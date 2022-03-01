Which leaf blowers are best?

If you’re the type to take pride in your closely monitored lawn, you’ll love having a leaf blower. Gone are the days when you needed to rake leaves, twigs and other yard waste by hand. Leaf blowers come in multiple types with various power settings that make it easy to find the perfect model for your task level.

The Ego Power+ Variable Speed Cordless Leaf Blower has a great battery, a powerful and variable blow speed, and is light enough to use easily for long periods.

What to know before you buy a leaf blower

Types of leaf blower

There are three types of leaf blower: handheld, backpack and wheeled.

Handheld leaf blowers are the most common. They come in several power levels to match the size of the job and tend to be no heavier than 12 pounds. Fancier models can vacuum and even mulch leaves. Most residential needs are met with this type.

Power sources

Leaf blowers are powered by electricity or gas.

Electricity: Electrically powered leaf blowers come in two forms: battery-operated and corded. Both are only found in handheld configurations. Battery-operated blowers weigh a little more and rarely operate longer than 45 minutes on a charge. Corded ones are lighter and can operate as long as needed, but you may need multiple extension cords to reach some areas.

What to look for in a quality leaf blower

Adjustable speed

The best leaf blowers have adjustable speeds rather than only blowing at maximum. This lets them handle a variety of tasks, such as clearing a delicate flower bed of leaves or blasting through a leaf-blanketed sidewalk. They can also save fuel by operating at lower speeds.

Intake valve

The air your leaf blower pushes comes from an intake valve. Valves are usually placed underneath the blower or to the side. Under-valves are usually preferred, as they have a lower likelihood of sucking in something they shouldn’t.

Balance

For handheld leaf blowers, balance is the key to comfortable operation. A well-balanced blower is easy to use for long periods, since you can effectively hold it like a briefcase. Poorly balanced models require effort to hold properly, which can rapidly drain your energy.

How much you can expect to spend on a leaf blower

Leaf blowers are available at a range of prices that fits the size of the job. Most leaf blowers for smaller jobs are found for less than $250, depending on type and power source. Bigger jobs may require spending up to $500. Commercially used leaf blowers can cost more than $1,000.

Leaf blower FAQ

What’s the difference between a two- and four-stroke gas engine?

A. Gas-powered leaf blowers are available in either two- or four-stroke engines. Each has its pros and cons.

Two-stroke engines are more affordable. They’re lighter and tend to be better balanced, as well. They have lower power levels and require a special oil-and-gasoline fuel you’ll need to either mix yourself or buy specially.

are more affordable. They’re lighter and tend to be better balanced, as well. They have lower power levels and require a special oil-and-gasoline fuel you’ll need to either mix yourself or buy specially. Four-stroke engines don’t require mixed fuel — they’re good to go with regular gasoline. They’re more powerful, but also tend to be on the heavy side. They also have more complex maintenance requirements.

Are there safety precautions I should take when using a leaf blower?

A. Absolutely. Leaf blowers are powerful machines that generate high levels of sound and dust that can easily cause severe health problems. Always use ear protection, such as earplugs or earmuffs, when using a leaf blower to avoid hearing loss. Wear goggles that seal around your eye to prevent lacerations, and a dust mask to combat respiratory issues.

What’s the best leaf blower to buy?

Top leaf blower

Ego Power+ Variable Speed Cordless Leaf Blower

What you need to know: This is the perfect pick for homeowners with plenty of trees.

What you’ll love: It’s only 12.9 pounds, making it easy to wield for long jobs. The battery lasts up to 3 hours on low power with a full charge or 1.5 hours on standard settings. A turbo mode helps handle difficult jobs.

What you should consider: Several consumers were unhappy with the quality of customer service when issues cropped up. Some reported receiving batteries that couldn’t hold a charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top leaf blower for the money

Greenworks 40-Volt Variable Speed

What you need to know: This budget leaf blower is a good choice for occasional needs.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely light at only 3.5 pounds. The battery can last up to 45 minutes on a charge and takes only an hour to fully charge. The charger is included. It can reach a maximum blow speed of 150 miles per hour.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have the power to tackle much more than the occasional small pile of leaves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Toro 12-Amp Variable Speed

What you need to know: This is perfect if you need a powerful leaf blower for a good price.

What you’ll love: It’s a leaf blower, shredder and vacuum all in one. Changing pieces as needed for each function is quick and easy. It has variable speed settings with a maximum blow speed of 250 miles per hour. It weighs only 8.9 pounds.

What you should consider: This model is on the upper threshold of cost. Vacuuming can take a long time due to a low suction speed and a small bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

