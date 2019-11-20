Hearing date set for consideration in lifting gag order in Aniah Blanchard case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Court documents reveal that Tuesday, the District Judge Russell K. Bush signed an order to set a hearing date for the motion to intervene and lift the gag order placed on the Aniah Blanchard case.

The date for the hearing is set for Dec. 4, 2019.

CBS 42, along with several other media outlets, filed a motion earlier in November to have the gag order lifted on the case.

The gag order prohibits the legal team for suspect Ibraheem Yazeed from sharing details of the case. News outlets reported that during Yazeed’s first court hearing Nov. 10, reporters were not allowed to attend the hearing, one that is typically open to the public.

