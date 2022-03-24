Which cervical pillow is best?

Cervical pillows are designed to keep the neck of the spine in a neutral position to improve the quality of your sleep. You don’t need to suffer from health conditions such as arthritis to take advantage of their benefits either.

The best cervical pillow is the Am Aeromax Cervical Memory Foam Pillow. It’s comfortable, adjustable and hypoallergenic. It doesn’t cost much either.

What to know before you buy cervical pillows

Fill material

Most cervical pillows are made of memory foam, but polyester, latex and water are also common.

Memory foam is most commonly used for cervical pillows for a reason. It absorbs body heat and molds itself precisely to your body during the night for comfort, plus it returns to form during the day for durability. It isn’t too pricey either.

is most commonly used for cervical pillows for a reason. It absorbs body heat and molds itself precisely to your body during the night for comfort, plus it returns to form during the day for durability. It isn’t too pricey either. Polyester takes many forms and names, such as cluster fill. It doesn’t have the support of other materials. It’s also the least durable, lasting no longer than a year. Its main benefits are its high softness and low cost.

takes many forms and names, such as cluster fill. It doesn’t have the support of other materials. It’s also the least durable, lasting no longer than a year. Its main benefits are its high softness and low cost. Latex is somewhat in the middle between foam and polyester. It’s firm, supportive and durable. However, it isn’t breathable and many people have strong allergic reactions to latex.

is somewhat in the middle between foam and polyester. It’s firm, supportive and durable. However, it isn’t breathable and many people have strong allergic reactions to latex. Water-filled is the most adjustable type of pillow – really. It uses an inner pouch surrounded by a polyester layer that can be filled and emptied until the perfect height and firmness is reached.

Firmness

Cervical pillows are much firmer than a standard pillow. Some can be downright brick-like, but most have some give. A few are on the soft side, but this requires extra engineering to still provide enough support, and you’ll likely pay more for such a pillow.

Size

Unlike standard pillows whose sizes don’t functionally matter, a cervical pillow’s size is integral for providing the maximum benefit. Most cervical pillows are roughly the same size, but a few have larger options. Those with broader shoulders usually benefit from larger pillows, while most everyone else should stick to the standard size.

What to look for in quality cervical pillows

Adjustability

Most cervical pillows have some form of adjustability depending on the material or design. Most pillows use a cutout design that enables you to add and remove layers as needed. Many pillows with this design include one or two layers, others require contacting the manufacturer to order them. Some can have handfuls of fill added or removed. Water pillows are the most easily adjustable pillows.

Cover

Most cervical pillows come with a matching cover. Most are machine-washable, but the real benefit is simply that the case fits. Due to a cervical pillow’s shape, finding a standard case that fits it is a surprisingly difficult task.

How much you can expect to spend on cervical pillows

Basic cervical pillows usually cost $20-$30. If you enjoy the benefits, you’ll want to upgrade to a mid-range pillow for around $50. The best cervical pillows can cost as high as $150-plus.

Cervical pillows FAQ

Do I really need to use a cervical pillowcase?

A. You don’t need one, but the benefits are hard to ignore. It’s much easier to wash a removable cover than the pillow itself — no matter how hard you try to keep it clean, your body’s natural oils will eventually necessitate a wash. Pillowcases can also increase hypoallergenic elements. Finally, a pillowcase can help blend the pillow in with the rest of your bedding, rather than sticking out like a medical device.

Is there an adjustment period to using a cervical pillow?

A. Yes. Some people feel a positive difference immediately, but this is unusual. Most take as long as a week to feel any improvement. It’s important to note that the cervical pillow you choose might not be a good fit for you — in this case, you’ll never adjust to it. If you’re feeling this way by the end of your first week, you should return it and purchase an alternate pillow.

How do I know I need to replace my cervical pillow?

A. Once it begins to flatten or otherwise fail to hold its shape, it’s time for a new one. Depending on the material, that could be anywhere from one to three years on average.

What are the best cervical pillows to buy?

Top cervical pillow

Am Aeromax Cervical Memory Foam Pillow

What you need to know: This pillow has several great features.

What you’ll love: It has a hypoallergenic and machine-washable cover and the pillow can be turned to accommodate most sleeping styles. It is available in blue or white and has a money-back guarantee. It has a removable insert to lower its height.

What you should consider: It has an increased height insert, but it must be ordered directly from the manufacturer. Some consumers had issues with becoming too hot when using this pillow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cervical pillow for the money

Zamat Contour Memory Foam Cervical Pillow

What you need to know: This option has most of the benefits cervical pillows come with for a slightly lower cost.

What you’ll love: This pillow includes two inserts for customizable height and softness, as well as a machine-washable quilted pillowcase. The memory foam is odorless, and extra memory foam inserts can be ordered directly from the manufacturer. It also comes in three sizes and four colors.

What you should consider: The stiffness is variable — some consumers received ultra-plush pillows, while others received extra-hard. Also, some people said they didn’t receive the included inserts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

UTTU Sandwich Memory Foam Cervical Pillow

What you need to know: This cervical pillow is adjustable for any sleeping position.

What you’ll love: It has four heights: Each side of the pillow is a different height and it has a removable layer for adjustment. It uses patented UTTU dynamic foam that retains shape and doesn’t harden in cold weather. It also includes a machine-washable cover made from 40% bamboo.

What you should consider: It has an unpleasant odor from shipping — it needs to be aired out for a day or two. Some consumers needed a longer adjustment period to get used to this pillow, as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

