Which Caudalie product is best?

Caudalie’s formulas fight aging, firm up skin, fade discoloration and more, all thanks to the power of the grape. The French brand captures the powerful ingredients found in all parts of the grapevine, from the antioxidants in grape seeds to brightening viniferine, which is found in grapevine sap. If you’re looking for an effective dark-spot treatment that’s also a clean formula, Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum is a cult-favorite pick for a good reason.

What to know before you buy a Caudalie product

What skin concerns do you have?

Caudalie offers multiple product lines to address a range of skin concerns.

The Premier Cru line offers cutting-edge anti-aging formulas.

Vinopure addresses acne-prone skin.

Vinoperfect is formulated to brighten the complexion and minimize dark spots.

Resveratrol-Lift uses resveratrol to visibly firm skin.

The Vinergetic C+ collection is a unisex line for detoxing and reviving skin.

Vinotherapist products are formulated for the body.

Good for sensitive skin

Since Caudalie relies on natural and botanical ingredients instead of intensive chemical treatments, it’s a great choice for those with sensitive skin. The brand’s therapeutic formulas are dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, and many products are noncomedogenic, so they won’t block pores. If you have sensitive skin, check the Caudalie ingredients list to make sure there’s no added fragrance.

Effective formulas

Caudalie takes advantage of the benefits of antioxidants and continues to seek new skin care solutions through scientific innovation. Products such as cleansers, serums, masks, facial mists, eye cream and even hand cream all offer powerful yet gentle formulas that use compounds found in grapes.

Beyond the grape, Caudalie formulas incorporate skin-loving ingredients, including argan oil, jojoba oil, olive squalane, rosemary, caffeine, white clay and green clay.

What to look for in a quality Caudalie product

Maximizing the grape

A meeting with a professor during the Bordeaux wine harvest led to the development of Caudalie’s first polyphenol-packed products. Along with grapeseed polyphenols, resveratrol is another key ingredient in Caudalie products. Resveratrol, which is extracted from grapevine stalks, can help firm skin and smooth wrinkles by enhancing skin’s collagen and moisture levels even more effectively than retinol.

Caudalie also uses grape water, a soothing and moisturizing ingredient that’s enriched with minerals and nutrients from the grapevine’s growth cycle. The natural sugars in grape water help skin retain moisture. Finally, viniferine, a grapevine sap extract, can even out skin tone and brighten skin as an alternative to vitamin C.

Environmental sustainability

As part of the company’s commitment to benefit both users’ skin and our planet, empty containers of Caudalie products are recyclable through TerraCycle. Caudalie is also working on reducing or eliminating plastic components in its packaging. Caudalie packaging uses recycled plastic as well as paper and wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, a nonprofit that promotes responsible forest management.

Caudalie’s exfoliating products avoid plastic microbeads. Instead, these scrubs use microbeads made from jojoba oil or volcanic sand.

The company is also a member of 1% for the Planet, a network of environmentally committed companies that contributes 1% of its profits to protecting the environment — in Caudalie’s case, planting 10 million trees worldwide by 2023 and donating to environmental organizations.

Clean ingredients

Caudalie’s founders set out to create a brand that delivered effective natural skin care. Caudalie omits many potentially harmful or irritating ingredients, such as phthalates, parabens, mineral oil and synthetic dyes. The company also omits animal-derived ingredients (with the exception of honey) from most of its products.

How much you can expect to spend on a Caudalie product

Caudalie’s luxury serums cost $49-$129, while cleansers and toners cost around $28. The brand’s most powerful anti-aging line, Premier Cru, is on the higher end of the spectrum, while lines like Vinopure and Vinoclean are more accessible.

Caudalie product FAQ

What does Caudalie mean?

A. Caudalie’s name is taken from a unit of measurement used in the wine industry. Since the founders drew their inspiration from a family vineyard, they wanted a name that referred to their origins. The term describes the amount of time a wine’s flavors linger after tasting.

Is Caudalie cruelty-free?

A. While Caudalie is opposed to animal testing and does not perform animal testing as a company, its products are sold in countries that require animal testing.

What’s the best Caudalie product to buy?

Top Caudalie product

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum

What you need to know: This cult-favorite milky serum can reduce the appearance of dark spots up to 63% by using viniferine instead of vitamin C.

What you’ll love: Whether your dark spots are the result of sun damage, pregnancy or acne scarring, this oil-free formula can reduce their appearance, thanks to brightening viniferine. Olive-derived squalane hydrates skin, helping contribute to a brighter and more even complexion.

What you should consider: While most users agree this serum made their skin look and feel soft and even, some expected better brightening results for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Violet Grey and SkinStore

Top Caudalie product for the money

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist

What you need to know: This bestselling beauty multitasker acts as a hydrating toner, reduces the appearance of fine lines and pores and sets your makeup or refreshes your skin as needed.

What you’ll love: The mist is formulated with essential oils from green grapes, lemon balm, peppermint, rosemary, roses and more. It can visibly tighten pores and leaves a dewy glow.

What you should consider: It contains added fragrance, which contributes to a scent that not everyone loves.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Worth checking out

Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask

What you need to know: The classic clay mask gets a boost from grapeseed polyphenols and caffeine to control sebum, reduce congestion and smooth skin.

What you’ll love: Along with antioxidant-rich polyphenols and caffeine, the mask includes sustainably sourced clay to deep clean and tighten pores. It’s formulated without fragrance, gluten or animal-derived ingredients.

What you should consider: Some users with dry skin found that this mask left their skin feeling too dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

