which presents the amusing statement that you are the greatest gift to the party yourself.

What you should consider: Sizes differ from regular clothing; be sure to refer to the company’s sizing chart. Some reports claim the neck stretched out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s ugly Christmas sweater for the money

Daisy’s Boutique Men’s Holiday Sweater

What you need to know: It includes all things winter and holiday in its cartoon-style print featuring snowflakes, penguins, Christmas trees and lights, as well as stockings.

What you’ll love: This ugly holiday sweater exudes a childlike sense of anticipation for cheerful times and enjoying the festivities. It is machine washable and affordable.

What you should consider: Sizes run small. Selecting the next size up should provide a comfortable fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Blizzard Bay Llama Sweater

What you need to know: An affordable and wonderful selection for those who love animals â€“ llamas in particular.

What you’ll love: This red and white nordic print sweater features ribbed cuffs and a crewneck as well as a 3D llama wearing a scarf and a line of llamas in the background.

What you should consider: Due to it being 100% cotton, it is likely to shrink or fade if not handled carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

