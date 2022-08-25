Capris range in length. Some fall a few inches above the ankle, while others extend down just below the knee.

Which white capris are best?

An easy-breezy summertime look is capri pants. Not quite pants and not quite shorts, this in-between style is perfect for day or night in warm weather. White is the ultimate summer look for this cropped style.

You can find yoga pants in capri lengths as well as loose-fitting cotton ones for working out. Jean capris are a warm-weather favorite. For a skinny-leg style that you can wear to work, Alfani Essential Capri Pull-On in Bright White is a top choice.

What to know before you buy white capris

Types

Capris fall into a few categories.

Athletic capris are designed for working out. You can find form-fitting white capri leggings or yoga pants made of synthetic and stretchy materials. Cotton athletic capris are loose-fitting and can be used for light exercise or even lounging around the house.

Jean capris are made of white denim. They offer a casual, versatile look that can be dressed up or down. Their silhouettes range from skinny to wide-legged to flared. Dress capris offer a more formal look that can be worn to work or special events. These are typically made of sleek materials, including polyester, rayon, nylon and spandex.

Length

Capris can vary quite a bit in length. Shorter capris fall right below the knee and are also known as clam-diggers. Longer ones fall a few inches above the ankle, while others have midcalf hemlines and are sometimes called pedal pushers. When choosing a length, consider your height and what’s flattering on your particular body type.

Silhouette

There’s a wide range of silhouettes available. Tapered, skinny and straight-legged capris hug the frame and may be flattering on shorter figures. Wide-legged styles, including flared capris, may be more flattering on taller frames. Wide-legged cropped jeans offer an on-trend, vintage look with capris lengths.

Sizing

Capris are widely available in petite, tall and plus sizes as well as regular women’s and men’s sizes. If you’re shorter, consider a petite size so that the capris aren’t too long and fit like regular pants. If you’re taller, consider a tall size so that the capris are long enough and don’t fall at an awkward or unflattering length.

What to look for in quality white capris

Color

When buying a pair of white capris, consider if you want a true white or off-white color, such as ecru, ivory or cream. Consider tops you’ll be wearing with the bottoms when choosing a shade of white.

Pull-on

All legging capris are pull-on. Select dress and denim capris feature the ease and comfort of pull-on waistbands. Some also feature tummy control paneling, so be sure to check that this is a feature you want because it can be quite compressive.

Styling

One of the big questions with capris is how to style them, especially in the footwear department. Fortunately, denim and dress capris go with a wide range of footwear, especially flats, sneakers, wedges, sandals and heels. Virtually any top goes with capri bottoms.

How much you can expect to spend on white capris

Athletic capris cost between $10-$88. Jean and dress capris cost between $20-$120.

White capris FAQ

Can I wear white capris all year round?

A. Yes. You can wear capris during any season, though you might want to opt for a darker color during the fall and winter. Because of their shorter length, however, most people wear them in spring and summer.

What is the most flattering length of capris?

A. Fashion experts recommend choosing a length that ends where your leg narrows. If you’re short, you may also want to consider high-waisted capris if you want to look taller.

What are the best white capris to buy?

Top white capris

Alfani Essential Capri Pull-On in Bright White

What you need to know: These best-selling capris are the perfect length and can be dressed up or down.

What you’ll love: These pull-on capris come in a wide range of sizes, including petite. They feature a tummy control panel. The material is easy to wash and lasts for years. They can be worn to the office.

What you should consider: The leg opening is wider than pictured and not a skinny fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top white capris for the money

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Capri Jeans

What you need to know: These high-rise white capri jeans are comfy and stretchy.

What you’ll love: They fit true to size. The stretch denim is comfortable without riding up or down. The pockets are fully functional.

What you should consider: The pant legs are much wider than pictured.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Lee Women’s Relaxed-Fit Capri Pant

What you need to know: These soft, light denim capris are perfect for summer months for those who like wearing shorts.

What you’ll love: These jean capris are affordable. The material is stretchy but doesn’t lose its shape. With a waistband, belt loops and zipper, they’ll stay up, unlike other capris styles. The relaxed fit is not too tight and not too baggy.

What you should consider: The fit may be more flattering on curvier women, and the sizes are a bit inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

