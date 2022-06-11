Which James Bond gift is best?

With fame spanning decades, there are few movie characters as famous as the British secret service agent James Bond. If you have a friend or family member who loves the series, some James Bond merchandise makes a perfect present. You can find catchphrase T-shirts and mugs, James Bond books, James Bond posters and other fun items.

When choosing James Bond gifts, you can either get James Bond merchandise or items that embody the luxury lifestyle from the movies. A nice set of whiskey glasses or martini glasses is the perfect gift to make a recipient feel like they are living like a secret agent. If you are shopping for a younger fan, consider Lego sets and action figures.

The Best James Bond gifts

There are James Bond gifts available at every price point. You can find fun novelty items for under $25. If you want to give something more luxurious, then there are art pieces and real crystal martini glasses.

James Bond gifts under $25

Funko Pop! Movies: James Bond – Daniel Craig

See your favorite secret agent in the famous Funko Pop! form. This Funk Pop! of Daniel Craig as James Bond is a fun gift for any 007 fan. The Funko Pop! mirrors the famous image of James Bond in “Casino Royal” in a dark blue suit holding a Heckler & Koch UMP-9.

PLBoutiqueUS Retro James Bond T-shirt

This retro shirt features Sean Connery’s James Bond. It has the famous catchphrase “Bond, James Bond” printed on the front. The shirt comes in many colors, including black, navy and grey. There is a wide range of sizes available. You can purchase this print on a regular T-shirt, hoodie or tank top.

IconicHeads James Bond Poster

An attractive addition to any fan’s wall, this poster features all the Bonds: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. The poster is 18 inches by 12 inches and has a 1/2 inch black border all the way around. The border works as a built-in mat for framing. It is printed on quality cardstock.

James Bond 007 Eau de Toilette Spray

James Bond is famous for his elegant attire, and you can top off any great outfit with this official “James Bond” eau de toilette. A long-lasting fragrance, it features notes of apple, bergamot and geranium. The fragrance is perfect for casual wear.

The James Bond Movie Encyclopedia

This James Bond book features 400 pages of facts, trivia, rare photos and interesting information from the film franchise. Bond historian Steven Jay Rubin authored the book, and it is up to date with the latest movies. It can be bought in paperback or as an ebook for Kindle.

TwinkleJellyDesigns License to Grill Apron

This grilling apron features a funny parody of the Bond film’s famous catchphrase. The neck is adjustable and can change the length of the apron. Black with white lettering, the material is a poly-cotton blend. It stands up to many washings without the print peeling.

FlonzGift James Bond Playing Cards Deck

A great James Bond gift for the fan of card games, this is a standard deck of 52 cards. The cards have varied images taken from vintage James Bond movie posters and advertisements. Each card has a unique image.

James Bond gifts $25-$60

ThatCoasterGuy James Bond 007 Paperback Page Coasters

Perfect for any book lover, these coasters are handmade and feature pages from Ian Fleming’s “James Bond” novels. The set comes with four coasters that are 4.5 inches by 4.5 inches. The coasters have lacquer to protect them from heat and spills. Each coaster is unique and made with a real page from a James Bond book.

Whiskey Bullet Stones Set

Looking to gift an elevated drinking experience? You’ll feel like James Bond using this whiskey set. It comes with 10 whiskey stones, two extra-large whiskey glasses, two slate coasters, a velvet freezer pouch, tongs and a wooden gift box. The stones freeze in six hours, and there are enough for two glasses.

TheEmbroideryWave James Bond Hoodie

Warm and comfortable, the hoodie is a fun way to celebrate your love of everything James Bond. The cotton hoodie features 007 logos from multiple years. It is white with black lettering, and the sizes range small to XXL.

Kovides James Bond Vinyl Record Wall Clock

Made from a vinyl record, this sleek James Bond clock makes a cool gift for any fan. It features the famous silhouettes of the secret agent cut into the face of the record with a clock in the center.

James Bond gifts over $60

LEGO James Bond Aston Martin

A great collectible to display in a home or office, this lego set allows you to build a replica of James Bond’s Aston Martin. It has a working ejectable seat and rotating license plate. Recommended for ages 16 years old and up, this set has 1,295 pieces.

Waterford Martini Glass Pair

Perfect for the James Bond fan, this pair of martini glasses will bring the luxury of your favorite agent to your home. The glasses are crystal and have a sleek, modern silhouette.

CanvaSale James Bond Canvas Set

This beautiful art piece features a photo of Sean Connery as James Bond next to his Aston Martin. Whatever your wall size, this canvas has a size that will work. You can also buy this in a variety of panel numbers based on your preference.

