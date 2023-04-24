Best gifts for the graduate in your life

Graduation is approaching, leading many to search for the perfect gifts. Before shopping for the graduate in your life, consider their interests and plans after school. Those planning to travel will surely appreciate a new camera or luggage set, while those staying home will love a new gadget.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ top graduation gifts.

Hero11 Black Mini

This compact camera features intuitive, one-touch operation. It captures video in 5.3K resolution. It has mounting fingers on the bottom and backside, letting you set it up how you want. The battery lasts around an hour when capturing footage at its highest resolution.

Chesty GoPro Mount

This is an excellent gift for capturing action-camera footage. It has a lightweight, comfortable design. It’s compatible with several GoPro models, such as the Hero 8, 9 and 10. It keeps the camera stable while filming.

Briggs & Riley Sympatico Hardside Luggage

This durable luggage is perfect for graduates planning to travel after school. The interior has various straps and pockets, making it easy to store your belongings. It’s available in black, navy and plum.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro

This uses the powerful Apple M1 chip for superior speed. It has 512 gigabytes of internal storage and 16GB of RAM, making it an excellent choice for multitasking. It’s available in space gray and silver.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

This versatile pan has a deceptively simple design, as it lets you steam, sear, boil and more. It’s oven-safe up to 450 degrees. It’s available in eight fun colors, including red, blue and green.

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Camera

This camera has a small digital screen on the back, letting you see your photos before printing them. After taking a picture, you can choose whether to cancel or print it. It has six photo filter settings and various border settings to add flair to your photos. It’s available in yellow or white.

JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This portable Bluetooth speaker produces impressive bass tones. It lasts around 15 hours on a single charge. It’s waterproof and dustproof. You can choose from black, blue and camouflage.

