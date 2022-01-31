Which Minecraft lamps are best?

Minecraft is a beautiful open world video game where players can explore, craft, mine, build and fight. It was first developed in Sweden in 2011 and has since become a worldwide sensation garnering over 130 million players. Its popularity has brought many of the in-game items into the real world. Minecraft’s tools, creatures and materials have been turned into practical, everyday items we use in our homes. Lamps have become a particularly useful product for Minecraft fans to showcase their love of the game.

The best Minecraft lamp is the Glowstone Nightlight, which features the illuminating stone as the lampshade along with an 8-bit staff to keep it upright.

What to know before you buy a Minecraft lamp

Minecraft’s art style

Minecraft is known for its unique art style. The landscape, characters, tools and environments mimic old-school 8-bit video games. Back then, games didn’t have the computing power to create realistic-looking graphics. So, every game ended up looking like a series of blocks stacked on top of one another to create an image. Minecraft has taken the nostalgia from this art style and turned it into a modern three-dimensional game.

Minecraft’s materials

Minecraft is centered around collecting various materials. Once collected, players use them to build their own structures and craft tools. There are myriad materials in the game, ranging from water, stone, lava, plants, ice, metal and wood. Each material has its own use and many can complement each other by being forged together to create something even more useful. Many of these materials have been turned into Minecraft lamps like the Glowstone, Bee Nest, Lava Block and Grass Block.

Minecraft’s creatures

While Minecraft may be full of useful materials, it’s also occupied by various creatures — some of which can be dangerous. These creatures mostly travel in groups known as mobs. There are passive mobs which won’t attack you and in fact will run away if you try to attack them. They include cows, sheep, salmon, squid, turtles and rabbits. On the flip side, you may run into hostile mobs which will attack you. They include Phantoms, Strays, Husks and many more. Creepers have become the most well-known hostile creatures. They are neon green in color and can be quite dangerous if you’re not a skilled fighter.

What to look for in a quality Minecraft lamp

Power sources

There are three power sources that light up Minecraft lamps. One type isn’t more popular than others, so it’s best to choose which one makes sense for your living space. First, you have the standard corded electric lamps. These will make the most sense for most bedrooms and playrooms as a static source of light. They often have a Minecraft block as the lampshade and an LED light behind it. You can also find lamps that have a rechargeable battery that uses a USB cord for charging. This lamp must be plugged into a computer or USB wall outlet to charge for around three hours before it can be used. Finally, there are the battery-powered lamps that don’t require a cord at all, but you will need extra batteries on hand when they inevitably run out of power.

Sound effects

Some of the best Minecraft lamps have included sound effects that make the lamps stand out above the rest. Minecraft is a video game after all, and its fans are used to these objects making unique sounds. So, it makes sense that Minecraft would create their own officially licensed lamps based on the creatures’ sounds in the game. The Creeper, for example, has its own lamp which is a battery-powered block of its head. It emits a bright neon green light and is operated by replaceable batteries. The sound effects come straight from the game itself and make an eerie rustling sound.

Portability

Portability may not be the first thing that comes to mind with a traditional lamp, but Minecraft is all about exploring, so it makes sense that some lamps are in fact portable. As your character explores the vast underground world of Minecraft, you’ll be carrying around a torch to light the way. Fans will be excited to know that there’s a portable Minecraft lamp that looks exactly like the Brownstone Torch in the game. This lamp is charged via a USB cord for just over three hours to reach maximum power.

How much you can expect to spend on a Minecraft lamp

Minecraft lamps cost between $25-$53.

Minecraft lamp FAQ

How long will Minecraft lamps stay lit for?

A. If your Minecraft lamp is powered by a battery that’s charged using a USB port, it can stay lit for up to eight hours before it needs to be recharged. That being said, if you keep your lamp near a wall outlet that has a USB slot, you can keep your lamp plugged in at all times for unlimited power.

How tall are Minecraft lamps?

A. Minecraft’s series of block lamps, which include a stand and a lampshade, reach about 11 inches in height. Similarly, the Brownstone Torch lamp also falls just over 1 foot tall. The Creeper lamp is a simple block head which does not come with a stand and therefore is much shorter, at around 4 inches tall and 3 inches wide.

What’s the best Minecraft lamp to buy?

Top Minecraft lamp

Glowstone Nightlight Lamp

What you need to know: This Minecraft lamp brings the Glowstone to life, making it the perfect addition to any bedside table.

What you’ll love: The lampshade looks exactly like the Glowstone from the game, while the stand uses a light wooden base and 8-bit staff to keep the lamp upright. The light source is LED, making it shine brighter and for a longer period of time than a standard light bulb. The lamp stands just over 11 inches tall.

What you should consider: This light is corded electric, meaning it will need to be near a power outlet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Minecraft lamp for the money

Minecraft Creeper Lamp

What you need to know: The famous Minecraft Creeper has been turned into a brightly colored lamp that’s great as a decorative shelf piece.

What you’ll love: The Creeper lamp emits a bright green light emitting from the standalone head. The creature does not have a body, but instead its head will sit on any flat surface available. Plus, it’s battery powered and doesn’t require a nearby power source, making it great for a high shelf.

What you should consider: This lamp is better suited as an accent piece rather than an actual light source

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Minecraft Brownstone Torch Lamp

What you need to know: This portable lamp is ideal for the real world explorer who wants to bring their passion for Minecraft into the real world.

What you’ll love: With the Brownstone Torch lamp, you can carry with you a bright light source that looks exactly like the in-game tool. The torch is lightweight and stands about 12 inches tall, making it easy to carry around with one hand. It also has a flat surface, so it can sit on a bedside table or shelf.

What you should consider: This lamp is powered using a USB port, which charges the internal battery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.