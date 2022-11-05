Which life-size Santa Claus is best?

Life-size Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus statues are expensive investments in Christmas decor, but they easily become the focal point of any festive scenery. Posing a life-size Santa with gifts, the tree or other decorations makes for a bright and eye-catching holiday display.

If you are looking for a life-size animated Santa Claus, the Life-Size Animated Dancing Santa is the top choice. With a realistic face and many features, it is a quality animatronic Santa model.

What to know before you buy a life-size Santa Claus

Where will it be used?

If it is going to be set up in a store window or a home, remember that Santa alone will probably not be enough to complete the display. Consider finding suitable props and items for Santa, like a bag full of presents. A Santa sack could be a useful accessory for a life-size Santa Claus of any kind.

Will kids or pets be around?

Always consider if children will be able to reach a sculpture. If kids or pets are too rough or a life-size Santa Claus is not set up securely, the statue or doll could easily fall or sustain damage. Someone could even get hurt, depending on how heavy the statue is. With how expensive investment in a life-size doll or life-size animated Santa Claus decoration can be, it is important to keep it out of harm’s way. Consider blocking off the Christmas scene or placing Santa somewhere out of reach from kids and pets.

How big do you want it to be?

The height of Father Christmas depends on your individual conception of the famous Christmas icon. Santa has been imagined at different sizes that are all technically life-size. Whether you see Santa Claus as a jolly little elf of a man or a tall, towering woodcutter and toymaker, there are probably life-size Santa Claus decorations for you. Consider that larger depictions of Santa that use more materials will be more expensive. Check the exact measurements of a life-size Santa before you buy.

What to look for in a quality life-size Santa Claus

Face

A Santa Claus suit or the animatronic parts hidden underneath are not hard to get right. Life-size Santa Claus statues with a realistic sculpted face are challenging to find, however. If you like a stylistic or friendly and animated-looking face, there are also life-size Santa dolls to match that style. The best option really comes down to personal preference, but a more realistic face is usually a friendlier choice.

Motion

Animatronic statues are not inherently better than a still dummy, but it is usually more fun to have a life-size Santa Claus who can dance and spread Christmas cheer. If you do not want Santa to move around on his own, it should be easier to find or make a life-size Santa that sits still as part of your decor.

Sound

The best life-size, animated Santa Claus decorations produce sound or music in addition to motion. Some high-quality Santa animatronics are designed with motion sensors to limit power consumption and keep Santa dancing when people are there to watch.

How much you can expect to spend on a life-size Santa Claus

Simple life-size Santa Claus decorations or the materials needed to construct one can be found for under $200. If you want a life-size, animated Santa Claus that can move on its own, it will probably be more expensive.

Life-size Santa Claus FAQ

Can you make a life-size Santa Claus sculpture?

A. If you have some time for a DIY before Christmas, there are plenty of ways to approach making a life-size Santa Claus. Creating a poster board cutout or a dummy is the simplest method. If you want a realistic and life-size Santa dummy, you could grab a plain full-size dummy, a Santa costume and any additional accessories that would help to sell the overall look.

Why use a life-size Santa Claus?

A. For small-scale dioramas and Christmas decorations, a smaller Santa Claus might be appropriate. However, if you want to use life-size objects of a realistic scale with your Santa statue, it is important to have a similar scale. Life-size Old World Santa Claus dolls are usually fairly expensive, but there are plenty of more affordable options. A Santa with realistic size and appearance creates a completely different festive atmosphere than a small Santa figurine.

What’s the best life-size Santa Claus to buy?

Top lifesize Santa Claus

Life Size Animated Dancing Santa

What you need to know: This tall Santa Claus can dance and pair with your devices to create a festive atmosphere.

What you’ll love: The animatronic statue can dance, talk and play music in both English and Spanish. It can activate automatically from detecting sound or motion. Users can connect an MP3 device to the animatronic. This Santa stands at almost 6 feet tall.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving missing, damaged or incorrect parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top life-size Santa Claus for the money

Fraser Hill Farm 58-Inch Dancing Santa

What you need to know: This reasonably affordable animated Santa Claus comes in a few variants to match different types of decor.

What you’ll love: He sings and dances to iconic Christmas music when the device’s motion sensor detects movement. He holds a bag of fake presents in one arm and a teddy bear in the other. The iconic and brightly colored Santa suit and the rest of the statue are designed for long-term indoor use.

What you should consider: Some may be disappointed with his short stature, as this Santa is under 5 feet tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fraser Hill Farm 58-Inch Dancing Mrs. Claus

What you need to know: This animated statue is a good addition to the decor collection if you want a life-size Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

What you’ll love: Mrs. Claus has a happy and realistic face design to match the festive and bright outfit. She carries a holiday bouquet with greenery and other decorations. The animated functions can be motion-activated for Mrs. Claus to dance to Christmas music.

What you should consider: Assembly is required and it is only intended to hold up under indoor use. Mrs. Claus can only sing and dance to one recorded song.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

