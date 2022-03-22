BIRMINGHA, Ala. (WIAT) – March is Women’s History Month. Each year, CBS 42 recognizes remarkable women right here in Alabama and this week we’re honoring Laura Barlow Heath.

“I have such a full plate, but I don’t see it like that. I see it as just serving and trying to make a difference for my children and the other children in the community because I mean, that’s our future. And if I can leave it just a little better for them, then that that’s my goals accomplished,” said Heath.

Laura Barlow Heath is a mom, PTO President, little league volunteer and city councilor.

“Well, I always joke and say, I’m a jack of all trades, master of none. But I serve the community. And I will spend many hours out at the ball fields getting them ready pre-season post-season throughout the year because I believe in, you know, serving is not just making decisions is putting in actual work. And, you know, I’ve been known to go out there and weed eat. Actually, I spent last week weed eating and raking leaves. You know, that’s part of it. When you serve, you know, you serve fully,” said Heath.

In November of 2020, Heath was elected to the city council in Sylacauga. In just over a year, she managed to push for fully funding the Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, help the fire department move forward in turning an old middle school into a training facility and work with the state to fund ride services provided by “Safe,” the organization led by last year’s remarkable women winner, Margaret Morton.

Heath’s kids are involved in sports and team activities. She’s never missed a game. She hopes she can make the world a better place for them, believing every child deserves a chance in life. It’s why she’s worked to find sponsors for kids in need to give them a chance to play and learn.

“And one of those kids got that. We had a kid who had never held a baseball bat and never held a ball, that didn’t even know really how to run. And he came out there and got it. He was on the all-star team. Like, I mean, he went from, I watched him. Not even I mean, it was awkwardly run to dominate in the field. I mean, that was incredibly rewarding to just see a child develop that passion,” said Heath.

She serves as vice president of the PTO at the middle school where she works with guidance councilors to help provide Christmas to kids in need. One child, wild about basketball, was given a basketball goal.

Seeing more that can be done, always seeking more needs to fill, Heath finds it hard to see and talk about her own accomplishments.

“I don’t deserve this. There’s so many more people I can think of that would be much more deserving because, I just, I don’t see myself as somebody who does all the things that I do. I don’t know how. I mean, I have such a full plate, but I don’t see it like that. I see it as just serving and trying to make a difference for my children and the other children in the community because, I mean, that’s our future. And if I can leave it just a little better for them, then that’s my goal’s accomplished,” said Heath.