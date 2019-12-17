Aniah Blanchard kidnapping suspect’s charges dropped

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL/WIAT) — UPDATE (12/17): The charges against the second suspect in the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard has had his charges dropped.

Antwon (Antwain) Fisher, 35, was charged with the kidnapping of the 19-year-old college student and was being held in custody on a $50,000 bond. Ahead of a scheduled a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Fisher’s lawyers filed a motion to have Fisher’s charges dropped.

On Tuesday, the motion to dismiss was granted and signed by Lee County District Judge Russell K. Bush. Fisher will soon be released from custody as a result of the dismissal.

—

ORIGINAL (12/17): The Lee County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss the kidnapping charges against one of the defendants charged with the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Antwon (Antwain) Fisher, 35, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and has been in custody on a $50,000 bond.

The motion filed to Lee County claims the Fisher “was not present during the commission of the principal offense.”

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes released a statement on the motion.

“Subsequent to Antwon ‘Squirmy’ Fisher’s arrest, it was determined that Mr. Fisher’s conduct did not rise to the level of accomplice liability as was originally charged and as is required under Alabama law. Additionally, no action taken by Mr. Fisher in connection with this case occurred in Lee County. Therefore, based on legal and jurisdictional grounds, we have requested Mr. Fisher’s charge for Kidnapping First Degree be dismissed,” Hughes said.

Hughes says the investigation into the murder of Aniah Blanchard is still ongoing and investigators will continue to evaluate and exhaust all leads in the pursuit of justice for Aniah and her family.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, faces two counts of capital murder in the case and remains behind bars on no bond.

