Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Your Voice Your Station
Alabama News
Coronavirus Update
Inside this Week with Scott Richards
Special Reports
Good News
Crime
Politics
U.S. & World
Entertainment
Video Game News
Weather
Forecast
Weather Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Traffic
Sports
World Games 2022
SEC Football
Golf
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Watch
What’s on CBS 42?
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Living Local
Coronavirus House Calls
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
CBS 42 Cares
One Class at a Time
Mental Health Matters
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work with CBS 42
Virtual Job Fair
Contests
Great Day of Golf Giveaway
CBS 42 Summer Sizzling with Dale’s Seasoning
Ultimate Father’s Day Giveaway
Search
Search
Search
Bottoms
Best athletic shorts for men
Memorial Day
May 31 2021 12:00 am
TRENDING STORIES
Smallest-ever baby born in Louisiana marks one year since leaving NICU
Video
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Childersburg event center
Delayed Justice: Jayla and Niomi’s Story
Video
Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found safe in Alabama
Video
Martin Paul LaRussa, owner of longtime Trussville restaurant Paul’s Hotdogs & Grill, dies