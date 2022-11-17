Which acid wash jeans are best?

Acid wash jeans are making a comeback. Because of the different washes available, they can be worn year-round. Pair them with your favorite band T-shirt, crop top or baggy cardigan for a casual look. On the alternative, leather jackets, chunky jewelry, boots and heels are a great way to dress them up. If you want to make a statement, try colored acid-wash jeans. Whatever the look, acid-wash jeans can add an edge to any outfit.

If you’re looking for a cheap yet high-quality acid wash jean, the Almost Famous Women’s Jeans Collection 2021 is the top choice.

What to know before you buy acid wash jeans

Acid wash jeans have been around since the 1970s and 80s. They are categorized by a lighter tone with contrasting areas of color and made through the process of stone washing. Stone washing is what gives new fabrics and materials a “worn-in” look.

Before purchasing acid wash jeans, there are a few elements to take into consideration, like price, body type and stretch factor.

Price

Acid wash jeans are definitely a showstopper and a great way to express your style. However, some acid wash jeans come at a cost. First and foremost, the type of denim will determine its durability. The more durable, the higher the price tag. Typically, when original material is modified, price increases. Because this is what happens to acid wash jeans, pricing usually starts around $30.

Body type

Acid wash jeans are sold in different styles, so it’s important you first establish what style works best for your body shape. When trying on jeans, if you notice they go on easily, try sizing down. Because jeans stretch, struggling to put on the legs is actually ideal. Waistbands should be snug and able to comfortably fit two fingers down the back.

Stretch factor

Denim is made of different thicknesses, some more flexible than others. When shopping for stretch, check the fabric to see if it’s made of Spandex or Lycra, and if so, also check the percentage. Keep in mind that you don’t want jeans to stretch too much. As a general rule, the maximum percentage for either Spandex or Lycra should be 2%.

What to look for in quality acid wash jeans

Style

Style can help determine a look. For example, cropped jeans pair well with sneakers, ankle boots and sandals, showing some skin, but not too much. High-waisted jeans are becoming popular because of where they sit, leaving consumers confident in their skin. Straight-leg jeans are on the baggier side but easier to dress up compared to mom jeans. It’s important to keep in mind that acid wash may look better on certain styles, which is why it’s always a good idea to try clothing on before purchasing if available.

Color

Acid wash jeans are made to contrast areas of color. Medium and dark wash acid jeans are more common because the fabric is easier to contrast compared to light wash. If you prefer light-wash jeans, the acid look may not be as visible compared to darker colors, simply because it’s harder to contrast. Pair light-wash acid jeans with a dark top to highlight the pant’s style. If you’re looking for a unique route, try choosing a colored pair of acid wash jeans.

Embellishments

Jeans come in a variety of styles and colors. Many are altered to have embellishments like zippers, rhinestones and ripped portions. These often add a more fashionable style, specifically on acid wash jeans. Zippers are great for an edgier look, while rhinestones can dress up an outfit and pair nicely with colored pumps or heels. Jeans with rips are never a bad idea because they are extremely versatile, dressing a look up or down.

How much you can expect to spend on acid wash jeans

Jeans can range in price drastically, mostly because it depends on how durable the jean material is. The lowest price for acid wash jeans is around $30. If you’re looking for a pair of acid wash jeans that are long-lasting, the price can be anywhere from $60-$100 or more.

Acid wash jeans FAQ

How long should you wash acid washed jeans?

A. Acid wash jeans should be washed in cold water. You’ll want to run two cycles, one with detergent and one without. After two wash cycles, hang to dry.

What is acid washed?

A. Acid washed is when a fabric has been treated with bleach to produce a discolored or streaked appearance. Acid wash jeans are sometimes made using a process called stone washing, giving you the same effect as bleach, but this is done by a manufacturer.

What are the best acid wash jeans to buy?

Top acid wash jeans

Almost Famous Women’s Jeans Collection 2021

What you need to know: This high-waisted, mom-fitting acid wash jean is super stretchy, providing maximum comfort all day.

What you’ll love: The jeans feature a single-button closure, five pockets and a snug waist. Cut at the ankle, the soft fuzzy lining makes this jean fit like leggings.

What you should consider: You may want to consider sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top acid wash jeans for the money

H&C Women Super Stretch Skinny Pull-on Pant

What you need to know: These breathable pull-on acid wash jeans can be worn anywhere and don’t restrict movement.

What you’ll love: Made with premium ultra stretch spandex, the material is designed to shape and hug curves any time of day. Available in Blue Acid, these pants can be dressed up or down.

What you should consider: The pants may not be true to size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Demon&Hunter 808 Series

What you need to know: Fitting true to size, these men’s acid wash jeans are extremely durable because of the premium stretch cotton fabric.

What you’ll love: The five pockets create a classic look, complete with a stainless steel zipper and button. The cotton fabric provides a slim yet comfy look, and the color doesn’t fade or shrink after washing.

What you should consider: Some reviews mention the material is too tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

