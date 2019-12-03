Second suspect in Aniah Blanchard case expected in court Dec. 4

Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher is charged with first degree kidnapping in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard. (Lee County Jail)

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to a District Court of Lee County document, the second suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s abduction and death, Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher, will appear in court for a hearing December 4.

Fisher has been charged with first-degree kidnapping. In this first hearing, the court will determine whether Fisher understands the charges placed against him.

Also in the hearing, the court will decide whether bail will be set for Fisher. The court found that releasing Fisher would not assure his appearance at trial and that he “poses a risk of danger to public.” As a result, he will continue to be held without bond.

Because of his felony charge, Fisher will also make an appearance Dec. 18.

Monday, the first suspect arrested, Ibraheem Yazeed, was charged with capital murder in Blanchard’s shooting death. He remains in the Lee County jail without bond.

Also on December 4, there will be a hearing to consider the motion to “intervene and lift” the gag order placed on the Aniah Blanchard case.

