BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Laura Barlow Heath, a member of the Sylacauga City Council, has been named Central Alabama’s “Remarkable Woman of the Year.”

Heath was one of four finalists across Central Alabama for the award, which honors women who serve in their communities. She was honored during a special luncheon Wednesday.

“It was an incredible privilege to stand by three other absolutely wonderful women and I appreciate the honor,” Heath said.

Heath was elected to the Sylacauga City Council in November 2020. In just over a year, she managed to push for fully funding the Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, help the fire department move forward in turning an old middle school into a training facility and work with the state to fund ride services provided by “Safe,” the organization led by last year’s remarkable women winner, Margaret Morton.

In addition to her work on the city council, Heath is also vice president of the PTO at the middle school where she works with guidance councilors to help provide Christmas to kids in need.

“I don’t deserve this. There’s so many more people I can think of that would be much more deserving because, I just, I don’t see myself as somebody who does all the things that I do. I don’t know how. I mean, I have such a full plate, but I don’t see it like that. I see it as just serving and trying to make a difference for my children and the other children in the community because, I mean, that’s our future. And if I can leave it just a little better for them, then that’s my goal’s accomplished,” said Heath.

Heath will now join 100 women who will be considered for Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year.