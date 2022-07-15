Slides are great for outdoor use in hot weather and are also great house shoes for people who don’t want to be barefoot at home.

Which Puma slides are best?

Puma slides are comfortable, easy to wear and perfect for summer footwear. Whether you’re sightseeing, heading to the beach or simply running errands, these sandals are comfy and supportive enough to wear for hours. Picking out the best slides for you takes a bit of thought. Consider factors like material, style and whether they’re safe for the water.

Puma Unisex Royalcat Slide Sandals are the top choice if you need adjustable slides for casual wear.

What to know before you buy Puma slides

Slide style

Most Puma slides have the classic slide style, consisting of one thick strap that lands across the bridge of your foot. This gives them a casual look that works well with a wide range of summer outfits. However, some slides have slightly different straps, so it’s worth shopping around if you want to try another style.

Sole material

In most cases, Puma uses ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) for the sole of its slides. This type of soft, flexible plastic is similar to rubber in texture but softer, making it more comfortable and flexible. It’s a lightweight material, too.

These EVA soles usually have a design that offers great arch support. Not only does this make them more comfortable to wear, but it can also reduce arch pain and other foot problems that come from wearing sandals too much.

Upper materials

Puma slides have varying materials for the upper portion of the sandal, but the most common is faux leather. You may also see EVA or occasionally real leather or suede.

Faux leather: This is an affordable material that looks good, is comfortable right away and stretches to accommodate wider feet. Although it isn’t the ideal material to get wet, it can occasionally tolerate wet conditions.

This is an affordable material that looks good, is comfortable right away and stretches to accommodate wider feet. Although it isn’t the ideal material to get wet, it can occasionally tolerate wet conditions. EVA: EVA is light, flexible, easy to wipe clean and doesn’t absorb odors, making it a great choice for a summer shoe. It’s waterproof, so it’s a good option for days at the beach or the lake.

EVA is light, flexible, easy to wipe clean and doesn’t absorb odors, making it a great choice for a summer shoe. It’s waterproof, so it’s a good option for days at the beach or the lake. Suede or real leather: While it isn’t the most practical option for summer sandals, some people prefer to buy real leather over faux leather. You’ll have to avoid getting real leather or suede wet, and these materials can require breaking in before they’re comfortable to wear.

What to look for in quality Puma slides

Water-safe slides

Some slides are completely water-safe, so you can wear them while paddling and swimming. This feature is great for trips to rivers, lakes and rocky beaches.

Sizing

Puma makes slides for women, men and unisex, but ultimately the only difference is the sizing. As long as you can find them in the size you need, all Puma slides are suitable for people of any or no gender.

Hook and loop

On some slides, you’ll find a hook-and-loop strap. When fixed in place, it looks much the same as a regular slide strap. However, you can adjust it to better fit wide or narrow feet.

Colors

Slides come in a wide range of colors and prints, from basics like black and white to eye-catching patterns, such as tie-dye. Some sport the Puma logo, while others go without.

How much you can expect to spend on Puma slides

Most Puma slides cost roughly $15-$40. Those with more elaborate designs and higher quality materials tend to cost more.

Puma slides FAQ

How good are Puma slides?

A. It depends on what you’re looking for from your footwear. Puma slides are of comparable quality to those made by similar sportswear brands, such as Nike and Adidas. They’re generally well-made, but quality and durability vary between models. Most Puma sandals aren’t water-safe, so check the materials before you decide to wear them to the beach.

Are slides good for your feet?

A. Well-fitting slides with arch support are significantly better for your feet than flip-flops. However, if they’re loose-fitting with poor arch support, your feet are more likely to slide around in them, causing wearers to grip with their toes to keep the sandals in place. This can lead to foot pain and structural foot problems. If you choose the right slides, they’re not bad for your feet, but wearing them every day isn’t ideal.

What are the best Puma slides to buy?

Top Puma slides

Puma Unisex Royalcat Slide Sandals

What you need to know: With an adjustable hook-and-loop strap, these are perfect for people who usually find slides too wide or too narrow.

What you’ll love: They come in black, white or blue, all featuring the Puma cat logo. The thick rubber sole is comfortable and supportive. The padded strap doesn’t rub or cut in as you walk either.

What you should consider: They aren’t water-safe, so they’re not good beach sandals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Puma slides for the money

Puma Unisex Popcat Slide Sandals

What you need to know: These simple slides have a molded rubber sole and a faux leather strap.

What you’ll love: The molded sole provides some arch support for comfortable all-day wear. They feature the Puma logo with the jumping cat. You can choose from sizes 4 to 13.

What you should consider: They only come in one color: black with a white logo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Puma Shibui Cat Slide Sandals

What you need to know: Understated yet stylish, they’re great alternatives to standard slides.

What you’ll love: They’re made entirely from a molded rubber-like thermoplastic, which is comfortable and water-safe. They come in black and white with no logo for a stripped-back look.

What you should consider: The sizes listed are U.K. sizes, meaning they are one size smaller than the U.S. sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

