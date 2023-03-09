BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 asked the community for submissions for the most remarkable women. One of the nominees was Sylvia Bennett-Stone.

After losing her daughter in a homicide, Bennett-Stone was lost and didn’t know who to talk to regarding her feelings. She founded “Voices of Black Mothers United,” an organization that focuses on connecting mothers who have lost their children in homicides.

CBS 42 spoke with Bennett-Stone regarding her organization and how it is helping the Birmingham community grow stronger.