Every year, Nordstrom celebrates its anniversary with an amazing sale. During this time, customers can save on top products such as shirts, shoes, accessories and home items, all by quality brands.

This year the huge discount event starts today, July 17, and runs through August 6. During this time, the best way to get in on the savings is to shop online. You can start by grabbing some impressive Nordstrom deals that we included in our list of favorites.

How do I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

While prices are marked down online and in brick-and-mortar stores, shopping from the comfort of home with your computer is the most convenient way to find what you want at deeply discounted prices.

Reasons to shop Nordstrom’s sale

The great selection of awesome products and top brands is reason enough to shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. But there are other reasons to take advantage of all it has to offer.

Find new brands. Nordstrom rolls out deals on brands that are new to the company during the sale.

Shop for back-to-school. The new school year will be starting soon, so it's not too early to begin your back-to-school shopping.

Update your wardrobe. Whether you need an outfit for a special occasion or comfortable clothes for casual days, you'll find fashions and accessories to refresh all aspects of your wardrobe.

Pamper yourself. Makeup, tools, and skin and hair care products are discounted.

Focus on your home. If shopping for home items is more your style, you can save on bedding, bath accessories and decorative items.

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandals: $109.99 (were $150)

Not only do these Birkenstock slide sandals stand out for the comfort that the brand is known for, but they also grab attention with their large buckles. The stylish pair is available in numerous sizes and has a timeless look anyone can wear.

Herschel Supply Co. Strand Duffel Bag: $49.99 (was $75)

This attractive duffel sports a modern design with a large main compartment and multiple small pockets for stashing large and small gear. It comes in a choice of fandango pink and desert palm prints.

Adidas Kids Swift Run Sneakers: $37.99 (were $50)

With breathable knit and comfortable cushioning, these little kids sneakers are made for active toddlers. They come in navy and white or pink and white, and in sizes for youngsters aged 12 months to 4 years.

Nuface Trinity Plus Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System: $265 (was $395)

Now is the perfect time to find an at-home beauty device like the NuFace Trinity system that’s powered by microcurrent technology. Many owners of this device rave about the results it provides, such as improvement in the appearance of facial lines and sagging skin. The kit includes the device, a charger, activator gel and cream and an applicator brush.

Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie $64.99 (was $98)

This pull-on hoodie is lightweight and breathable, making it a good choicewhen there’s a slight chill in the air. The streamlined fit makes it suitable for layering in cold weather, and it’s made of soft, sustainable organic cotton. You can choose from four appealing colors.

Allbirds Tree Runner Sneakers: $69.99 (were $105)

Allbirds sneakers have been trending for their style, sustainable materials and comfort, so it’s a good idea to grab a pair when you find them on sale. The popular Tree Runners will likely become your go-to favorites when you go for a run, walk or workout.

Vacay Future 20-Inch Spinner Suitcase: $129.99 (was $185)

A hardshell exterior, ample pockets and a lightweight build make this suitcase a good choice for traveling for an overnight stay or an extended trip. The telescopic handle and spinner wheels let you maneuver it with ease. It’s the perfect size for most airline carry-on standards.

Trish McEvoy The Power of Lashes Every Occasion Eye Trio: $60 (was $85)

If you enjoy trying new mascara, you’ll love this collection of three top sellers. Formulated with quality ingredients, they let you achieve every lash look you love when you swipe them on, from thick to lengthened to curled. Each mascara is easy to apply, layer and remove.

Nordstrom Kids Varsity Cotton Sweatshirt: $25.99 (was $39)

This stylish cotton sweatshirt features the Nordstrom logo with a varsity design. Soft and warm, it’s available in kids’ sizes 8 to 12. It’s nice for cold days, and can be layered for extra warmth.

Matouk Regent 6-Piece Towel Set: $159.99 (was $240)

If it’s time to update your towels, you can’t go wrong with this luxurious set. Crafted of Aegean cotton, they are soft and highly absorbent. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths that come in a choice of three neutral shades that pair with any decor.

