What you need to step up your culinary arts skills

When the new year rolls in, people make resolutions, start new endeavors and craft better, healthier routines. For instance, cooking classes become extremely popular in January. However, to elevate their culinary arts skills, people need the right tools and appliances. That means items for the kitchen, such as cookware sets, stand mixers and other necessities, make a splendid gift. They’re even better when you get them on sale.

15 kitchen gifts you can get for under $100 today

Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker

With a sous vide, you never have to worry about overcooking or undercooking your food again. This unit heats and circulates water at a precise temperature to deliver the right level of doneness every time. Sold by Amazon

Pfaltzgraff Simplicity Stainless Steel Flatware

When it comes to kitchen items, Pfaltzgraff is a name you can trust. This 20-piece stainless steel offering has enough for four place settings. Sold by Wayfair

Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

This six-in-one air fryer can also bake, broil, roast, dehydrate and reheat. It features one-touch cooking technology. Normally, this model is over $150, but you can get it today for under $100. Sold by Amazon

Ecolution Easy Clean Nonstick Cookware Set

It might be hard to believe that you can get this 20-piece nonstick cookware set for less than $100, but you can. This comprehensive collection has everything needed for nearly any cooking task. Sold by Amazon

Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro

The Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro has Auto-iQ that gives you an intelligent blend, combining pulsing, blending and pausing to ensure you get the desired consistency. When this item is on sale (like it is today), you can get it for less than $100, making it a great gift. Sold by Kohl’s

Nostalgia Extra-Large Hot Dog Steamer

If you know someone who loves hot dogs, this steamer is a dream appliance. It cooks up to 20 hot dogs at once, while warming six buns. It can also steam sausages, vegetables, fish, dumplings and more. Sold by Amazon

ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat

Anyone who spends a lot of time prepping food can benefit from an anti-fatigue mat in the kitchen. This one is made of 3/4-inch thick, high-density foam, and it can reduce the aches and pains associated with extended periods of standing. Sold by Amazon

Brentwood Electric Tortilla Press

Besides tortillas, this electric press is suitable for making roti, chapatti and more. You can adjust the heat to produce either soft or crispy food, and it has non-stick aluminum plates for ease of cleaning. Sold by Wayfair

Imarku Knife Set

A knife block is essential. This set of stainless steel blades is usually $199.99, but for a limited time, you can get this premium-quality collection for nearly 50% off. Sold by Amazon

Yabano Espresso Machine

The Yabano is a high-pressure espresso machine that ensures maximum extraction. The built-in milk frother means you can enjoy a creamy cappuccino or latte any time you desire without leaving home to visit a coffee shop. This machine will be a much-appreciated gift for a coffee lover. Sold by Amazon

Premium Two-Pack Walnut Cutting Board

A top chef needs a top-quality cutting board. This walnut set comes with two boards: one small and one medium. The boards are made of walnut, which is praised for its rich color and impressive durability. Sold by Home Depot

Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer

Food prep time can be greatly reduced by using a mandoline slicer. This versatile model has 30 slicing options along with julienne, matchstick and dicing features. The design has a focus on safety to keep fingers far from the built-in blades. Sold by Amazon

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker

Set-it-and-forget-it cooking is just as convenient as quick cooking. Plus the slow-cooking makes your food taste better. This 6-quart Crock-Pot has a built-in lid lock so you can easily take your dishes on the road. Sold by Amazon

FoodSaver Food Vacuum Sealer

The recipient of this compact vacuum sealer will be thrilled with its space-saving design. It also features an innovative bag alignment drip tray that gives you a perfect seal every time to minimize waste. Sold by Kohl’s

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Not too long ago, you couldn’t make soda from scratch at home. However, with this comprehensive kit from SodaStream, you’ll have everything you need to make your favorite sparkling beverages effortlessly on demand. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.