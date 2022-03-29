Which zero-gravity chairs are best?

Those who spend long days on their feet appreciate the value of a comfortable chair. Designed to evenly distribute weight across their surfaces, zero-gravity chairs are ergonomically designed to provide comfort and relief for a tired body. They’re designed to mimic the types of chairs in spaceships, alleviating dangerous pressure on the body.

The Lafuma Futura Air Comfort Zero Gravity Recliner is a heavy-duty chair that cradles you, making you feel like you’re suspended in mid-air.

What to know before you buy a zero-gravity chair

Types of chairs

Different types of zero-gravity chairs follow the same basic principles, but they have distinct features that set them apart.

Orbital: These resemble a rocking chair sling suspended between two circles. They do not stay reclined but do provide good general support.

Extra large: Extra-large gravity chairs generally accommodate 650 pounds. They are less comfortable, as the chair must adapt to two people.

Outdoor: Outdoor chairs must be durable and have rust-resistant frames. They typically use a breathable mesh fabric that lets them dry quickly.

Indoor: This type of chair is less common. They often feature wooden frames and high-end fabrics and materials that give the room a midcentury modern feel.

Massage: If you want to intensify your luxurious relaxation, select a massage gravity chair.

Zero-gravity chairs are also available in two-person variations.

Weight

Consider both the weight of the chair and the amount of weight it can hold. These are sometimes related.

Materials

These vary widely, depending on whether you’re buying an indoor or outdoor chair.

Outdoor: Look for frame materials that are sturdy and durable in all kinds of weather. Steel and aluminum are most common, and these may be painted or powder-coated for extra protection. The seat’s fabric is often a polyester blend and may include a mix of mesh and solid fabrics for breathability.

Indoor: These are at the opposite end of the spectrum, with everything from leather to fur making up the seat and expensive hardwoods constructing the frame.

What to look for in a quality zero-gravity chair

Canopy

A foldable canopy protects you from the elements. It may extend all the way to the end of your lap, or just reach above your head. Look for fade-resistant fabric if your chair includes this.

Additional support for head and neck

Since most people hold tension in their head and neck, additional support in these areas is key. Look for things such as removable or adjustable pillows.

Padding

Full-body support provided by padding makes your lounging experience even sweeter. Adjustable padding lets you customize your chair for people of all sizes.

Breathable material

Breathable material is especially crucial in hot climates. This keeps the parts contacting the chair cooler in brutal heat.

High weight rating

A sturdier frame and high-quality fabric lead to a higher weight rating. This makes a zero-gravity chair more adaptable to different bodies.

Ability to lock in place

It can be hard to relax if you think your chair might fall out of its setting at any moment. Look for locking joints that hold it in place when reclined.

Foldable

A foldable chair is easier to store. If storage space is at a premium, this is crucial.

How much you can expect to spend on a zero-gravity chair

Expect to spend $150-$400 on a zero-gravity chair.

Zero-gravity chair FAQ

Do zero-gravity chairs treat chronic pain?

A. If you are experiencing chronic pain, start with a visit to your doctor. They can help you diagnose the cause of pain and offer treatment options.

For things such as back pain, the design of a zero-gravity chair means that less pressure is placed on any one part of the body. This even pressure distribution can result in less pain.

Can you sleep in a zero-gravity chair?

A. Some people suffer from physical ailments that make sleeping flat uncomfortable, if not dangerous. According to the National Institutes of Health, sleeping with the head higher than the heart can provide relief. For example, sleep apnea sufferers may find a reduced number of apnea events when sleeping in a zero-gravity chair.

Zero-gravity chairs can also offer relief from other breathing disorders and lower-back pain.

What’s the best zero-gravity chair to buy?

Top zero-gravity chair

Lafuma Futura Air Comfort Zero Gravity Recliner

What you need to know: It’s extra comfortable and durable.

What you’ll love: The design is ergonomic and has extra padding. The frame is steel and weather-resistant, so it is sturdy in all kinds of climates. It can hold up to 310 pounds and is easy to care for. It comes in four colors and is foldable for easy storage.

What you should consider: Shorter people found that the chair’s padding hit them in awkward places. They needed to supplement with pillows and additional padding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top zero-gravity chair for the money

Timber Ridge Zero Gravity Chair Oversized Recliner

What you need to know: This is easy to customize for reclining people of all sizes.

What you’ll love: The backrest is padded and the armrests are adjustable. Weight is supported by bungee construction and the chair moves easily among heights. It comes in three colors and holds up to 350 pounds. It comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

What you should consider: Even though the frame is steel, it’s less sturdy than some other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Portal Oversized Mesh Back Zero Gravity Reclining Patio Chairs

What you need to know: It’s easy to open, close and relax in.

What you’ll love: The seat is ample and contoured to the sitter. It holds up to 350 pounds. The back is made of breathable mesh for hot summer days. It has a cup holder and small table attached to the side.

What you should consider: Reviewers said it was less comfortable over long periods of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

