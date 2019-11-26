Police still working to identify human remains found in Macon County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest on the kidnapping investigation of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard (all times local):

4 p.m.

Remains have yet to be identified

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — During a press conference in Macon County Tuesday afternoon, Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said the human remains that were located off County Road 2 in Shorter have yet to be identified.

Register said it would take another day or so to make a positive identification of the remains.

“We have over 100 people that have been here today working this area, being very thorough, slow and methodical to make sure that we do everything possible to ensure that all the physical evidence has been recovered from this location,” Register said.

When the remains were located Monday, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said he strongly believed that the remains were those of Aniah Blanchard’s.

Register spoke to media as Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson and Hughes stood by.

3:30 p.m.

Father lied to officers about son’s alleged involvement, police say

Investigators in the Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance claim that a man in the case lied to officers about his son’s alleged involvement in getting Yazeed out of the state while he was on the run.

According to an affidavit filed in Montgomery, officers with the Auburn Police Department and an officer with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force responded to a house on Placid Drive in Montgomery on Nov. 7, where Ibraheem Yazeed had allegedly been seen.

The report stated that officers spoke with David Lee Johnson Jr., father of David Lee Johnson III, who said he had seen Yazeed earlier in the day and had left the residence with an “unknown white female.”

Investigators claimed that it was discovered that son David Lee Johnson III had driven Yazeed from Montgomery to Pensacola, Florida that day. Yazeed was arrested that night in Pensacola.

“Johnson III was in the early morning in the early morning hours of November 8, 2019 at Montgomery Police Department where he provided a rights advised written statement admitting to having knowledge of Yazeed being wanted by police and driving him to Pensacola, FL,” the affidavit stated. “Johnson III also stated his father, Johnson Jr., was at the residence and knew Yazeed was wanted and saw him leave with Yazeed in his car.”

On Nov. 10, officers followed up with Johnson Jr., who said he knew that Yazeed was wanted and that he saw him leave with his son on Nov. 7.

6 a.m.

Bond set for Antwon Fisher (CBS 42)

A court document signed by District Judge Russell K.Bush states that a motion to set bond has been granted without objection by the state.

The defendant, Antwain (also known as Antwon according to the court document) Fisher now has a set bond of $50,000.

The act was completed Monday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Fisher is the second suspect in the alleged kidnapping of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. He appeared in the Lee County courtroom Monday.

An affidavit on file with the Lee County clerk’s office shows the probable cause for the arrest of 35-year-old Fisher, known as “Squirmy.” Fisher was arrested overnight Friday by the Auburn Police Department and U.S. Marshals. Fisher is charged with first-degree kidnapping.

